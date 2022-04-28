 Skip to content
(CNN)   A look at all the reasons Biden is hesitating on canceling in student debt. Because let's face it -- the trolley's already run over those people. Is it fair to them to stop it before it runs over the next group?   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can he cancel my mortgage too?

/ducks and runs
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doing things that significantly help the people who voted for you - especially the people whose votes you need to maintain control of the government - is simply terrible strategy in a representative democracy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it would be challenged in court and he'd lose... however, that would take a long time to go through the courts.

At least do it and get the love of the voters for the 2022 elections.

Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans saving the country is the most important thing right now.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, let's hand Congress to the party that tried to steal the 2020 election and overthrow the government.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think it would be challenged in court and he'd lose... however, that would take a long time to go through the courts.

At least do it and get the love of the voters for the 2022 elections.

Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans.


The problem is that it would be enjoined so it wouldn't actually happen until the process sorts itself out
 
djgrundel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When's he gonna cancel my ill advised debts?
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can he cancel subby's Fark account?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If there is a recession coming, then wait for that and use it as economic stimulus.

Of course if that's the plan right now, then oh crap
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Doing things that significantly help the people who voted for you - especially the people whose votes you need to maintain control of the government - is simply terrible strategy in a representative democracy.


What you want to do is delay so long that you can make the argument that they have to vote for you again to get it done.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djgrundel: When's he gonna cancel my ill advised debts?


Aww.  A whataboutme whiner.  Go fark yourself.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can he make it retroactive to the 90's/Mortgage credit?
Otherwise, hell no.  I already paid mine off.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a person who paid off his loans in the last month, and will still be resentful that he has shiatty timing on just about everything...

... Cancel the debt. Let the future have a damned chance. But for the love of all that is holy, work on the root cause problem too, or it's just a bloody band aid.
 
k00k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...
 
imashark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alternate title:

Why Biden is resisting attempts to fix underinvestment in college education over the last 40 years: Fark you, that's why.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...


User name checks out
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you cancel all/$50k/$10k right now people are happy then forget about it before elections. They want to give a little bit cancelling certain types of student debt. Then before the midterms make a big move (could be around $10k) and say there could be more to come. Now you have their votes and a possible carrot down the road.

I'm not saying this is the right thing to do for the people who need help now, but that it's gonna be what's done to try and maximize the impact on votes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...


lol

Whatever is wrong with your life has nothing to do with the president.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you void the debt, void the diploma
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can he cancel my mortgage too?

/ducks and runs


/chases with knives
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, so he's got money to prevent genocide in Ukraine, but he hasn't got the money to pay off the debt I willfully accepted to pursue my interpretive dance degree?

I was promised a high paying job when I graduated.  America lied to me.  Everything is a fraud.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: NewportBarGuy: I think it would be challenged in court and he'd lose... however, that would take a long time to go through the courts.

At least do it and get the love of the voters for the 2022 elections.

Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans.

The problem is that it would be enjoined so it wouldn't actually happen until the process sorts itself out


No, I get that. But it at least shows the voters "HEY! Look what we're trying to do for you. We are doing this thing. Stick with us and we can do more for you!"

It's a shot in the dark. I want them to be bold even if it might not be the best way forward. At least do something powerful that the people can see. Because right now, they don't have jack sh*t to point to that will resonate with actual low information voters.

They need flashy, this would be that.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since farkers are loath to actually read the article:

"It's not totally clear that the President's executive authority allows him to broadly wipe away student debt."

This is why he is using already existing programs to cancel student debt and not a broad cancelation.

I'm sure the Jill Stein voters will be here soon to tell us how it is totally not their fault and all the fault of the Democrats.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djgrundel: When's he gonna cancel my ill advised debts?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've not done my own homework on this one, but it has been said that the US could have 100% paid-for college just with the annualincrease in the Pentagon's budget, with money left over. Again, I've no citation, but it seems plausible if nothing else.
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Using american tax money to help young americans get a start in life?
That wont sit well with americans.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: qorkfiend: NewportBarGuy: I think it would be challenged in court and he'd lose... however, that would take a long time to go through the courts.

At least do it and get the love of the voters for the 2022 elections.

Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans.

The problem is that it would be enjoined so it wouldn't actually happen until the process sorts itself out

No, I get that. But it at least shows the voters "HEY! Look what we're trying to do for you. We are doing this thing. Stick with us and we can do more for you!"

It's a shot in the dark. I want them to be bold even if it might not be the best way forward. At least do something powerful that the people can see. Because right now, they don't have jack sh*t to point to that will resonate with actual low information voters.

They need flashy, this would be that.


I don't think you're going to realize as much support from "in a few years it'll happen if everything goes the right way with a very conservative court" as you think you will.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think it would be challenged in court and he'd lose... however, that would take a long time to go through the courts.

At least do it and get the love of the voters for the 2022 elections.

Yes, I am advocating using the process to win because f*ck the Republicans.


I am curious as to why you think he would lose.

He may have issues canceling anything that isn't held by the DoE, but I don't see him losing the battle for government loans.

He should issue a simultaneous EO revoking the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which added at least $1.8trln to the debt and say, there, rich people and corporations just lost their rapepulican tax cuts and the student loan debt is paid off
 
buster_v
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most people who have student loans do not have bachelor's degrees.

Most people who currently owe are people who tried to go to college but only made it one or two semesters.

If he forgave $10k per person- he would half the number of people who owe.

Even that would have a massive effect on our economy
 
imashark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh noes, doctors may benefit from this. You know, people that keep people alive might benefit from this.

