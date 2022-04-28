 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   The brandy kegs around their necks should have been a tip off   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Dog, United States, Park County Sheriff's Office, Constable, Police, Coroner, Working dog, Sheriff  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 7:04 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Park County? So they were roaming around South Park?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
St Bernard search & rescue dogs with little barrel flasks were one of those old-world things that didn't happen quite as often as they should have.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But how will I get stupid drunk and forget I'm freezing to death?

Oh yeah, who cares. Drunk.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You rarely see St. Bernards anymore; but they're badass puppers!
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But why the hell 5? And"escaping enclosure" sounds like maybe they prefer to be wild than kept in a coop in someone's back yard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Five St Bernards?

I can't imagine the amount of poo to clean up.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Five St Bernards?

I can't imagine the amount of poo to clean up.


Yeah I'm guessing this is why they're allowed to "escape" so often.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one called them "pit bulls"


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.