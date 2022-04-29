 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Just as Jesus intended   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Murica, Rape, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Mara Louk, Sexual assault, Police, school officials, Christian college  
posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 12:20 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At Visible Music College

Sounds like a great place to boycott into non-existence.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.


You live on a planet with assholes and haven't ended them all.  So, when you get raped, know that you deserved it, you wanted it, and you needed it.

/Farking victim-blaming asshole
//How many little girls have you raped?
///I'm sorry - "shown the true love of the Lamb"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians truly are evil people.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She skipped Religion 101, which would have taught her that if she's a woman she's gonna get farked over.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously this private college needs more government funds in order to properly address these issues
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks holy book*  Yup, rape is A-OK to these asshats.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cook good meals for nice folks
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen floozie, Republican Jesus expects you to protect your chastity until you're married. If you can't manage to do even that, why shouldn't we kick you out?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"there's really nothing we can do at this point, so he will be attending classes like normal,"

I'll fix it for you asshats -

"there's really nothing we can do at this point, so he will be raping other women because he got away with it"
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God endorses rape and genocide in the Bible.

Christians farking advertise their belief in this. Don't be around them.

Finally, i get why she went to the school first even though it's completely unreasonable to expect they'd help (see above where they worship rape in their Bible), I read she has an attorney. Did LE get involved?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: At Visible Music College

Sounds like a great place to boycott into non-existence.


A 700 SAT is your ticket in.

From some helpful site on the web:  Is a 700 a good SAT score?
The score puts you in the bottom 2nd percentile of those who take the test. Explore colleges you can get into with a 700 SAT score.

I don't know what is more embarrassing and therefore less likely to be reported publicly -- that you were exploited by a college that caters to the less gifted but cares nothing about their well-being and humiliates them for being a victim of a violent crime  -- or -- you were a music major.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, not BYU.

/this time
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.


8 people smarted this? Farking seriously?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.



Did you see the way she was praying? Totally asking to get nailed like Jesus on the cross, brah.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live for cannabis and LSD and music 
Duck Sauce - Barbra Streisand (Official Video)
Youtube wWhtcU4-xAM
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Disney is the evil corporation that's sexualizing minors. 

sarcasm.jpg

/I can't even anymore, officially saying I'm agnostic instead of Catholic
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
> told the college that Louk had sex with her ex-boyfriend that semester, and the ex-boyfriend had confirmed it

Let me guess: they're punishing her for premarital sex but not the ex-boyfriend.

Also: who said she was ever going to get married? (Granted, she signed up to attend a Christian college, so she's clearly stupid enough to get married.)
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.

You live on a planet with assholes and haven't ended them all.  So, when you get raped, know that you deserved it, you wanted it, and you needed it.

/Farking victim-blaming asshole


Bit over the top, but basically this...

One, fark victim blaming. Two, she's young and was almost certainly raised in a conservative Christian environment. She's been taught from an early age that churches and other Christian spaces and people are safe, that her subculture is safe. She chose a small Christian college, expecting that to be a safe place too.

Maybe if this hadn't happened, she still would have one day seen the hypocrisy and moved away from her insular evangelical Christian subculture, maybe not, but right now she's a victim and deserves zero blame or judgment for what happened to her.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And that's why so many people have abandoned Christianity.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Meanwhile, Disney is the evil corporation that's sexualizing minors.

sarcasm.jpg

/I can't even anymore, officially saying I'm agnostic instead of Catholic


Disney: "Maybe all this anti-gay legislation is not such a good thing."
Republican voters: "GROOMERS!!! GROOMERS!!!"

GQP candidate: "Yes, the Feds discovered the child sex dungeon in my basement...but I prayed to God...and He has forgiven me."
Republican voters: "Praise Jesus! Save us from the liberals and their socialisms!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > told the college that Louk had sex with her ex-boyfriend that semester, and the ex-boyfriend had confirmed it

Let me guess: they're punishing her for premarital sex but not the ex-boyfriend.

