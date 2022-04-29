 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Sadly, Mississippi failed to be destroyed   (wreg.com)
24
    More: Strange, Louisiana, Mississippi River, Florida, RANKIN COUNTY, Memphis, Tennessee, Kristi Mueller, Minneapolis, River  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like a firedot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would anyone be able to tell the difference?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi[Fark user image image 850x443]


It's a streetlight
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
4 second video needs more effort, can't make out the fireball until 8th run thru.
/old eyes are old
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Odd they didn't show the next few seconds.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It wasn't destroyed?
It wasn't destroyed?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read that as "Dogecam" and was looking for a dog.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess it would have been too much effort for them to have circled it or anything. Not like they have easy access to editing software...
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You had one job, Mississippi, to disappear forever.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much improvement did it cause?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was just Charles Cross sprinting like hell to get up to Seattle.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I guess it would have been too much effort for them to have circled it or anything. Not like they have easy access to editing software...


They're still getting used to electricity, give them a break.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: whyRpeoplesostupid: Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi[Fark user image image 850x443]

It's a streetlight


Done in four.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: I read that as "Dogecam" and was looking for a dog.
[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


Dogecam approved.
Dogecam approved.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per hour. It broke into pieces as it made its way into Earth's atmosphere.

"Upon realizing it was about to land in Mississippi, it broke several laws of physics, made an immediate u-turn, and exited the atmosphere."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I guess it would have been too much effort for them to have circled it or anything. Not like they have easy access to editing software...


You'd think that if it was anything it wouldn't need that. I'm going with the, above mentioned, streetlight explanation
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.


Not even close and there's no reason to make this a racial issue!
/GFY
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.


Now you're the one who makes it sound that you think that's why its a shiathole.

You brought it up.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is worse than the bison video from yesterday!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.

Now you're the one who makes it sound that you think that's why its a shiathole.

You brought it up.


Unlike most Farkers, I like Mississippi and the people who live there.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.

Not even close and there's no reason to make this a racial issue!
/GFY


Not familiar with the place I see?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mississippi ranks number one among states in terms of black population, but maybe that was subby's point.

Not even close and there's no reason to make this a racial issue!
/GFY


Submitter like typing detected.

/ stop calling for genocide
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

