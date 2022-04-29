 Skip to content
(AOL)   Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter has revenues surging. For Twitter alternatives, true, but you gotta admit he's good for business, or at least businesses he has nothing to do with   (aol.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So THAT'S why I got an anonymous TF sponsorship!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't. I think he needs to shut up.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I am a big fan of Elon stank and all, but like 4 lines into the article is something like "surprisingly, twitter is also benefiting"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Someone now post an article about a Tesla somewhere that crashed.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I don't. I think he needs to shut up.


Agreed. Just another rich farking rich asshole playing games.

/Remember, he alleges he can end world, but I suppose he cba
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can still bail out of this deal at any point. He'll lose about a billion dollars in processing fees, which is chump change to him, claim victory, and move on. As a bonus, dumping the deal will spike Tesla stock, which will more than make up for the billion dollar loss. And at that point, Twitter will be effectively worthless.

Maybe that's been his goal all along...
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is my passion.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, I have to ask, why are people by default assuming Twitter won't completely shutter in a year?
Is staff obligated to stay by contact?
I assume they can find work by swinging a dead cat.
The faith everyone even people that don't like Musk speaks of Privilege.
If I won the lottery and said I was going to buy Twitter people would laugh and say I'd mess it up.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that, I'm going back to MySpace now
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the way TSLA stock has dropped this week, I'm not sure he's actually going through with it. The whole deal was based on him leveraging the value of his stock to secure some massive loans.

But the stock has lost 11% this week. It's down 20% from a month ago. Down 30% from it's peak.

And the value of it was mostly based on the idea that they would secure a large share of the emerging EV market, but now they've got competition from just about every auto manufacturer out there. They're not special anymore. They could be looking at another big drop, a la Netflix last week.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how MySpace died.  Murdoch took over and 80% of the base left.

Not sure if this will play out here but it could and it has happened before.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Quick! Someone now post an article about a Tesla somewhere that crashed.


Shouldn't be hard considering the owners....
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't google try to do their own version a few years ago that failed miserably?  Timing is important.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Again, I have to ask, why are people by default assuming Twitter won't completely shutter in a year?
Is staff obligated to stay by contact?


They have to stay long enough to get the payout after the deal closes. Most of them will lose their stock if they quit.

One could hope that Twitter would shutter within a year. It isn't profitable, and it hasn't made the world a better place, at all. It's made the world worse by every conceivable metric, which is why the worst people in the world are lamenting the fact that one of the worst people in the world is trying to buy it. It's millions of pieces of shiat complaining about another giant piece of shiat.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He can still bail out of this deal at any point. He'll lose about a billion dollars in processing fees, which is chump change to him, claim victory, and move on. As a bonus, dumping the deal will spike Tesla stock, which will more than make up for the billion dollar loss. And at that point, Twitter will be effectively worthless.

Maybe that's been his goal all along...


He's worth something like 250 billion depending on where you look.

Losing 1/250 of his net worth would be like the median American losing...$500

Only less really... Because the median American probably has a need for that $500; Bezos can afford everything imaginable with or without it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: Again, I have to ask, why are people by default assuming Twitter won't completely shutter in a year?
Is staff obligated to stay by contact?

They have to stay long enough to get the payout after the deal closes. Most of them will lose their stock if they quit.

One could hope that Twitter would shutter within a year. It isn't profitable, and it hasn't made the world a better place, at all. It's made the world worse by every conceivable metric, which is why the worst people in the world are lamenting the fact that one of the worst people in the world is trying to buy it. It's millions of pieces of shiat complaining about another giant piece of shiat.


They can't sell and then leave? I've read about plenty of people doing that.  And isn't Musk literally buying their stock? Isn't this a perfect time to walk?
Seriously I'm very interested in those possibilities.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How long before he's over-leveraged like homeowners in 2007?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every time I hear about 'truth social' it makes me laugh. It's such a joke, like he got kicked out of everything so he had no choice but to start his own dumb platform and call it that, like an immature child having a hissy fit and declaring: "Oh yeah, will I'm starting my own social media site and I'm calling it truth social" -it's just so desperate and sad.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Lsherm: He can still bail out of this deal at any point. He'll lose about a billion dollars in processing fees, which is chump change to him, claim victory, and move on. As a bonus, dumping the deal will spike Tesla stock, which will more than make up for the billion dollar loss. And at that point, Twitter will be effectively worthless.

Maybe that's been his goal all along...

He's worth something like 250 billion depending on where you look.

Losing 1/250 of his net worth would be like the median American losing...$500

Only less really... Because the median American probably has a need for that $500; Bezos can afford everything imaginable with or without it.


Um, we're talking about Musk, although I guess Bezos could easily afford to lose $500. Probably I could too, although it would piss me off.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They can't sell and then leave? I've read about plenty of people doing that.  And isn't Musk literally buying their stock? Isn't this a perfect time to walk?


They can, they just have to wait for the deal to close. They can leave THEN. They can't leave NOW.

