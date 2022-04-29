 Skip to content
(Pocono Record)   I'm not drunk. Are you?   (poconorecord.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not you. Are drunk?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live in the world of Lyft and Uber. How are people still getting DUI/DWIs?

Oh. Right. People.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scranton?  I know a guy from Scranton!  He never shuts up about it, like Scranton is some mythical place.  "My dad worked in Scranton.  When the steel industry collapsed, we had to move."  It's the foundation for every story he tells.  Guy really needs some new material.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold my beer. I'll show you I'm not dronk.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to the liquor store in 26 minutes ...
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just liked that everything about this DUI reads like a budget TV Sit-Com during a writer's strike.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: We live in the world of Lyft and Uber. How are people still getting DUI/DWIs?

Oh. Right. People.


Can't crack one open for the road if you take an Uber.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the classic Harvard legal tactic of "no, you are"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: We live in the world of Lyft and Uber. How are people still getting DUI/DWIs?

Oh. Right. People.


I had a conversation with someone who said he had to wait two hours to get an Uber in New York.  We were intrigued.  Was there a surge event?  A natural disaster?  Then we find out he was Upstate.  "Oh, did the Uber have to drive through snow banks and stop at EVERY artisanal egg stand before it got to you in Albany?"
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only drank like 3 times this year.

It's just not as fun as it used to be.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have chosen a safer state to be an intoxicated Attorney General. In Worst Dakota you could have run over and killed a guy while drunk and get away with it
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Scranton?  I know a guy from Scranton!  He never shuts up about it, like Scranton is some mythical place.  "My dad worked in Scranton.  When the steel industry collapsed, we had to move."  It's the foundation for every story he tells.  Guy really needs some new material.


The only thing you need to know about Scranton is the opening scenes in Kingpin.

"Hey, Bill. How's life?"
*hacking cough* "Taking forever."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I'm not you. Are drunk?


Drunk, I'm you. Are not.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops!  I fixed it!


The conviction stained Kane's image as a former rising star in the Democratic party, following her election in 2012 as the first woman and first Democrat to win the office.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I've only drank like 3 times this year.

It's just not as fun as it used to be.


That's because every time you get drunk you wind up on the news, too. And not in a good way.
 
hakelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not fun, just maintenance
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow what the attorney and cops do, folks.  Refuse, refuse, and refuse tests some more.   Don't let them badger you into agreeing to any test.
 
iBette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest, ossifer. I'm not as think as you drunk I am...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iBette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I've only drank like 3 times this year.

It's just not as fun as it used to be.


Yeah, you know you're getting old when the hangover lasts longer than the drunk.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Follow what the attorney and cops do, folks.  Refuse, refuse, and refuse tests some more.   Don't let them badger you into agreeing to any test.


Where I live, refusal is a crime with the same penalty as failing the test.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hakelly: Not fun, just maintenance


It was a grim day when I realized it had taken that turn. It was more grim when I realized it had taken that turn several years prior.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: refusal is a crime with the same penalty as failing the test.


Thanks for that MADD.  That should be illegal.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I voted for her when she ran for AG.  She turned out to be a hot mess.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Earthworm Jim Jones: I've only drank like 3 times this year.

It's just not as fun as it used to be.

That's because every time you get drunk you wind up on the news, too. And not in a good way.


Ronnie Dobbs Gets Arrested
Youtube sA8qSgbJ6tQ
 
gbv23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Dr Jack Badofsky: Follow what the attorney and cops do, folks.  Refuse, refuse, and refuse tests some more.   Don't let them badger you into agreeing to any test.

Where I live, refusal is a crime with the same penalty as failing the test.


no it isn't. A DUI has way WAY more consequences down the road than refusing to blow.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Scranton huh?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, how could she prosecute someone for drunk driving if she doesn't know how alcohol affects someone's driving skills?
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Dr Jack Badofsky: Follow what the attorney and cops do, folks.  Refuse, refuse, and refuse tests some more.   Don't let them badger you into agreeing to any test.

Where I live, refusal is a crime with the same penalty as failing the test.


The penalties are usually the same, but the conviction is not. Without a breathalyzer a good attorney can argue against a DUI conviction. With a breathalyzer it's an almost certain conviction.

Always refuse to blow. It's in your best interest. Also never talk to the police.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 255x370]


mcall.comView Full Size


Those are crazy eyes, my friend.

You might get lucky, but then you are gonna be fkkd.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 255x370]

[mcall.com image 640x426]

Those are crazy eyes, my friend.

You might get lucky, but then you are gonna be fkkd.


Might be worth it
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


She has a twin sister...giggity
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet she was a beer pong champ in college.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi everybody! I brought the Natty Lite!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: We live in the world of Lyft and Uber. How are people still getting DUI/DWIs?

Oh. Right. People.


That would mean giving money you could buy alcohol with to other people, why the fark would you do that shiat?!
 
hakelly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hakelly: Not fun, just maintenance

It was a grim day when I realized it had taken that turn. It was more grim when I realized it had taken that turn several years prior.


Well said.
I thought you were going to say, "it was a dark and stormy night..."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: xxBirdMadGirlxx: We live in the world of Lyft and Uber. How are people still getting DUI/DWIs?

Oh. Right. People.

Can't crack one open for the road if you take an Uber.


You are doing it wrong
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.