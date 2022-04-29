 Skip to content
(CNN)   Guess who's coming to the G20 summit   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian forces, Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian troops  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has none of the panache of Sidney Poitier.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H-... H-Hitler...?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cheetolini?
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good opportunity to serve him some delicious polonium tea.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what? He can get booed?  Possibly even taken out?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is boollsheet.

I hope they serve steamin' fresh Squat Cobbler.
 
perigee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The G-19, plus 1, standing over there alone like he smells like he crapped himself.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's in November.  He may be invited, but let's not be so sure he'll actually attend.  Or even be at that point.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bali?  There's a lot of water between Russia and Bali.

It'd be a shame if Putin's plane went down in the ocean, in water deep enough that recovery of any "evidence" is impossible.

Of course, that assumes he lives long enough to actually get on that plane.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
EU and US should boycott the G20
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we should prepare some polonium, but if there were some polonium in his drink, I'm sure it would just be an unfortunate accident if he drank it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean....what are they gonna do, try to arrest him?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image 425x501]


I guessed it!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The G20 summit doesn't convene until November.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear Putin,

This year we're all meeting at the Hague. Hope to see you there!

-The G20
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EU and US should boycott the G20


And instead host a G19 at the same time.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EU and US should boycott the G20


There's always the G12 plus a number of dignified guests who don't have to be told that shirts are required.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good, easiest time to arrest him for war crimes.
 
eagles95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: Bali?  There's a lot of water between Russia and Bali.

It'd be a shame if Putin's plane went down in the ocean, in water deep enough that recovery of any "evidence" is impossible.

Of course, that assumes he lives long enough to actually get on that plane.


Dont give CNN a stiffie
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. Arrest his ass as soon as he steps off the plane.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....what are they gonna do, try to arrest him?


Cardiac arrest counts as arrest, doesn't it?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Putin has none of the panache of Sidney Poitier.


Putin has none of the panache of the worst load of diarrhea Poiter ever dropped during a bout of stomach flu.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
came for Frank Stallone, leaving satisfied
 
oopsboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hes going to bring a large bomb to the meetings with a giant red button on the side.  any time anyone says anything he doesnt like he will jump and start screaming about how they're forcing him to almost press the button, but not quite.

after several days it will be revealed that the 'bomb' he has is made of playdoh and was slapped together in the airport after someone in a trenchcoat offered his security detail $500 for the real one.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know he's huge on showing how strong and in charge he is but with his known paranoia about enemies I have trouble seeing him make himself so vulnerable by actually attending.
 
HK-MP5-SD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm, Putin in an aircraft far from any possibility of friendly air support.  I'm thinking that if we have a carrier in the area we might be able to arrange a quick stop in Australian, a brief stay in the Hague, and an extended stay at ADX Florence in Colorado.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to attend the G20 summit that will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali in November, the country's President Joko Widodo said in a statement Friday.


And that's no, Joko.
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Good. Arrest his ass as soon as he steps off the plane.


No.  Shoot him.  In the face, not the ass.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Good, easiest time to arrest him for war crimes.


I hope that happens waaaaay before November.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wage0048: kb7rky: Good. Arrest his ass as soon as he steps off the plane.

No.  Shoot him.  In the face, not the ass.


Tempting as that is...he needs to face a tribunal at The Hague.
 
AeAe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe a Ukrainian hero takes him out
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

perigee: The G-19, plus 1, standing over there alone like he smells like he crapped himself.


i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that Putin will NOT be at this summit. Because he is already dead and has been for weeks now. ASK ANYBODY
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EU and US should boycott the G20

And instead host a G19 at the same time.


with blackjack and hookers.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does the G20 Summit even have a long table?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Unsung_Hero: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EU and US should boycott the G20

And instead host a G19 at the same time.

with blackjack and hookers.


Wasn't that already implied?

Though I don't care much for blackjack.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shostie: H-... H-Hitler...?


I was fearing Trump tbh.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kb7rky: wage0048: kb7rky: Good. Arrest his ass as soon as he steps off the plane.

No.  Shoot him.  In the face, not the ass.

Tempting as that is...he needs to face a tribunal at The Hague.


Okay, but only if we get to shoot him in the face after the tribunal.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EU and US should boycott the G20


That would be stupid, so, yeah, that's your opinion.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back when Bali was a Dutch colony, girls walked around topless until they got married.

But when they became a part of Indonesia, they decided that they either didn't like tourists, or it was bad.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're still together?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: So what? He can get booed?  Possibly even taken out?


When you are the president of the country, plus the head of national mafia, plus uber rich from ill-gotten gains, you're more guarded than pretty much anyone.

No one can get to him aside from maybe Robert McCall.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I know he's huge on showing how strong and in charge he is but with his known paranoia about enemies I have trouble seeing him make himself so vulnerable by actually attending.


That's why you have body doubles.
 