Sorry for the confusion, I thought you were suggesting they could leave now. Since he's taking the company private, all of the employee held stock will vest once the deal goes through, which is scheduled to happen late 2022.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Again, I have to ask, why are people by default assuming Twitter won't completely shutter in a year?
Is staff obligated to stay by contact?
I assume they can find work by swinging a dead cat.
The faith everyone even people that don't like Musk speaks of Privilege.
If I won the lottery and said I was going to buy Twitter people would laugh and say I'd mess it up.


I'm a tech worker and I've been through a handful of buyouts. Surprisingly I've never witnessed a max exodus.

Internally they always sell it the same way, 'This is great for us, also, day to day nothing will change, except that we will be better!'

Also, lots and lots of times there is financial inscentive to stay. Unvested RSUs, your annual bonus that you can't ever be 100% certain you will get, but that you always get, then N months of an ESPP thing where you get a plus by waiting until the end. And possibly healthcare with annual deductibles and all that jazz....oh, and FMLA/child care benefits... Lots of places require you work there for N months before you get certain benefits. I had to have 12 months at my new company to qualify for parental leave.

All mean that it can be really expensive and impractical for people to change jobs, even if they hate the buyout.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Every time I hear about 'truth social' it makes me laugh. It's such a joke, like he got kicked out of everything so he had no choice but to start his own dumb platform and call it that, like an immature child having a hissy fit and declaring: "Oh yeah, will I'm starting my own social media site and I'm calling it truth social" -it's just so desperate and sad.


I'd call it:
Woke this farkOs.

Every platform has isn't own team of ban happy, down vote, flame away, ignore, jerks.
It's interesting a free for all can't thrive.
I guess the masses are all cry babies that find someone to hate.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He can still bail out of this deal at any point. He'll lose about a billion dollars in processing fees, which is chump change to him, claim victory, and move on. As a bonus, dumping the deal will spike Tesla stock, which will more than make up for the billion dollar loss. And at that point, Twitter will be effectively worthless.

Maybe that's been his goal all along...


cdn.jwplayer.comView Full Size


Excuse me, but it sounded for a moment that you were suggesting Elon Musk might be capable of and willing to unethically and illegally use his public influence to manipulate financial markets to benefit his own individual schemes.
 
alex10294
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: They can't sell and then leave? I've read about plenty of people doing that.  And isn't Musk literally buying their stock? Isn't this a perfect time to walk?

They can, they just have to wait for the deal to close. They can leave THEN. They can't leave NOW.

Sorry for the confusion, I thought you were suggesting they could leave now. Since he's taking the company private, all of the employee held stock will vest once the deal goes through, which is scheduled to happen late 2022.


My guess is that Musk will see the whiner battalion leaving as 1) a good thing, and 2) making room for people who want to take the company in whatever direction he ultimately wants to take it.
After all, it's just a website and an app.  If you don't want to functionally change things, and don't care about the revenue in the short term because it's private, and you're rich, it's really not that hard to keep going.
I'd be surprised if he doesn't raise more issues just to antagonize the people who disagree with him into quitting before they get used to him owning it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: Not that I am a big fan of Elon stank and all, but like 4 lines into the article is something like "surprisingly, twitter is also benefiting"


The Musk shiat is just because of the time we live in. This is the era when anything you do or say makes you the "worst ever". People have even started tearing down Lincoln statues (Which a lot of people predicted). Musk is sometimes a dick, most of the time not... But all anyone does is focus on the worst possible take on literally any person, so they pretend it's the reverse of that. Musk is way more 'Meh' than most celebs in the Ness, but to hwsr people talk, especially on Fark, he will personally bring about the Apocalypse.

Me, I don't care about the dude. I think he's been the catalyst behind a ton of change for the positive, but that doesn't matter today. I guess anything that will keep him from making that stupid truck is a net positive, though...
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A move toward smaller spaces where more people actually get to be heard and where people can also have more governance over what the speech norms are may be beneficial in some ways," he said.

Yeah, those people made that decision years ago if they cared. People are way too narcissistic and attention whore-y to blog about their lunch to a visually small audience instead of thinking the world itself being keenly interested in it.
It'd be nice to think that people would learn to use more than 3 websites, but don't hold your breath. Popularity is king.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Quick! Someone now post an article about a Tesla somewhere that crashed.


Or caught fire. That's always good for some news. Because we all know that ICE vehicles never break down, nor do they ever catch fire. I pass 2-3 dozen Teslas every day, and I think I've seen one pulled over on the side of the freeway. And none on fire.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: They can't sell and then leave? I've read about plenty of people doing that.  And isn't Musk literally buying their stock? Isn't this a perfect time to walk?

They can, they just have to wait for the deal to close. They can leave THEN. They can't leave NOW.

Sorry for the confusion, I thought you were suggesting they could leave now. Since he's taking the company private, all of the employee held stock will vest once the deal goes through, which is scheduled to happen late 2022.


Cool.
I'm looking forward to see how many people stay.
And. After Musk starts tweaking with the company, will that make people leave?
He's good a pushing around low level staff.  But, can he pull that with IT people who have skills that they can sell to almost any other technology company?

