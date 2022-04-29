 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   The chainsaw carvers rendezvous week is here and... Hey. Is that a Bear? With a saddle on its back??   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Chainsaw, Doing It, Love, best show, annual event, corners of the map, Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, Carvers  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 4:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll just leave this here https://chainsawrendezvous.org/
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chainsaw carving is proof that you can't squash the artistic spirit.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.


Confirm! PA Wilds! Best part of the state!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.


WTF, dude? Granted, I haven't been to the rendezvous since 2009, but I found them generally to be good people.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: The Third Man: This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.

Confirm! PA Wilds! Best part of the state!


Well, except for the trumpers
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: The Third Man: This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.

WTF, dude? Granted, I haven't been to the rendezvous since 2009, but I found them generally to be good people.


I had a bad run-in with a couple people up that way.  Actually, I wasn't the only one.

Your mileage may very.  I'll take back my remarks and chalk that up to a couple of bad apples.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they are expecting Putin to pop in?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: educated: The Third Man: This event is in beautiful Ridgway, PA.  Yes, it's in the middle of nowhere.  But it is genuinely beautiful country, especially in the fall.

I'll be kind and not say much about the residents of the town.  They're there.

Confirm! PA Wilds! Best part of the state!

Well, except for the trumpers


I've never had a problem up there, everyone's always been kind and accommodating... some eye-opening conversations in town bars.

But the best part is if you plan it right, you don't see any other humans. That's the good stuff.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The town I used to live in had a chainsaw enthusiast who had some of is works displayed on the courthouse lawn

Fark user imageView Full Size


I call this one "Surface to Air Messiah"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.