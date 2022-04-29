 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Wait, they have chickens in jails now   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Influenza, Virus, Avian influenza, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Colorado, Antiviral drug, pathogenic avian influenza, infected birds  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 2:35 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, for excessive jaywalking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oght to monitor those conjugal vists more closely.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He is feeling....

*puts on sunglasses*

Cooped Up right now...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They ran afowl of the law.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chicken fuker!
 
germ78
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jake says thank you.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not to mention the Tilapia fish farm
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: They ran afowl of the law.


Definitely didn't go off half-cocked.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Luckily the chicken farm wasn't in Portlandia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cooped up is the common term used.
 
70Ford
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Luckily the chicken farm wasn't in Portlandia.


They used to have the whole episode on Youtube. That was hella funny. Thanks for bringing back the memory.

Colin the Chicken | Portlandia | IFC
Youtube G__PVLB8Nm4
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: thehellisthis: They ran afowl of the law.

Definitely didn't go off half-cocked.


Is this a food-borne illness?  I have concerns, as I just ate some bock choy.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So prisons have chicken farms and fish farms

How far off are we from having for profit prisons actually farming land or food? Slavery in the new era.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.