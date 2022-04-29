 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Evidence for the horseshoe political theory as nutbags on the left and right unite to protect Russian thugs
    More: Fail, Vladimir Putin, Due process, United States Congress, nonbinding bill, Joe Biden, Law, Russia, Russian oligarchs  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez's office argued in a statement to The Hill that the bill would compel Biden to violate the Fourth Amendment by seizing private property, then allow him to determine where it goes without due process. She said the terms would set a "risky new precedent."

On the one hand, poorly thought out, reactionary legislation that erodes constitutional protections is bad and can lead to unintended consequences. See also: Patriot Act.

A spokesperson for Bush's office told The Hill that the congresswoman's decision to vote against the legislation followed the lead of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which denounced an earlier version of the bill earlier this month, calling it unconstitutional.

The ACLU, however, did not oppose the bill that was ultimately brought to the floor. After the ACLU aired its concerns the sponsor and committee revised the legislation, which resolved the group's worries.

On the other hand, the ACLU is pretty good at vetting this kind of stuff,.

Also, I've been repeatedly assured by the most earnest and informed Farkers that horseshoe theory is false, so I just don't know what to think any more.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez's office argued in a statement to The Hill that the bill would compel Biden to violate the Fourth Amendment by seizing private property, then allow him to determine where it goes without due process. She said the terms would set a "risky new precedent."

On the one hand, poorly thought out, reactionary legislation that erodes constitutional protections is bad and can lead to unintended consequences. See also: Patriot Act.

A spokesperson for Bush's office told The Hill that the congresswoman's decision to vote against the legislation followed the lead of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which denounced an earlier version of the bill earlier this month, calling it unconstitutional.

The ACLU, however, did not oppose the bill that was ultimately brought to the floor. After the ACLU aired its concerns the sponsor and committee revised the legislation, which resolved the group's worries.

On the other hand, the ACLU is pretty good at vetting this kind of stuff,.

Also, I've been repeatedly assured by the most earnest and informed Farkers that horseshoe theory is false, so I just don't know what to think any more.


Horseshoe theory is bullshiat.

Or horseshiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. This rings a bell somehow. Could it be post-9/11 laws and a few small voices crying out from the wilderness? They got steamrolled.

Now, of course, we see how 20 years of problems have cropped up due to shortcomings in legislation like the Patriot Act. I'm sure we learned from that.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tlaib appears to have a similar mindset. Denzel McCampbell, a spokesperson for Tlaib's office, told The Hill that while the congresswoman supports sanctioning Russian oligarchs in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and seizing assets acquired through corruption, "she does oppose allowing our government to unilaterally seize people's assets with no legal process."

OK.  Then do something to reform civil asset forfeiture.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...seize assets from Russians who acquired their wealth in part through corruption linked to or in political support for President Vladimir Putin

I see they added language that gets TFG and 3/4 of the Republican Party off the hook. Nice touch.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Tlaib appears to have a similar mindset. Denzel McCampbell, a spokesperson for Tlaib's office, told The Hill that while the congresswoman supports sanctioning Russian oligarchs in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and seizing assets acquired through corruption, "she does oppose allowing our government to unilaterally seize people's assets with no legal process."

OK.  Then do something to reform civil asset forfeiture.


That would be too hard. It's much easier for show ponies to cast votes against things.
 
zetar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The left is against the bill because of lack of due process.
The right is against the bill because they support Putin.
Both sides bad. Got it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Biden say something about accommodating the klepto-something
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.


Counterpoint: Glenn Greenwald.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

Counterpoint: Glenn Greenwald.


Is Greenwald even a liberal?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Non-binding"
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Tlaib's newly drawn district which is Debbie Dingell's district right now. I'm not sure this plays well for her but she's got a massive war chest and a district that is blue no matter who.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

Counterpoint: Glenn Greenwald.


A conservative lying and saying they're actually a left winger does not prove horseshoe theory.  Only that conservatives are liars.  Tim Pool falls in this category as well.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: towatchoverme: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

Counterpoint: Glenn Greenwald.

Is Greenwald even a liberal?


No, he's just a Russian stooge.

/and he's too dumb to realize it
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont care how OAC votes. She is too sexy to ever criticise
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.


Would that make it a donkeyshoe theory?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC has a degree in Economics.  Most of the right wingers have "Disruption" on their permanent record from their institution of lower learning.   "Due Process" is the major theme at this legislation aimed a energy companies and infrastructure.  Chip Roy is Ted Cruz 2.0 in the grooming of a right wing politico from the oil patch and the Peter Thiel finishing school, when he's not advising his "bro" on how to get January 6th off to a big start.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm personally glad that this thread has done its job invalidating that horseshoe theory nonsense.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: I'm personally glad that this thread has done its job invalidating that horseshoe theory nonsense.


Has it, though?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Asset forfeiture is perfectly legal on the US. If any of these Democrats object to using it against Russians, they should introduce legislation banning the practice outright.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Omar & AOC's concerns about due process in light past/current civil asset forfeiture abuses across the nation ≠ GOP sympathies for Russian oligarchs & their money, & Putin's brand of christofascist authoritarianism
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.


The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some of the eight lawmakers who voted against a nonbinding bill...

We're done here (except for the usual wankery, because Drew Needs Clicks).
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.


And that is the exact reaction you would expect from the hard left.

Also, every time i see your handle, i get really pissed off that you aren't using it for an awesome novelty account giving hot takes on political situations.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.


