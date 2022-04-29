 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 29 is 'flummox' as in: "Some say Elon Musk wants to be a supervillain, but the truth is, he's only half villain and hah flummox"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading that headline flummoxed me.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is no way in which hah-flummox adds up to a word or phrase.  I tried every pronunciation I could imagine.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: There is no way in which hah-flummox adds up to a word or phrase.  I tried every pronunciation I could imagine.


Half lummox.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: aleister_greynight: There is no way in which hah-flummox adds up to a word or phrase.  I tried every pronunciation I could imagine.

Half lummox.


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: There is no way in which hah-flummox adds up to a word or phrase.  I tried every pronunciation I could imagine.


You have to pronounce it in Gene Masseth's accent.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elon is tough for me. I do admire what he's done as a businessman, but his behavior with Twitter shows me he's deeply insecure and buying twitter to inflict your personal therapy on the nation seems bad, and I doubt it's going to help him focus on SpaceX and Tesla which are much more interesting companies. His focus is clearly all on twitter and while I know other people run things for him, this distraction at the top always leads to problems, and this feels like his Howard Hughes Spruce Goose moment.

Twitter is never going to fly like he thinks it will. Have you seen his middling ideas on how to make it better like charging sites for embeds? LOL! Ever heard of a screenshot Elon? Billionaire, and that's what you're pitching to a board to give you billons and it works! Must be nice to have those rich friends.
 
fisker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SOME People....Some people like cupcakes exclusively.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I will loan you Farkers something that you can use to decode Subby's headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
llamalarity
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

llamalarity: [Fark user image image 843x843]


That list lacks 'swimmingly'.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: llamalarity: [Fark user image image 843x843]

That list lacks 'swimmingly'.


And "yonder". People just don't use yonder enough.
 