/
On a side note, no one is pointing this out.  Me a dumb dumb.
I really think Musk has a lot of people giving him a benefit of the doubt.  Even people who don't like him.
His wiki didn't give me the impression he's been directly responsible for very much beyond making Ecars.
Every place else he was 3rd string and got rich from having stock in companies that sold for big money.
It doesn't read like Buffet who makes companies better.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I deleted Twitter. Fark Elon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Lsherm: He can still bail out of this deal at any point. He'll lose about a billion dollars in processing fees, which is chump change to him, claim victory, and move on. As a bonus, dumping the deal will spike Tesla stock, which will more than make up for the billion dollar loss. And at that point, Twitter will be effectively worthless.

Maybe that's been his goal all along...

[cdn.jwplayer.com image 720x396]

Excuse me, but it sounded for a moment that you were suggesting Elon Musk might be capable of and willing to unethically and illegally use his public influence to manipulate financial markets to benefit his own individual schemes.


Oddly this is the best case scenario.
Clearly we're in the Bad Place.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Every time I hear about 'truth social' it makes me laugh. It's such a joke, like he got kicked out of everything so he had no choice but to start his own dumb platform and call it that, like an immature child having a hissy fit and declaring: "Oh yeah, will I'm starting my own social media site and I'm calling it truth social" -it's just so desperate and sad.


The funniest part is that Trump created his own social media site because he was so triggered by getting banned, then he posts nothing at all on there but a single teaser "coming soon" post.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Every time I hear about 'truth social' it makes me laugh. It's such a joke, like he got kicked out of everything so he had no choice but to start his own dumb platform and call it that, like an immature child having a hissy fit and declaring: "Oh yeah, will I'm starting my own social media site and I'm calling it truth social" -it's just so desperate and sad.


Pravda was taken already.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh, never personally had a Twitter so I'm not missing much. I find the site layout visually jarring somehow, even with NoScript on I get a huge popup to "sign up now and don't miss what's happening" annoyance. Nah.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of Musk's "brilliant" ideas for making his investors' money back with Twitter was...charging outlets to quote verified tweets.

The technological genius, forward-thinker and champion of free speech, everybody!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Meh, never personally had a Twitter so I'm not missing much. I find the site layout visually jarring somehow, even with NoScript on I get a huge popup to "sign up now and don't miss what's happening" annoyance. Nah.


Have Twitter, but, silenced it because Kevin Smith post too much it's annoying.
But.  If you silence it it's all pointless.  Meh
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Didn't google try to do their own version a few years ago that failed miserably?  Timing is important.


I don't know that I would say that Google+ was a "failure", but it was misunderstood and mis-marketed. It was great for meeting other photographers and writers from around the world. I miss it...I feel like it had a place, but that is not Google's methodology.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: Not that I am a big fan of Elon stank and all, but like 4 lines into the article is something like "surprisingly, twitter is also benefiting"


Much like Doge coin Twitter will feel the 'Elon bump' then the steep 'Elon hangover.'
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lsherm: waxbeans: Again, I have to ask, why are people by default assuming Twitter won't completely shutter in a year?
Is staff obligated to stay by contact?

They have to stay long enough to get the payout after the deal closes. Most of them will lose their stock if they quit.

One could hope that Twitter would shutter within a year. It isn't profitable, and it hasn't made the world a better place, at all. It's made the world worse by every conceivable metric, which is why the worst people in the world are lamenting the fact that one of the worst people in the world is trying to buy it. It's millions of pieces of shiat complaining about another giant piece of shiat.

They can't sell and then leave? I've read about plenty of people doing that.  And isn't Musk literally buying their stock? Isn't this a perfect time to walk?
Seriously I'm very interested in those possibilities.


It just depends on if their stock options are vested or not. That is going to vary based on employee. There is no one single answer. But if they sell now, they miss out on the difference between the current TWTR price and the Musk offer of 54.20
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: He's good a pushing around low level staff.  But, can he pull that with IT people who have skills that they can sell to almost any other technology company?


Twitter people aren't IT gods. If they were, they wouldn't be working at Twitter. They'd be at Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon or Facebook/Meta.

Twitter is the lowest rent of the high profile IT companies. Musk could probably contract out most of the programming to India for a lot less grief and minimal impact if he just wanted to continue pushing out the same product without making any changes. Just because an insanely small set of vocal media/political types use a product doesn't mean it's a technical powerhouse.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Twitter people aren't IT gods. If they were, they wouldn't be working at Twitter. They'd be at Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon or Facebook/Meta.


What happens to bootstrap that's used by just about everyone?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: He's good a pushing around low level staff.  But, can he pull that with IT people who have skills that they can sell to almost any other technology company?

Twitter people aren't IT gods. If they were, they wouldn't be working at Twitter. They'd be at Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon or Facebook/Meta.

Twitter is the lowest rent of the high profile IT companies. Musk could probably contract out most of the programming to India for a lot less grief and minimal impact if he just wanted to continue pushing out the same product without making any changes. Just because an insanely small set of vocal media/political types use a product doesn't mean it's a technical powerhouse.


Definitely.  But, having Twitter on the resume can't hurt, no??????
 
