 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Ought to be a lot of blondes walking about in Burlington, Vermont in the next couple of weeks   (wcax.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Olfaction, Vermont, Water, Water supply, Water resources, Water management, results of samples, Water cycle  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 10:07 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh, think of all the jokes we're going to have to re-explain.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not amused:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone will find a way to blame Bernie for that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And the natural blondes will turn green.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 496x750]


I love girls with daddy-issues
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: And the natural blondes will turn green.


Yep, I've seen it, too.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oh gord and the smell.  reminiscent of burning eyes and toddler pee, dead bugs, and at our swim club, overt racism.
-i was 5, i didn't know.
maybe i should have, but i once dove into the 3 ft end.
...what?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.