(ABC News)   Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach. Authorities desperately searching to find whoever gave it the ACME anvil   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Huntington Beach, California, Orange County, California, Southern California, HUNTINGTON BEACH, Southern California's famed Huntington Beach, California State Route 1, California, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they're dead
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You won't catch them. Anyone who orders from ACME is a SUPER genius.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land shark
 
almejita
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Land shark


Uh, candygram
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: And they're dead


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chasd00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's hard to imagine anyone, even a two year old, getting bit by a coyote. There about the most skittish animals you can possibly imagine.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thats weird, they're not known for being up in your face biting you kind of animals.
We have them all over where I live and they instantly run like hell if they see a human.
I'm guessing it was sick or thought it could take a kid cuz of the size difference.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can see how the coyote may have been confused

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, coyotes gotta eat too.
Don't make yourself easier to catch than a yard bunny.

/Super rare incident.
/Getting killed by domestic dogs? Not so rare.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chasd00: It's hard to imagine anyone, even a two year old, getting bit by a coyote. There about the most skittish animals you can possibly imagine.


In the urban adjacent areas in Socal, they are starting to mix with feral dogs.
Bad mix - coyote wildness, dog smarts and lack of fear of humans.
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
♫ Well, it was kind of cold that night
She stood alone by the tasty waves
Yeah, she could hear the cars roll by
Out on highway 1 like coyotes howlin' on the beach
She was an American girl ♫
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can see how the coyote may have been confused

[Fark user image image 183x275]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chasd00: It's hard to imagine anyone, even a two year old, getting bit by a coyote. There about the most skittish animals you can possibly imagine.


Wow not around here they aren't. I've had to throw stuff at some to scare them away.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chasd00: It's hard to imagine anyone, even a two year old, getting bit by a coyote. There about the most skittish animals you can possibly imagine.


I saw four coyotes in my very urban residential neighborhood last summer on late night walks.  A couple of them just looked like animals on business and they completely ignored the human across the street.  The other two looked at me like what you looking at, human and then went about their business.  They weren't aggressive but they weren't shy either.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

woodjf: chasd00: It's hard to imagine anyone, even a two year old, getting bit by a coyote. There about the most skittish animals you can possibly imagine.
Wow not around here they aren't. I've had to throw stuff at some to scare them away.


We probably shouldn't have burned them out of their neighborhoods, or they wouldn't be wandering around in town.
 