Those dastardly doctors.

/If doctors still have student loans, they are certainly not "rich"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...

User name checks out


This. This is logic along the lines of someone who attempts to put out a kitchen grease fire by pouring gasoline on it.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keeping people poor hurts the whole economy, even if fixing a problem makes some people jealous.

Keeping things shty because they were shty to me is a hell of an ahole position. It's why things only keep getting worse for most of us.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Since farkers are loath to actually read the article:

"It's not totally clear that the President's executive authority allows him to broadly wipe away student debt."

This is why he is using already existing programs to cancel student debt and not a broad cancelation.


"We don't know if he can do it" is a far cry from "he has no authority to do it."

Do it. Cancel it all. The goodwill from doing it will far outweigh the bullshiat teeth-gnashing from Republicans and their allies on the Democratic side.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Oh, so he's got money to prevent genocide in Ukraine, but he hasn't got the money to pay off the debt I willfully accepted to pursue my interpretive dance degree?

I was promised a high paying job when I graduated.  America lied to me.  Everything is a fraud.


You have to learn to sell your skills.  Like right now you might be able to get a job with the 666th magician detachment that Colorado is sending to Ukraine.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Roddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Picking out a small group to get a benefit is a losing move. They got farked. Simply change the rules and allow them to bankrupt out of it. Those that are making it easily will pay their loans. The ones who are in deep shiat will get out of it and pay with their credit score.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: So, let's hand Congress to the party that tried to steal the 2020 election and overthrow the government.


It's the Democratic platform. I don't know why it surprises everyone every 2 years.

One party is incapable of ruling in a fiscal, sane, humane way, and the other party works as hard as they can to push voters away.

It's Democracy in its most perfect form.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Republicans are just shiatting themselves in fear that somebody wont be shackled to debt.

They're messaging is as failed as their ethics.

I love it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Rapmaster2000: Oh, so he's got money to prevent genocide in Ukraine, but he hasn't got the money to pay off the debt I willfully accepted to pursue my interpretive dance degree?

I was promised a high paying job when I graduated.  America lied to me.  Everything is a fraud.

You have to learn to sell your skills.  Like right now you might be able to get a job with the 666th magician detachment that Colorado is sending to Ukraine.


A lot of people don't know this, but you can impair the accuracy of guided missiles by confusing their sensors with jazz hands.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: If you cancel all/$50k/$10k right now people are happy then forget about it before elections. They want to give a little bit cancelling certain types of student debt. Then before the midterms make a big move (could be around $10k) and say there could be more to come. Now you have their votes and a possible carrot down the road.

I'm not saying this is the right thing to do for the people who need help now, but that it's gonna be what's done to try and maximize the impact on votes.


I agree. Young people are just not coming out to vote, they may need a carrot that demonstrates what's in it for them. Because if the Republicans win they will just reverse or cancel it, there is not much point in doing it now.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Since farkers are loath to actually read the article:

"It's not totally clear that the President's executive authority allows him to broadly wipe away student debt."


Won't know until you test it.

The back and forth on this is going to piss off voters enough that even if he does cancel student loan debt the Dems won't see a benefit in the midterms.
 
imashark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Roddy: Those that are making it easily will pay their loans. The ones who are in deep shiat will get out of it and pay with their credit score.


Congress lost their shiat when they thought that college students might strategically default. Which is why the debt is not dischargeable.

You think they'll stay sane when everyone starts defaulting strategically?

/Credit crisis, here we come
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Roddy: Picking out a small group to get a benefit is a losing move.


Yeah. Everyone knows the winning move is to take away their civil rights.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

imashark: /If doctors still have student loans, they are certainly not "rich"


And that's something the anti-forgiveness trolls are missing.  Wealthy people don't need loans.  Poor people and middle class people need loans, but 7% interest loans are not easy to pay off when they are there in addition to housing expenses.  I could pay off my student loans quickly if I didn't have to pay rent too.  It is like having a home mortgage and apartment rent at the same time.  At least income-based repayments are really low because museum director pay is really low, but that just means the interest keeps on accumulating and accumulating.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Okay, don't cancel student debt (after all, we can't mess with the contemporary indentured servitude system).

BUT...

Address the massive fraud racket that includes university admissions, the ACT and SAT test company and test prep industry, high school counselors, and student loan industry.
They lie about every kid needing college, how the decision has to be made NOW!!!!! and how your worth as a human is determined by the college acceptances you get, and what college you go to.  If any other industry engaged in such fraudulent, high pressure sales, they would get shut down.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...


You some kinda Kook?!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've said it a few times..That's the real problem.
We don't care about the next people down the track, do we?

This is a bandaid/bailout for yesterday's students and does nothing to fix the systemic issue that generate these debts..

Every kid going to school this fall will just take out more loans and the band plays on. (But hey we got ours right?)

We need free higher education options for people, and legislation to do it.  Then it makes sense to do this, not before.

Anything short of that is failure. Any hope for real free college for the future will be gone as the daily financial reminder of what a sham it all is will magically disappear from the minds of most the electorate.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be so much diverting the trolley as it would be backing it up and running those people over again and sending back in the same direction at a slightly slower pace.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moulderx1: k00k: bc he's a lying politician who campaigns on promises he has no intentions of keeping?  i honest to god would rather have trump back at this point.  life is even more miserable now, i didnt think that was even possible...

You some kinda Kook?!


Don't be an asshole, those are clearly zeros.
 
