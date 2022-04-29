 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Get ready for the next wave of resignations, as workers around the country tell their bosses to go fark themselves rather than agree to demands that they return full time to the office   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My wife and I just had that discussion. She always hated going in to the office. 99% of her time is focussed on her computer-based graphic design work.

Last week they insisted she come in once a week. She's not crazy about it, but ok.

Now she's hearing rumors that the execs want everyone back every day.  If that becomes the new rule she is planning to try to negotiate working from home. If it fails she will probably quit immediately with no notice. We're close enough to retirement she can find another job or not. We'll be fine.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But middle-managers need to have minions in the office so they can herd them into little rooms for meetings 2-3 times a day!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm back 3 days per week, but my company also fired all of the gross unvaxxos.

I hate the commute but I don't have any real safety concerns.
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's why companies need to "move beyond catered lunches and ping pong tables to get young people back to the office," Richardson adds. Instead, managers need to focus on creating an engaging office environment where employees can get valuable mentorship from higher-ups and participate in team bonding activities with their co-workers.

Maybe it's just me, but I don't know anyone that has the desire to do more "team bonding activities with their co-workers".  DO these researchers actually talk to the workers or just make this shiat up entirely?
 
vevolis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My business card says office administrator, my role is office manager, and so, I have been the only person at our office for two years. I will need intense therapy to get out of the echo chamber I've nestled myself into...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're gonna make us go back 100% soon. Some folks are already voluntarily going in at least part time. Some other folks I've spoken to have zero interest in ever seeing the inside of a cubicle again, to the point they will probably seek out alternate employment that allows that to happen. It's gonna get interesting.
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is interesting that in the few bright spots of the pandemic so many people have learned how many employees don't need to be at the office much--often times are more productive at home.

(Once saw a comic come on stage and stand there drinking coffee for a couple minutes while the audience got restless: "What? Do you start working as soon as you get there?")
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My boss knows I'm not coming back.  If he makes it a requirement, he is aware that he'll get a resignation letter.

I am old enough to retire. I'd like to work another year or so, but not if I have to go to the office on the regular.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they are producing just as much at home...there's no reason to bring them back to the office.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm 99% certain I'm giving my notice next week.

I became head of my department during COVID, but the business is so vehemently against WFH that I was never allowed to. I got a new boss back in January and he told me, to my face, that I would be able to start a hybrid schedule. When I officially requested it, the answer came back in less than 5 minutes, absolutely not.

Too many MBAs that don't realize that you can't act like the bosses in Office Space anymore. Turnover is costly and when departments are short staffed critical things get missed because others don't even know about them.

Stop aiming for infinite growth and start working on a company that has plans for the next 50 years, which includes treating people like people and not "human resources"
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's why companies need to "move beyond catered lunches and ping pong tables to get young people back to the office," Richardson adds

I have another idea. Companies need to  let go of archaic practices and actually let people work from home.  If you cant figure out how to manage people without watching over them 24/7 you shouldn't be a manager.

Will always fight for my guys/gals  to work from home if they want.     Always a seat available if they are the type that want to come in. As long as the work gets done Idc.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mine haven't demanded anything yet, but have designated Wednesdays to come in to work (if you want).  Some people do, and have.  I have not.  :D

I do think they've decided to mostly support work from home for the future.  They tossed the parking garage lease and set up a hoteling system in the office, so people can sit anywhere with the new laptops they distributed to us in January.  They have not yet asked us to remove our personal effects from that office, so the "hoteling" concept is only complete from a hardware perspective.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klivian: I'm 99% certain I'm giving my notice next week.

I became head of my department during COVID, but the business is so vehemently against WFH that I was never allowed to. I got a new boss back in January and he told me, to my face, that I would be able to start a hybrid schedule. When I officially requested it, the answer came back in less than 5 minutes, absolutely not.

Too many MBAs that don't realize that you can't act like the bosses in Office Space anymore. Turnover is costly and when departments are short staffed critical things get missed because others don't even know about them.

Stop aiming for infinite growth and start working on a company that has plans for the next 50 years, which includes treating people like people and not "human resources"


Mmm-hmmm, yeahhhhh... about that...
 
CokeBear
‘’ less than a minute ago  

debug: That's why companies need to "move beyond catered lunches and ping pong tables to get young people back to the office," Richardson adds. Instead, managers need to focus on creating an engaging office environment where employees can get valuable mentorship from higher-ups and participate in team bonding activities with their co-workers.

Maybe it's just me, but I don't know anyone that has the desire to do more "team bonding activities with their co-workers".  DO these researchers actually talk to the workers or just make this shiat up entirely?


Team bonding activities? No thanks.

Team bondage activities? Now you have my attention.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have the ability to WFH, but due to the nature of my work, I've been in the office every (work)day since this all began. That said, all of our meetings are still on Teams or Zoom and the new trend is "everybody turn on your camera." And it's always the HR person.

But you want to see me eating lunch? Because that's how you get to see me eating lunch.

Honestly, though, being able to multitask during a meeting where you're not fully needed was a huge time-saver. I told my boss yesterday that if we're going to have to be on-camera, we might as well bring the meetings back to in-person.

There are certain types of meetings in which there's more collaborative energy when it's in-person. But the rest of them - if we're just going over data and reading out reports, please let me eat lunch in peace.
 
