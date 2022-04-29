 Skip to content
(WLOX Biloxi)   Cockadoodle murder   (wlox.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Keep your hands on your own cock.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is the the the news anchor saying "Carl" or "Coral"?  Sounds like coral but that might just be his inner hick slip'n out.


also it's a rooster FFS.

\when life gives you a dead rooster, make hot wings.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between a rooster and a corrections officer?

One says "Cockadoodledoo", and the other says "Any cock will do".

//Maybe I misremember that joke...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Corl would have just stayed in the house, this wouldn't have happened.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They came to snuff the rooster?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriff's Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner," said Sheriff Joe Berlin. "The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Springs Police Department are serious, and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Her employment termination is immediate."

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAH

She was a black juvenile corrections officer and her actions caused a lot of public outcry. But if that were a white officer accused of murdering an actual human being, the officer would be on paid vacation and the Sherriff would be defending their actions.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Carrrrrrl, that's murder.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wtf did the bird do, look at her the wrong way or something?
 
