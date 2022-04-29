 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Shooting blamed on gun laws   (wreg.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait... I'm confused.  Which is it?  Everyone should be armed or not?  Because if you are saying they all simply needed better education on gun ownership in a state that isn't big on education ("F" in education funding )

91% of police want people to own guns.

"More than 91 percent of respondents support the concealed carry of firearms by civilians who have not been convicted of a felony and/or not been deemed psychologically/medically incapable."

Or is this a simple FAFO?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These must be the only cops in the country who see guns as the problem.

Then I looked harder.

More like concerned about WHO has the guns.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting rid of guns is way past the jump the shark moment.
Might as well try ridding the country of drugs,ciggs , booze and poor people too.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops hate competition to kill people!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man reportedly pulled out a gun from his waistline in a bar on a Saturday in July and another man aimed his pistol at a bouncer on a Monday night in November.


Remember folks, an armed society is a polite society.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit:

There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind,
alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.
There is nothing more or else to it, and there never has been, in any place or time."

-Frank Wilhoit

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coffeetime:91% of police want people to own guns.

"More than 91 percent of respondents support the concealed carry of firearms by civilians who have not been convicted of a felony and/or not been deemed psychologically/medically incapable."

Not really. More than 91% may want WHITE people to own guns. They shoot anyone else suspected of owning them.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do these heathens Desecrat Beal St?

It is Blues Holy Ground
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?


Where do you think stolen guns come from? They don't fall from gun trees. They aren't handed out at Al-Anon meetings.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets not blame constitutional carry just yet.

Lets see what an activist judge does to those arrested for carrying a stolen firearm.  Slap on the wrist or actual jail time.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Dryad: So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?

Where do you think stolen guns come from? They don't fall from gun trees. They aren't handed out at Al-Anon meetings.


You are blaming a law that allows only legally permitted owners to carry guns, and makes it illegal for those not permitted to do so, and propose that eliminating that law will somehow stop the people currently illegally carrying guns anyway from doing so?
In what world does that make any sense?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Lets not blame constitutional carry just yet.

Lets see what an activist judge does to those arrested for carrying a stolen firearm.  Slap on the wrist or actual jail time.



Trying to get out ahead of this one with the derp, eh?

Gotta respect the hustle, even if it's a bit on the 'special ed' end of the spectrum.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?


The problem is nobody in the State is required to have a permit to carry a gun.
Police don't like this it makes it harder to stop and arrest people who are illegally carrying a gun.
It also means anyone can carry a gun even people who have no idea how to use one or have ever bothered to use one.

Police in general love gun control laws, because it raises the difficulty bar in criminals acquiring firearms significantly. Most of my extended family are living or dead examples of the dumb shiat people do that should preclude them from being able to run around with a gun.

I personally think we should have a test to get a permit and a much harder test to get a concealed carry permit.
If you like guns and are a law abiding citizen willing to put in the hours and time to learn how to shoot and can pass a combat shooting course and background check yay congratulations you can get the guns you want to use.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: nytmare: Dryad: So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?

Where do you think stolen guns come from? They don't fall from gun trees. They aren't handed out at Al-Anon meetings.

You are blaming a law that allows only legally permitted owners to carry guns, and makes it illegal for those not permitted to do so, and propose that eliminating that law will somehow stop the people currently illegally carrying guns anyway from doing so?
In what world does that make any sense?


I think it has more to do with this:

"Many law-enforcement and political officials, especially in Memphis, criticized the measure saying it makes the jobs of law enforcement officers more difficult."

It's easier to prevent shootings when you have a disarmed populace.

Not taking a stand on the subject, just pointing out where it's coming from.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops are just upset that there are a bunch of new contenders in the the "worst person to carry a gun" race.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Wait... I'm confused.  Which is it?  Everyone should be armed or not?  Because if you are saying they all simply needed better education on gun ownership in a state that isn't big on education ("F" in education funding )

91% of police want people to own guns.

"More than 91 percent of respondents support the concealed carry of firearms by civilians who have not been convicted of a felony and/or not been deemed psychologically/medically incapable."

Or is this a simple FAFO?


Do police departments still disqualify applicants who test too high on entry exams?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: These must be the only cops in the country who see guns as the problem.

Then I looked harder.

More like concerned about WHO has the guns.


socialistworker.orgView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All available data clearly shows shooting occur in places with the most guns. Surprise, that's red states, not the blue city's the gun humpers breathlessly "but, but..." about. This isn't hard to understand. It's just inconvenient to understand by a large group of wannabes and violence fantasists.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
uhhh subby and cops, i got to pt out, a law that has no rules to enforce is that, they do not have a law, they have no laws.

kind of an important distinction to understand. We never need to write a law to say there are no limits.
All laws are actually stating what the limits will be.
Like ho even the 'la3w" about f5ree speech is not a law that says you are free to, but a set of laws that lays out where you are not actually free but totally liable maybe even out right illegal to have spoken about such thigns as plotting to commit fraud or murder.
See the laws make clear what you are NOT free to do.

like how we do not label the in bounds play field of a game, we only label the "out of bounds" zone.
As long as you are not out of bounds, we don't need to define what is explicitly in bounds.

laws are more about what you do not do, and less about what you can do.
No law defines you can't X, that means you can in act X all you want, someone will have to pass a law to make X out of bounds.
until then no law addressed X, if no law needed to.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dryad: So it was a stolen gun, illegally carried, by a person not allowed to have a firearm.
So the problem is legal guns carried by permitted people?
Really?


I am not in favor of "permitless carry", myself, but I also fail to see how such a system enabled a shooting by someone who illegally possessed a firearm.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Decorus:

I personally think we should have a test to get a permit and a much harder test to get a concealed carry permit.
If you like guns and are a law abiding citizen willing to put in the hours and time to learn how to shoot and can pass a combat shooting course and background check yay congratulations you can get the guns you want to use.

I agree with the above statement.  Prior to my wife and I getting our handguns, we went through a basic firearms class, to learn both how to handle and maintain the guns we intended to buy.  To get each of our firearms (3 handguns, and a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun), a Federal and State background check was performed for each weapon purchase.  After that, we both then went through the concealed carry class, and then went through the Wisconsin state procedure to get a concealed carry permit.  Even though we have the permits, it doesn't mean that we are carrying our guns around with us.  Why then did we get the training?  Because the training helped us to know how to own a firearm in a safe manner.  I have an IWB and an OWB holster for my  hand gun, but have yet to use either of them. My wife has a purse holster for her concealed carry gun, but again, it has not been used.  We have locked cases that we use when we transport our weapons anywhere.  The only time they come out of the cases is when they are being used or cleaned.

Wisconsin is an open carry state, but even with that, I don't see people that I know have guns carrying them every day.  In fact, the only time I have ever seen guns out in open carry was when the whole Kenosha riots thing was happening, and look at how that all went down with the Kyle Rittenhouse situation.

One of the big things that is hammered into your head when you go through a concealed carry class is to do your best to AVOID situations where you might have to use your weapon.  Depending on the state you live in, you may even be required to attempt to diffuse the situation (and hopefully have witnesses to prove that you did so) before you pull your gun, or even worse, pull the trigger.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think most cops would have a problem with laws that not only allow everybody to be strapped everywhere but enable it. And also a party that tells people they're not safe without a gun, even at Walmart, and encourages them to "help" the cops when some shiat goes down.

Apparently not. So ... (shrug) I'm not really all that interested in what cops have to say about gun regulations.
 
