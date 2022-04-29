 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Russia uses submarine missile attack for first time on Ukraine in terrifying strike (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukraine, first time Russia's military, Russia's defence ministry, coming weeks, invasion of Ukraine, possible Russian activities, German Chancellor  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian submarines are self-sinking, so this will actually save the Ukrainians cruise missiles.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Hahaha. Basically this means that Russia isn't willing to lose another surface ship to the Ukrainians so Vlad is deploying sub launched missiles instead.
And apparently this is supposed to count as a victory for the Russians? I think not.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ha. Hahaha. Basically this means that Russia isn't willing to lose another surface ship to the Ukrainians so Vlad is deploying sub launched missiles instead.
And apparently this is supposed to count as a victory for the Russians? I think not.


I'm shocked that the Moskva had no aerial radar coverage while sailing around in a war zone.  Like they assumed the Ukrainians wouldn't shoot back.  I know they're short on AWACS, but that ship wasn't even at battle stations.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weaver95: Ha. Hahaha. Basically this means that Russia isn't willing to lose another surface ship to the Ukrainians so Vlad is deploying sub launched missiles instead.
And apparently this is supposed to count as a victory for the Russians? I think not.

I'm shocked that the Moskva had no aerial radar coverage while sailing around in a war zone.  Like they assumed the Ukrainians wouldn't shoot back.  I know they're short on AWACS, but that ship wasn't even at battle stations.


Underestimating the Ukrainians has been Russia's problem from the start.
Putin isn't willing to risk anymore of his surface fleet, so sub launched munitions are his only option.
But that has risks all its own.
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Marcus Aurelius: Weaver95: Ha. Hahaha. Basically this means that Russia isn't willing to lose another surface ship to the Ukrainians so Vlad is deploying sub launched missiles instead.
And apparently this is supposed to count as a victory for the Russians? I think not.

I'm shocked that the Moskva had no aerial radar coverage while sailing around in a war zone.  Like they assumed the Ukrainians wouldn't shoot back.  I know they're short on AWACS, but that ship wasn't even at battle stations.

Underestimating the Ukrainians has been Russia's problem from the start.
Putin isn't willing to risk anymore of his surface fleet, so sub launched munitions are his only option.
But that has risks all its own.


I've seen clips of their missile failures.
not sure I'd want to be in one of those tubes
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I also wonder if the submarine missles are all they have left.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what makes this more terrifying than any other cruise missile. Did the ministry of defence think it was an SLBM or something?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One step closer to nuking the orcs
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought I'd read the Kilos had already launched a bunch of strikes.  There were photos of one of the Black Sea ones being rearmed, or was that just initial arming?  (Which seems odd for a sub- a training round or two I can see, but more than that?)
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Basically Vlad is telling the world that his surface Navy cannot do the job, and that submarines are his only point of untouchable power... for now.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I understood that the kilos had 4 missiles in them. So they fire and then have to go all the way back to port to reload.

Doesn't see very efficient.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have these subs been there the whole time?

Did Turkey allow more Russian naval vessels through the Bosporus? Or were these subs in the Black Sea from the beginning? Does Russia have other access to the Black Sea outside of the Turkish Straits?

Are there sub tenders in the Black Sea right now?
 
Zenith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

goodncold: I understood that the kilos had 4 missiles in them. So they fire and then have to go all the way back to port to reload.

Doesn't see very efficient.


THIS IS RUSSIA!
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Have these subs been there the whole time?

Did Turkey allow more Russian naval vessels through the Bosporus? Or were these subs in the Black Sea from the beginning? Does Russia have other access to the Black Sea outside of the Turkish Straits?

Are there sub tenders in the Black Sea right now?


They are part of the Black Sea fleet.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

disaster bastard: Have these subs been there the whole time?

Did Turkey allow more Russian naval vessels through the Bosporus? Or were these subs in the Black Sea from the beginning? Does Russia have other access to the Black Sea outside of the Turkish Straits?

Are there sub tenders in the Black Sea right now?


The whole time.
not a chance they could sneak one through the Bosporus
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


The problem is you have to make sure you get all the spores. I don't think even cyclonic torpedoes are guaranteed to do that.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driving the vast majority of Russians into (further) poverty.
There will be no middle class left.
Conservatives around the world support Putin in spirit, but the wealthy ones don't want the consequences.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  
s1.cdn.autoevolution.comView Full Size

Soon
 
