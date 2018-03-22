 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Ford recalls Explorer SUVs with a disturbing tendency to go exploring by themselves   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's something fishy about this story.

They say when it is in park a bolt can break and release the drive shaft, this allowing it to roll.

Wouldn't the bolt be MORE likely to break while under load, like when accelerating or decelerating?

They're hiding something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read the headline as exploding, thought I was seeing a repeat
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on."

LOL so if it breaks when you're on the highway the driveshaft cuts your car in half?
 
destrip
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ford seems to have a long history with vehicles popping out of Park or otherwise rolling away when parked.

Sounds like they need to redesign their whole parking system.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I read the headline as exploding, thought I was seeing a repeat


I know a guy who calls his Ford Explorer a Ford Exploder.  He has had some issues with that car.
 
destrip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There's something fishy about this story.

They say when it is in park a bolt can break and release the drive shaft, this allowing it to roll.

Wouldn't the bolt be MORE likely to break while under load, like when accelerating or decelerating?

They're hiding something.



Park it on a San Francisco street (or something similar), then ask that.

In any case, drivers should engage the e-brake if it's more then level or a mild incline.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I read the headline as exploding, thought I was seeing a repeat


Thought I was going pinto   ---I like ponys    Looking at you like a Dax Shepard lawyer.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fords are not not known for catching on fire randomly.

/yeah yeah, exploring, not exploding
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought self-driving cars was the goal?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It must share some parts with a Jeep .
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like the cops are gonna be on foot for a while.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: "Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on."

LOL so if it breaks when you're on the highway the driveshaft cuts your car in half?


Dude I know you may be sick from unknown causes -but  there was a problem with drive shafts separating
in the front
I was a catapult
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: It must share some parts with a Jeep .


https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2018/03/22/anton-yelchin-settlement-jeep-death-court/451290002/

Actor Anton Yelchin's parents reach settlement over his death caused by SUV

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The parents of Anton Yelchin have reached a settlement with the makers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the SUV that crushed and killed the Star Trek actor in his driveway in 2016.

The confidential settlement agreement between Victor and Irina Yelchin and Fiat Chrysler was filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement Thursday that it is "pleased that we've reached an amicable resolution in this matter" and that the car company continues to "extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss."

Messages left for Yelchin family attorney Gary Dordick were not immediately returned.

The actor was killed at age 27 when his 2015 Cherokee rolled backward down a driveway of his Los Angeles home, pinning him between a mailbox and a security fence.

"Anton Yelchin was crushed and lingered alive for some time, trapped and suffocating until his death," the lawsuit stated.

The Cherokee model was among 1.1 million vehicles recalled about two months earlier when regulators said its gear shifters were confusing drivers, causing the SUVs to roll away unexpectedly and leading to dozens of injuries.

The wrongful death and product liability lawsuit alleged that those gear selectors were the cause of the actor's death.

"In spite of our unbelievable grief, we decided to come here to prevent other families from the same tragedy," Victor Yelchin said when the lawsuit was filed.

Anton Yelchin had dozens of film and television credits that included voices for the Smurfs movies and the Netflix TV show Trollhunters, but is probably best known as Pavel Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek movie franchise.

Now, in this case, the design of the shifter was overly complicated so that it could seem like it was in park when it really was in neutral or drive.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really odd, usually Fords have problems moving, not staying parked.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

destrip: SpectroBoy: There's something fishy about this story.

They say when it is in park a bolt can break and release the drive shaft, this allowing it to roll.

Wouldn't the bolt be MORE likely to break while under load, like when accelerating or decelerating?

They're hiding something.


Park it on a San Francisco street (or something similar), then ask that.

In any case, drivers should engage the e-brake if it's more then level or a mild incline.


On my ford suv it can spin the tires so that is more torque than parking on any hill you don't slide down
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Really odd, usually Fords have problems moving, not staying parked.


Sometimes those older ones could slip out of park and rain hell on those below.
Do not underestimate  the power of a FORD in park.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: chitownmike: I read the headline as exploding, thought I was seeing a repeat

Thought I was going pinto   ---I like ponys    Looking at you like a Dax Shepard lawyer.


Or maybe a Hammer Insustries CEO?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

destrip: SpectroBoy: There's something fishy about this story.

They say when it is in park a bolt can break and release the drive shaft, this allowing it to roll.

Wouldn't the bolt be MORE likely to break while under load, like when accelerating or decelerating?

They're hiding something.


Park it on a San Francisco street (or something similar), then ask that.

In any case, drivers should engage the e-brake if it's more then level or a mild incline.


It's a Parking Brake, not an 'e-brake'.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: destrip: SpectroBoy: There's something fishy about this story.

They say when it is in park a bolt can break and release the drive shaft, this allowing it to roll.

Wouldn't the bolt be MORE likely to break while under load, like when accelerating or decelerating?

They're hiding something.


Park it on a San Francisco street (or something similar), then ask that.

In any case, drivers should engage the e-brake if it's more then level or a mild incline.

It's a Parking Brake, not an 'e-brake'.


Emergency brake = parking break
Tomato 🍅
 
