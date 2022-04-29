 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Alligator jumps up, tries to snatch Florida photographer's GoPro camera in wild video   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
6 Comments
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I said NO PICTURES Bobby!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Muppet Movie: Bernie the Agent
Youtube 8gdlA0XXnF0
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The alligator helped the photographer to get what the photographer wanted. So, what is the problem?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reports say the alligator was in fact seen later.
 
smokewon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this like that one time that guy got up next to a buffalo and it turned around and nobody held their breath?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dammit...croc missed.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