Also: who said she was ever going to get married? (Granted, she signed up to attend a Christian college, so she's clearly stupid enough to get married.)


she was raised as a Christian and that makes her stupid? At least she had the courage to file a complaint. Or you don't your credit her with that either, you heartless prick.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just as "Jesus" intended

/FTFM
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And that's why so many people have abandoned Christianity.


We can only hope.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of disgusting people in this thread...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Deuteronomy 22:28-29

If a man happens to meet a virgin who is not pledged to be married and rapes her and they are discovered, 29he shall pay her father fifty shekels[a] of silver. He must marry the young woman, for he has violated her. He can never divorce her as long as he lives.

I see no demand of repayment. And no other offer of compensation. I say the most appropriate recourse is a public stoning of the elders for failure to follow the law. And geld the rapist.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: Weaver95: And that's why so many people have abandoned Christianity.

We can only hope.


It's already been happening. The decline is getting to the point where it's costing evangelicals money
 
houstondragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.


Those violins were just asking for it with the racy arpeggios
 
toetag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"nor would they conduct a Title IX investigation, because the alleged assault happened off campus."

So if that's the case, how can their "no pre-marital sex" rule apply.
 
Jackpot777
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Lots of disgusting people in this thread...


She got raped in a system that protects the men in religion's name.

People in this thread point it out.

People in this thread are disgusting.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

toetag: "nor would they conduct a Title IX investigation, because the alleged assault happened off campus."

So if that's the case, how can their "no pre-marital sex" rule apply.


It sounds (reads?) like the policy is pretty much a 'Purity Pledge' in that it isn't no premarital sex on campus but at all.

And everybody knows, God and Santa- they see you no matter where you are.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not real big on cops but I'd go to them waaaaaay before I ever told a college about rape.

Especially a christian college.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The woman who was raped in the neighborhood last week was wearing a low-cut blouse and a very short miniskirt the night of the assault. She was also seen flirting with a lot of guys and it was clear that she had been drinking.

Hey, I am just pointing that out.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good job guys. Way to... Do whatever, the entire religion is corrupt beyond recognition. It's just a way for people to feel better about themselves and keep chubby old white men in power.
 
pat eh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a sickening place this college and its staff must be. How about leveling it and sowing the ground with salt?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: At Visible Music College

Sounds like a great place to boycott into non-existence.


Yes, that, but my first thought was 'gotta score some mushrooms '
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whidbey: At Visible Music College

Sounds like a great place to boycott into non-existence.

Yes, that, but my first thought was 'gotta score some mushrooms '


When are you not thinking that, though?
 
Werehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everybody, stop enrolling in rape schools.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.

8 people smarted this? Farking seriously?


If she bought into that brand of hate and intolerance right up until it personally affected her, she is likely exactly the kind of person that would have ostracized other victims and been complicit in helping perpetuate rape culture as long as it didn't personally affect her.
-
/If you are only offended by a bullying, victimizing, intolerant culture when it turns on you, you don't deserve a lot of sympathy
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Werehamster: Everybody, stop enrolling in rape schools.


That's actually an interesting point.  Is there a database where you can search college's rape statistics such as reported (by college, police, and victim) rapes per capita?  If not, there should be.  Colleges might actually give a shiat at that point since it'd impact attendance.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And that is why you don't go to a christian school.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: gunga galunga: Lambskincoat: She was okay with those sexist evil farking asshole (Christians) at Visible Music College in Memphis, until such time as they chose to turn their hate on her, and then she was "surprised" when the snake bit her.

8 people smarted this? Farking seriously?

If she bought into that brand of hate and intolerance right up until it personally affected her, she is likely exactly the kind of person that would have ostracized other victims and been complicit in helping perpetuate rape culture as long as it didn't personally affect her.
-
/If you are only offended by a bullying, victimizing, intolerant culture when it turns on you, you don't deserve a lot of sympathy


Naivete and willful ignorance are two separate things.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
all you ever need to know about the "college" - this guy is the founder and president

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


it isn't a music school. it's a praise band rehearsal space.
 
