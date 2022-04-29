 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Washington State Supreme Court: "If you want to recall the governor, you need something more than 'he hurt my fee fees'"   (king5.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People who think government has control of their freedom will never be free
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olympia resident C Davis, who brought the appeal of the superior court ruling last June, told The Associated Press on Thursday he had not yet read the Supreme Court opinion but the result was "not too much of a surprise."

Now... to this moron, it's not much of a surprise because they know it was a horsesh*t case... they firmly believe that their idiocy is right and there is a vast conspiracy of people who just don't want to believe their 8th grade minds are superior to everyone else.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 But that's all the GOP has got!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. It alleged that the governor's orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights.

Oh they have a forum on their website, surely it has lots of activity with all of their volunteers because the group is TOTES LEGIT grassroot. Let's see how it's going...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Interdasting.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But your Honor, HE'S A LIBERAL!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is this shiat disturber allowed to hide behind an initial?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I live in one of the saner parts of the country. Thank you Governor Inslee.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: But your Honor, HE'S A LIBERAL!!!


The only real reason they want to recall politicians, if you're to the left of Reagan, you're a criminal according to the GQP.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Why is this shiat disturber allowed to hide behind an initial?


He wasn't hiding, he just couldn't spell his first name.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm pretty happy with the Washington State COVID response. We're currently sitting at #48 in deaths per million people among US states and territories, despite the fact that we had the first cases of community spread in the US. We had the virus circulating in the Seattle metro the same time New York was getting hit hard, but we shut things down quickly enough that we avoided the worst of the early pandemic.
 
mariner314
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lot of MAGA east of the cascades...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mariner314: A lot of MAGA east of the cascades...


I've seen a lifted Dodge driving around Seattle flying a Confederate Battle Flag.  I had flashbacks to Missouri.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. It alleged that the governor's orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights.

Dumb motherf*ckers.
 
mariner314
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm pretty happy with the Washington State COVID response. We're currently sitting at #48 in deaths per million people among US states and territories, despite the fact that we had the first cases of community spread in the US. We had the virus circulating in the Seattle metro the same time New York was getting hit hard, but we shut things down quickly enough that we avoided the worst of the early pandemic.


Agreed 100%

I lived by the market at the time and the whole downtown corridor was like a tomb. Spooky eerie.

/we (the city) took it serious.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. It alleged that the governor's orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights.

Dumb motherf*ckers.


Some of them are dead motherfu*kers.
 
mariner314
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: mariner314: A lot of MAGA east of the cascades...

I've seen a lifted Dodge driving around Seattle flying a Confederate Battle Flag.  I had flashbacks to Missouri.


Of course. I see similar stuff in west Seattle too.

They're among us, and thankfully some are so obvious as to give their agenda away so we can easily decide "nah, I really don't need to interact with that farker"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm pretty happy with the Washington State COVID response. We're currently sitting at #48 in deaths per million people among US states and territories, despite the fact that we had the first cases of community spread in the US. We had the virus circulating in the Seattle metro the same time New York was getting hit hard, but we shut things down quickly enough that we avoided the worst of the early pandemic.


Yep.

If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated; otherwise, get boosted. Stay home if you can; if you can't, keep wearing a mask, practice social distancing, and remember that COVID-19 couldn't give a rat's rancid rectum about legal  or political considerations.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee. It alleged that the governor's orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights.

Oh they have a forum on their website, surely it has lots of activity with all of their volunteers because the group is TOTES LEGIT grassroot. Let's see how it's going...

[Fark user image 850x326]

Interdasting.


Stats:

Who is online
In total there is 1 user online :: 0 registered, 0 hidden and 1 guest
Most users ever online was 20 on Fri Oct 15, 2021 8:39 am

Statistics
Total posts 0 • Total topics 0 • Total members 3
Our newest member RecallInslee
 
Poldana
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
None of the businesses and convention center where I live will host MAGA events.The entire county has just said NOPE, not here. They rescheduled the meeting at the nastiest local park because it was all they could get. They also took the MAGA out of the event and are calling themselves Local something or another. Out where the two highways come together just outside of town there are about a half dozen hand written signs that look like a second grader did them.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love the concept of recall, but in every state where I've seen it conducted, it seems to be less than perfect in one respect or another.

In California for instance, a number of people equal to just 12.5% of those who voted in the last election for an office is sufficient for recall - a relatively easy bar to clear, even in a state that heavily populated.  And as I've learned today, in Washington the recall must specify charges against the official being recalled; something that I honestly think shouldn't be the case.

As impeachment has become an exercise in futility, we should adopt recall, nationwide.  But only upon petition of a higher percentage of the electorate:  say 33% for federal officials, 25% for Supreme Court justices and all state/municipal officials.  And no specific charges should be necessary - just "they're an asshole" should suffice.  :)
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am actually surprised that you need a legitimate reason for a recall in Washington.  You don't need a legitimate reason to impeach a president. If you had the votes, you could impeach a president for hurting your fee fees.  Still 2/3 vote in the senate is a high bar.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I am actually surprised that you need a legitimate reason for a recall in Washington.  You don't need a legitimate reason to impeach a president. If you had the votes, you could impeach a president for hurting your fee fees.  Still 2/3 vote in the senate is a high bar.


Impeachment!=recalling public figures
 
Iczer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: mariner314: A lot of MAGA east of the cascades...

I've seen a lifted Dodge driving around Seattle flying a Confederate Battle Flag.  I had flashbacks to Missouri.


It's not an impossibility... I've seen some older looking shiats driving around with anti Biden stickers on their vehicles. Plus a number of stickers of a dull American flag with the bolder blue stripe, and one I had an urge to call a mental heath expert on that was absolutely plastered in pro Twitler (probably should brainstorm a new name for him...) stickers from roof to axle.

I do believe I've actually seen a truck hauling a large flag also, but outside of fantasizing me torching it while maniacally laughing I don't give them much thought unless they stick out like the one mentioned earlier.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Iczer: OkieDookie: mariner314: A lot of MAGA east of the cascades...

I've seen a lifted Dodge driving around Seattle flying a Confederate Battle Flag.  I had flashbacks to Missouri.

It's not an impossibility... I've seen some older looking shiats driving around with anti Biden stickers on their vehicles. Plus a number of stickers of a dull American flag with the bolder blue stripe, and one I had an urge to call a mental heath expert on that was absolutely plastered in pro Twitler (probably should brainstorm a new name for him...) stickers from roof to axle.

I do believe I've actually seen a truck hauling a large flag also, but outside of fantasizing me torching it while maniacally laughing I don't give them much thought unless they stick out like the one mentioned earlier.


Probably from the South End.
 
