(Twitter)   11'8" bridge enters the war on the side of Ukraine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What goes on top? Those really delicate antenna thingys?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What goes on top? Those really delicate antenna thingys?


Ukrainian bombs go on the top.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?


They ran out of paint on the front lines and insurgents bombed the paint factory back in Moscow.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How do you say, "Wolf Creek Pass" in Ukrainian?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have a bridge like that on my street. Maybe we should change the sign.

cdllife.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: Clarence??


Roger.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, radar flies under you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: How do you say, "Wolf Creek Pass" in Ukrainian?


It's pronounced "CW McCall" everywhere.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: whidbey: Clarence??

Roger.


Over.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why the Metric system is a global menace.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Send in the NYC cabbie brigade to honk their horns and yell obscenities at this guy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blondambition: We have a bridge like that on my street. Maybe we should change the sign.

[cdllife.com image 696x406]


That needs to be permanently painted on.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Somebody in Hollywood needs to come up with a 1980's style action movie, but this time instead of portraying Russia as some mighty military that the hero just barely defeats they need to be shown to be the Keystone Kops that we see today.

Make sure the movie trailers are leaked to Russian audiences.

Yeah folks, this is how the entire world sees Russia now...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?


It has some O markings on it.

preview.redd.itView Full Size


Since I believe no Belarusian troops have entered the actual battle, this probably happened within Belarus itself.  Since there are civilian vehicles around it, this makes sense (IE, it's in a non-combat zone).
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Somebody in Hollywood needs to come up with a 1980's style action movie, but this time instead of portraying Russia as some mighty military that the hero just barely defeats they need to be shown to be the Keystone Kops that we see today.

Make sure the movie trailers are leaked to Russian audiences.

Yeah folks, this is how the entire world sees Russia now...


Hot Shots Part Trois.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Somebody in Hollywood needs to come up with a 1980's style action movie, but this time instead of portraying Russia as some mighty military that the hero just barely defeats they need to be shown to be the Keystone Kops that we see today.

Make sure the movie trailers are leaked to Russian audiences.

Yeah folks, this is how the entire world sees Russia now...


I'm sure such is already in the works.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope that thing detects incoming artillery shells better than it does bridges.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?


It's got an "O" on it. That's one of the invasion symbols. There are more than one. "Z" is just one of them. "V" is another one they use.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's Ukrainian for "nom nom"?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voronezh maybe. So in Russia
 
lefty248
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Gin Buddy: Somebody in Hollywood needs to come up with a 1980's style action movie, but this time instead of portraying Russia as some mighty military that the hero just barely defeats they need to be shown to be the Keystone Kops that we see today.

Make sure the movie trailers are leaked to Russian audiences.

Yeah folks, this is how the entire world sees Russia now...

I'm sure such is already in the works.


More like the Bullwinkle show.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Counter-battery is a good thing for Russia to lose.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: How do you say, "Wolf Creek Pass" in Ukrainian?


Those Borises was stacked to 13' 9".
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?


This is an "O" vehicle. So these guys got their ass handed to them in Kyiv, only to get redeployed and stuck under a bridge in Donbas lol.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [im.ezgif.com image 388x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In other news, Russian military intelligence alarmed to find other bridges have already infiltrated their country, and must be de-nazified.
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Counter-battery radar countered by counter-radar bridge.

/Counter
/Or was it buffaloed?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: blondambition: We have a bridge like that on my street. Maybe we should change the sign.

[cdllife.com image 696x406]

That needs to be permanently painted on.


We're so used to trucks hitting that bridge.

BOOM! *house shakes*

"Someone hit the bridge again." *shrug*
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: fragMasterFlash: Are they even bothering painting Z on their pew-pew toys anymore?

It has some O markings on it.

[preview.redd.it image 640x875]

Since I believe no Belarusian troops have entered the actual battle, this probably happened within Belarus itself.  Since there are civilian vehicles around it, this makes sense (IE, it's in a non-combat zone).


As an aside, Zzovax would be a good name for a character in Sci-Fi, and maybe an anti-viral drug as well.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.