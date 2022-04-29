 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Lawmaker busted for DUI with BAC nearly four times the legal limit. There should be laws against that sort of thing   (nypost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two cans of wine? Classing the joint up!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Two cans of wine? Classing the joint up!


You know, sometimes the bottles are too heavy. And no one wants to go as low class as the box.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 times the legal limit is basically my morning coffee.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and two cans of wine in the front cupholders

That made me laugh deeply and sincerely. Also, that sportscoat oof. There should be a law against plaid suit jackets lol
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they need to pass another law now to limit other people's access to wine.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 airplane bottles, 2 cans of wine, .3-farking-2  and dude doesn't look all that worse for wear. That's a pro drinker.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was too drunk to walk.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 4 times?  Piker.

I drove myself to detox and blew an 0.34.

/couldn't let the rest of that handle go to waste
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah subby, there should be laws against a lot of things, repeats being one of those...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ for the rest of his term, at least
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is twice this week this guy has done this, obviously a habitual offender.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He must have been drunk with a suit jacket like that on.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Almost?
How is that Almost?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone I knew drove to detox at .58 - this guy's an amateur.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lawmaker, incriminate thyself!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: and two cans of wine in the front cupholders

That made me laugh deeply and sincerely. Also, that sportscoat oof. There should be a law against plaid suit jackets lol


If you aren't Don Cherry or Craig Sager.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: I drove myself to detox and blew an 0.34.


I ended up in the hospital once just north of 0.4, I really didn't need to go but the authorities kind of insisted. My paperwork from that visit mentions that I was fully lucid, not stumbling or slurring my words, etc. No outward signs that I was well into "you should be in a coma or dead" territory.

It turns out that drinking somewhere between one and two fifths a day for a decade gives you quite the tolerance.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More like lawBREAKER, amirite?
 
