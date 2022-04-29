 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Texas man claims he had a religious conversion and gave himself to Jesus after killing girlfriend while seeing demons. Surprisingly it doesn't save him from 30 years in prison   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can tell me what a demon is, then you can describe Jesus
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, dude, I'm sure the Republicans of today are planning on returning the money for mental health that ol' Ronnie Reagan stole decades ago.

Any day now. Pretty sure.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's still delusional.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be square with the lord, but the state of Texas is a whole other matter.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, at least he's good with The Lawd.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With moxie like that he could be president of our burgeoning little Christian fascism movement.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well then he should know he has to atone for the wrong he did and not have any problem with going to prison, bye-bye!
 
EL EM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently, there are no feral hogs around when they'd be useful.
 
tuxq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh you've found Jesus? I don't think you can just... find Jesus and be forgiven of murder, despite what the for-profit evangelicals may have told you in jest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus =\= Get out of Jail Free
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Texas executed all murderers.  Why has this person been spared execution?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EL EM: Apparently, there are no feral hogs around when they'd be useful.


Too busy harassing that one guy. 

"average person is harassed by 3 feral hogs a year" factoid actualy (sic) just statistical error. average person is harassed  buy 0 feral hogs per year. Feral Hog WillieMcNabb , who lives in cave & is harrased by over 30-50 feral hogs a day, is an outlier adn should not have been counted"
 
Chocobo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everyone is making jokes but has no idea of the spiritual warfare around us. Jesus is the way. Good for him for accepting Christ into his heart. Let's keep pretending Jesus didn't come first and foremost to deliver evil spirits (demonic entities) from people. Even many Christians don't believe in evil spirits today.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God is forgiving - but the State of Texas is a little more hard-nosed
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chocobo: Everyone is making jokes but has no idea of the spiritual warfare around us


In Salem, they executed people for "spectral evidence". Spiritual warfare sounds like the other side of the invisible bullcrap coin.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Translation: "They caught me..........ummm........yes.........I totally had a spiritual conversion. Yep no more no more criminal activity for me! I'm on the straight and narrow!!"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Translation: "They caught me..........ummm........yes.........I totally had a spiritual conversion. Yep no more no more criminal activity for me! I'm on the straight and narrow!!"


At least until I can find the next sin
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus may be the way, but he is not the law.

/tangentially related - Christ did say to render unto Caesar and all that
//that includes your ass for breaking the law
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, he should have found religion before killing his girlfriend. That way he could have claimed that killing girlfriends was part of his deeply held religious belief, and wasn't subject to the law.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Jesus may be the way, but he is not the law.

/tangentially related - Christ did say to render unto Caesar and all that
//that includes your ass for breaking the law


Tell that to the US Supreme Court.
 