No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Horseshoe theory is bullshiat.

Or horseshiat.


Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.


Wow, you guys have convinced me with your airtight logic and rhetorical prowess.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

And that is the exact reaction you would expect from the hard left.

Also, every time i see your handle, i get really pissed off that you aren't using it for an awesome novelty account giving hot takes on political situations.


You'll get over it
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.


You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.


That's the best you've got?

Low energy.  Sad.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.

That's the best you've got?

Low energy.  Sad.


Low energy posting begets low energy posting.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.


You managed to make it 2 sentences before bringing up nazis in respect to people who don't agree with you 100%.

That is basically the crux of the horseshoe theory.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.

That's the best you've got?

Low energy.  Sad.

Low energy posting begets low energy posting.


You coulda just said "yup I've got nothin but you hurt my feelings so I'm gonna keep posting"
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You managed to make it 2 sentences before bringing up nazis in respect to people who don't agree with you 100%.

That is basically the crux of the horseshoe theory.


I'm sorry that conservatives get compared to Nazis do often.  They should probably stop flying swastika flags and chanting "Jews will not replace us" if they wanted everyone to stop calling them Nazis.

Just a theory.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"America should use its enormous wealth to provide for all its people, even if they can't work"

"America should be a white Christian cisgender ethnostate"

centrists are farking stupid enough to think these "extremists" are the same
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm not even a liberal and I know that caption would go better with Trump's face.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.

That's the best you've got?

Low energy.  Sad.

Low energy posting begets low energy posting.

You coulda just said "yup I've got nothin but you hurt my feelings so I'm gonna keep posting"


I'm too busy shiatting on DeSantis in the other thread. Horseshoe theory is pretty solid. Only the far left and right get upset about it existing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby is of course, unaware of the existence of confirmation bias or nuance.
Anything to keep us segregated from the Democratic party and out of power, no matter how many elections we win.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Constitution protects Americans or those who live in America, not Russians who live in Russia.

This fourth amendment argument isn't valid.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.

No, the people who hate horseshoe theory are anyone who dislikes nonsense that the far right has made up to try and further demonize the left.  As evidenced by the fact that the only people that laude horseshoe theory as truth are right wing shiatlords lying and doing their damndest to demonize the left.  "Oh sure Nazis are bad but but but these fine conservative patriots aren't members of the National SOCIALIST party and BLM Antifa wharrrgarblll so horseshoe theory confirmed".

Nah.  Miss me with that garbage.

You sound strangely like Trump but with an accent.

That's the best you've got?

Low energy.  Sad.

Low energy posting begets low energy posting.

You coulda just said "yup I've got nothin but you hurt my feelings so I'm gonna keep posting"

I'm too busy shiatting on DeSantis in the other thread. Horseshoe theory is pretty solid. Only the far left and right get upset about it existing.


You shoulda stayed in the other thread.  All you're doing here is making a fool of yourself.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.


The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I consider anyone that is far right or far left to be mentally unstable. Zealots are farked up.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: "America should use liquidate its enormous wealth to provide for all its people, even if they can't can work"

"America should be a white Christian cisgender ethnostate"

centrists are farking stupid enough to think these "extremists" are the same


FTFY
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Subby is of course, unaware of the existence of confirmation bias or nuance.
Anything to keep us segregated from the Democratic party and out of power, no matter how many elections we win.


This thread is really heavy with confirmation bias.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: towatchoverme: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

Counterpoint: Glenn Greenwald.

Is Greenwald even a liberal?


He was "contrarian" a few years back. Now the mask is off. He's strictly anti-West, pro-Putin
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: I consider anyone that is far right or far left to be mentally unstable. Zealots are farked up.


Problem: By today's standards Reagan is in the center. Nixon was unacceptably Left for the Democrats, and Eisenhower was a Looney commie. We have moved so far to the Right that mainstream conservatives are actual classic fascists. In a couple years Biden will be a "zealot on the Left"
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: By today's standards Reagan is in the center. Nixon was unacceptably Left for the Democrats, and Eisenhower was a Looney commie.


You've illustrated my point. Thanks.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Teddy Brosevelt: Shove your bullshiat horseshoe theory up your stupid ass.

The only people that hate horseshoe theory are the far left and right because they hate being told they are alike.


The only people that espouse the horseshoe theory are right-wingers masquerading as "centrist Democrats." You do everything to stop progress because that means 40 years of Republican victories would be overturned. You try your hardest to preserve white supremacy and income inequality for people who are better off than you are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Observe yesterday's Fark thread where all of your favorite True Progressives - the ones who all show up and leave at the same time and who all say the same things - advocate a series of Putin talking points.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12307332/ANOTHER-$33B-for-Ukraine-What-did-you-do-with-money-we-gave-you-last-month#new

This one has it all!  It's got all the standard Russian media talking points like:

1.  You have no right to oppose Russian aggression unless you volunteer to go to Ukraine as a mercenary.
2.  We can't spend money on protecting Ukraine from genocide as long as I have to pay off my student loans.
3.  This is only happening because of Biden.  Only Biden has the agency to stop this war.  Ukrainians are pawns who foolishly don't want to be ethnically cleansed.  Putin is powerless.  He has no choice but to commit genocide because of Biden.
4.  Ukrainians actually are Nazis.  I saw on Telegram that one of them had a Nazi patch.
5.  Whatabout Yemen?  Because there is a conflict in Yemen, you are a total hypocrite if you oppose genocide in Ukraine.
 
