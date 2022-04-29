 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   AAAAAAAAACK. AAAAAAAAck. HACK. Pitooey. Hey, pick that up will ya   (upi.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Cat, Cat health, Hairball Awareness Day, Hairball, International Dance Day, Scampi, Shrimp, cat owners  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
National Hairball Awareness Day (Last Friday in April) - Activities and How to Celebrate
Youtube jR2vdBuTquM
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random F*ucking Days" day?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random F*ucking Days" day?


This is the 21st century

Every day is 'Enough already' day
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random Farking Days" day?


Wait, there are "Random Farking Days" ? Sweeet.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: flucto: When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random Farking Days" day?

Wait, there are "Random Farking Days" ? Sweeet.


Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight (1976) Uncut Video
Youtube wu1UXCdyNo0
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks over to the laziest piece of shiat to ever shove paws under a space heater*

*recall stepping in luke warm vomit multiple times*

*raises pistol*

*watch it roll back and flop on its side*

Fffff. Not today I guess. Not today. You manipulative old bastard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennium hand and shrimp!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: lurkey: flucto: When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random Farking Days" day?

Wait, there are "Random Farking Days" ? Sweeet.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wu1UXCdyNo0]


Ohhh...
Random Farking-Days....I was thinking Rando-Farking Days.
Have to try both.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Marvel: Exclusive Post-Credits Scene
Youtube wSuG7XWoGGc
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: [YouTube video: Captain Marvel: Exclusive Post-Credits Scene]


Tiny cat like fist. I had the gif somewhere, but took too long to find it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Turn out the lights on yer way out
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Petey4335: BuckTurgidson: [YouTube video: Captain Marvel: Exclusive Post-Credits Scene]

Tiny cat like fist. I had the gif somewhere, but took too long to find it.

[Fark user image 220x155] [View Full Size image _x_]


Gotta have the audio, which will scramble every cat owner on Earth from the deepest slumber to at least get that thing off the rug.

/Most Realistic Cat-Puking Effect isn't an Oscar category?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Opus - Hairball
Youtube rSBNT5WKizg
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We haven't had our two cats in over sixteen years and I found and cleaned up yet another spot in the basement last week...I wonder if my "leap out of bed and get them over tile in the bathroom or kitchen" reflexes are still embedded in my brain.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pus in boots-Hairball
Youtube F5wWlMNBrvY
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: lurkey: flucto: When is "National Enough Already, Stop Inventing Random Farking Days" day?

Wait, there are "Random Farking Days" ? Sweeet.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wu1UXCdyNo0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well, that was pleasant. Brought back all manner of memories.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.