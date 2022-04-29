 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Here's the five chilling ways Putin can turn the Ukraine war nuclear so the world can enjoy the big bada KABOOM (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah. Ain't nothing gonna happen.
🙄
These articles are just...click bait.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Blah blah blah. Ain't nothing gonna happen.
🙄
These articles are just...click bait.


I agree. Enough, if we get nuked it's because a crazed madman bully wanted to watch the world burn- no amount of appeasememnt would stop that, but I don't think Putin would go there either since it is the end of it all for everyone, not just us.

There are literally a thousand other ways we can all die today, from poisoned water to old people driving through a farmers market. I chose to focus on pedestrian safety today, since that's a greater risk than nukes.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boring.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Blah blah blah. Ain't nothing gonna happen.
🙄
These articles are just...click bait.


It's the Sun, all they do is clickbait
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is TFA
1. He launches nukes
2. He launches nukes
3. He launches nukes
4. He launches nukes
5. He launches nukes
?
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A Sun, then a Mail article.

What a great day it'll be.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?


Proud russian comrades will be most honored to sacrifice for the motherland.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey guise remember Russia has nooks?  And once they declare war they will totally become sa competent and totally sober military.  You just watch, 2 weeks!

Really, we better just get Ukraine to surrender.

Subby do you just wear rubber underwear now or do you just sit in your own urine endlessly?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Is TFA
1. He launches nukes
2. He launches nukes
3. He launches nukes
4. He launches nukes
5. He launches nukes
?


5 was he launched nukes while riding a horse shirtless. But you were close!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?


I'm sure Russian state tv would claim Ukraine nuked itself to make Russia look bad, since that's about the quality of their lies these days.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about the five non-chilling ways?  You know, the ones done with friendliness and love?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wanna take over the entire Baltic region?  Nuke it. It's the only way to be sure.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"If the Russians felt they were on the verge of defeat, they would fire off a nuclear shot to indicate the seriousness of the situation, and to cause the West to back off.
"If that were to happen, I would say the reaction would be shock and horror - but it would not require a military response."

I don't think the "la la I'm not touching you" game works with nuclear weapons. I could be wrong.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Orcs vs Romans vs Nuke


Nuke VS 30,000 Orcs & Romans - Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator
Youtube iGBOmdSS0L4
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This sure is getting a workout
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Is TFA
1. He launches nukes
2. He launches nukes
3. He launches nukes
4. He launches nukes
5. He launches nukes
?


I think step 1 is "Acquire nukes which work better than your tanks."
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While I hope saner heads prevail and shoot him in the head if he orders a launch, I'm still taking it seriously.  I never thought I'd say this, but Fat Kim the Third is more sane than Putin.  He knows if he launches one nuke, his country is immediately leveled ten times over.  Russia is so big that we might get most of it wiped off the map.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?

I'm sure Russian state tv would claim Ukraine nuked itself to make Russia look bad, since that's about the quality of their lies these days.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Brave men of Five still alive through the raging glow.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chilling ways would be sitting on the beach sucking back mai tais
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everyone!
We'll Meet Again
Youtube 8Nzy1cfnKh4
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?


That isn't fallout, it's Victory Particles, comrade.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. Ain't nothing gonna happen.
🙄
These articles are just...click bait.

I agree. Enough, if we get nuked it's because a crazed madman bully wanted to watch the world burn- no amount of appeasememnt would stop that, but I don't think Putin would go there either since it is the end of it all for everyone, not just us.

There are literally a thousand other ways we can all die today, from poisoned water to old people driving through a farmers market. I chose to focus on pedestrian safety today, since that's a greater risk than nukes.


You're an aging, ailing dictator for life.  The war you thought would bring about the rise of the new Republic has instead laid bare all of the liars you've surrounded yourself with.  You've killed the oligarchs that pocketed the money for maintenance and supplies.  You've sent the lying generals to the front to die from sniper fire.  You've drained the swamp around you.  Now ... as your final act, you give the order to launch the nukes.

The generals around you ... their families are under control. If they disobey they will lose everything.  You are confident, and they all look to one another and nod.

An hour later at the press conference, it is announced that "great leader has passed unexpectedly, and with great sadness we must call for a ceasefire and a week of mourning, with negotiations to resume after the May 9th celebration of great leader's life and achievements.

In the meantime, units are recalled home to participate in this celebration of life.  As a grand gesture of kindness and good will, all refugees are released to return home.

The people of Russia and Ukraine are grateful for the leadership and strength ... blah blah blah, which allowed them to purge the Nazi element from Ukraine so quickly."

Or something.  Whatever lies they need to say to get out of this mess now that they've murdered their leader with a bag of dicks.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?


On THAT note, everyone that's going "dohoho we should nuke St Petersburg"

if nothing else

please look at how farking close St. Petersburg is to Finland.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: cannibalparrot: DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?

I'm sure Russian state tv would claim Ukraine nuked itself to make Russia look bad, since that's about the quality of their lies these days.

[Fark user image 425x212]

Brave men of Five still alive through the raging glow.


Fig 1. What five for fighting might look like.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Orcs vs Romans vs Nuke


What kinda piss-poor Romans don't stay in formation?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know what none of these articles mention? The fact that Biden has made it super abundantly clear that NATO has cracked a good bit of the Russian communication network and knows exactly what Putin is doing an every second of every day. Putin can't wipe his ass without NATO knowing which hand he's using.
If Putin picked up a phone and issues a launch order, NATO will immediately know whats coming.
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alternate headline: 5 stupid ways Russia could be turned into radioactive glass by the United States, UK and France in less than 45 minutes.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Everyone!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Nzy1cfnKh4]


We Will All Go Together When We Go
Youtube qjbXDE_A2j0
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: Alternate headline: 5 stupid ways Russia could be turned into radioactive glass by the United States, UK and France in less than 45 minutes.


SO LONG MOM. I'M OFF TO DROP THE BOMB
Youtube 4Ky0ROTsD14
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If russia actually uses one, then they become nuclear ISIS. All of Europe and most of the rest of the world will not rest while a lethal threat like this exists.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
first he has to find one that's not too rusty to work
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the up side of a nuclear war there won't be anymore Fox News broadcasts.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The sad fact is that Putin can glass Ukraine and there won't be a military response from the West.

We will of course use that action as leverage to peel what allies Russia still have away from them, but we won't be targeting Russian ships or military assets/bases unless NATO is hit. That might be the impetus to kick Russia off the UNSC, but that is all secondary.

Oddly, I blame religion for all of this. Putin and the orthodox church have this weird partnership and the twin propaganda campaigns coming from the State and Church have kept the people compliant.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Andrei, you're telling me your entire country has lost its mind?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Felgraf: DoBeDoBeDo: Most of the fall out from nuking Ukraine would fall in southern Russia.   I wonder if the citizens there would find radiation poisoning an acceptable outcome of "beating" Ukraine?

On THAT note, everyone that's going "dohoho we should nuke St Petersburg"

if nothing else

please look at how farking close St. Petersburg is to Finland.


Low-yield and prevailing winds.  Keeps fallout to a minimum.  We might still have some neutron bombs in storage, so infrastructure isn't harmed as badly.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: The sad fact is that Putin can glass Ukraine and there won't be a military response from the West.


Oh you'd better believe there would be an immediate military response. Russia doesn't get to use WMDs against Ukraine. That's been made clear.
 
