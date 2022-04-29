 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The least affordable place to live in the US is now A: New York City? B: San Francisco? or C: Florida?   (wfla.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This describes perfectly why I am hesitate to move back to Florida following my retirement.

Florida changed over the years from a relatively rural state with four major cities to one covered with suburbs, urban sprawl and vehicle traffic. Add in the increased frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones and projected sea rise, Florida ain't what it used to be. While I have family and friends living there, I see them when I can swing the hotel and food expenses.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This describes perfectly why I am hesitate to move back to Florida following my retirement.

You don't want to be a walking cliche?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


The alligators are nice.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


Alligators?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is surprising how much people will pay to not live in Ohio.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These republican run states just aren't good for Americans.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


It's terrible here. Don't move here. State's all full up. Alligator at the St Mary River bridge on I-95 should have told ya.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: It is surprising how much people will pay to not live in Ohio.


Not THAT surprising.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

Alligators?


I've literally gone downtown to watch alligators in my hick Florida city instead of pigeons in the park.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


The oranges have appeal.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move


And the pay is shiat too.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to go with "C" because it's always "C" and considering we do have the FLORIDA tag on there, I'm going to go with California despite California is not even an answer.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Florida changed over the years from a relatively rural state


If you still want rural Florida with good old values Polk county is still around. Best part is your level headed neighbors will be easy to find when the dip comes from both ends of their mouth.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence those are the top 3 places I'd least like to live.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fereals: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

And the pay is shiat too.


About 20 years ago I was talking to an HVAC guy while down there about relative pay to HVAC guys in the Minneapolis area.

He was well aware that he was making about half of what the guys up north did, but he liked the weather and ocean fishing, so that was fine with him.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move


There might be no state income tax, but BELIEVE ME when I tell you the government finds ways to get their money.  Property taxes here are outrageous, sales taxes depending on where you give aren't friendly, gas taxes are high, insurance is outrageous (for literally everything), if you live in the southern part of the state you're basically dependent on electricity for just about everything-- so you have crazy electric bills. I'm paying $55+/month in electric for a 740 sq/ft apartment that I barely run the a/c in.  I couldn't imagine what people who have larger homes, central air, and do more home cooking (the stoves and ovens are electric) are paying.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


I grew up in the Pinellas/Tampa Bay area and there was nothing weird about it. Yeah, it was too hot sometimes but it's better than being too cold. And hurricanes, one every few years but Miami takes the brunt of it in most cases, after Cuba kindly slows them down. All the crazy redneck shiat takes place in the redneck areas, which is mostly north FL, which I've never been.

I prefer CA all in all but and I don't want to spoil your fun but  FL isn't the hellscape everyone likes to make Fark tags about.

/however, Rick Scott and this DeSantis choad are governors who are definitely a clear and present danger to the nation.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fereals: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

And the pay is shiat too.


Tampa Bay has, for some reason, become the back-office tech engine for large east coast firms.  They pay us big city wages.  We don't complain.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

I grew up in the Pinellas/Tampa Bay area and there was nothing weird about it. Yeah, it was too hot sometimes but it's better than being too cold. And hurricanes, one every few years but Miami takes the brunt of it in most cases, after Cuba kindly slows them down. All the crazy redneck shiat takes place in the redneck areas, which is mostly north FL, which I've never been.

I prefer CA all in all but and I don't want to spoil your fun but  FL isn't the hellscape everyone likes to make Fark tags about.

/however, Rick Scott and this DeSantis choad are governors who are definitely a clear and present danger to the nation.


St. Petersburg native living in Colorado... I grew up in a nice part of Florida and I would never again live there by choice.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, my house in Florida is apparently worth $2m now.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold up...
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got this.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


And yet people keep moving there from Chi-raq and homeless poopville for some reason. It's not great, just better than where they're moving from.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


Plus this f*cking guy

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: On the plus side, my house in Florida is apparently worth $2m now.


Not sure if you're joking but if you live where I live you may not be off the mark.

Homes in my neighborhood that only a few years sold for an average price of about $250K are now selling, on AVERAGE, in the $700K+ range...and, no, that is not a typo. At least one recently went for $1.2M. We're not talking mansions, either; just nice homes that when we bought were being bought by "regular" people.
Oh, and no matter the original listing price, the final sale prices go through the roof due to bidding wars.
I have no idea how regular folks can even think of moving here these days what with housing being so insanely expensive.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: This describes perfectly why I am hesitate to move back to Florida following my retirement.

Florida changed over the years from a relatively rural state with four major cities to one covered with suburbs, urban sprawl and vehicle traffic. Add in the increased frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones and projected sea rise, Florida ain't what it used to be. While I have family and friends living there, I see them when I can swing the hotel and food expenses.


Interestingly, those are the least disgusting qualities of Florida. You ever read fark?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

There might be no state income tax, but BELIEVE ME when I tell you the government finds ways to get their money.  Property taxes here are outrageous, sales taxes depending on where you give aren't friendly, gas taxes are high, insurance is outrageous (for literally everything), if you live in the southern part of the state you're basically dependent on electricity for just about everything-- so you have crazy electric bills. I'm paying $55+/month in electric for a 740 sq/ft apartment that I barely run the a/c in.  I couldn't imagine what people who have larger homes, central air, and do more home cooking (the stoves and ovens are electric) are paying.


The big nut in the no sales tax states seems to be the property taxes. Minnesota's property taxes are low to average in that regard. The sales tax is 6.8% and income taxes range from 5 to 10%

My utilities on an older 2500 sq foot place with 4 occupants and a blend of gas/electric heat runs as low as $200/ month and as high as $800/month.

Even last month was $750, but that's coming off the coldest spring on record here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is shocked?
Most of Florida is very cheap to live in once you get outside the cities/close in suburbs.
AKA the red areas.
 
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you are 30 years old and the weather reports say a hurricane is going to hit somewhere near you it doesn't take much of a toll on you emotionally and physically. When your parents are elderly and the hurricane is about to hit and you are pleading with them to drive 4 hours inland and find a hotel or 8 hours and stay with you but they think their modular home will be safe because they have faith will teach you a hate for florida. When residents can't  or won't drive themselves out of the state because of storm warnings is the time they need to move. Yeah. That does mean every hurricane season they should be ready or better yet leave every time a hurricane shows.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Subby is shocked?
Most of Florida is very cheap to live in once you get outside the cities/close in suburbs.
AKA the red areas.


Dude, even the Sandy butthole that is Deltona is getting expensive.
 
lulululu_1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: TheEdibleSnuggie: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

There might be no state income tax, but BELIEVE ME when I tell you the government finds ways to get their money.  Property taxes here are outrageous, sales taxes depending on where you give aren't friendly, gas taxes are high, insurance is outrageous (for literally everything), if you live in the southern part of the state you're basically dependent on electricity for just about everything-- so you have crazy electric bills. I'm paying $55+/month in electric for a 740 sq/ft apartment that I barely run the a/c in.  I couldn't imagine what people who have larger homes, central air, and do more home cooking (the stoves and ovens are electric) are paying.

The big nut in the no sales tax states seems to be the property taxes. Minnesota's property taxes are low to average in that regard. The sales tax is 6.8% and income taxes range from 5 to 10%

My utilities on an older 2500 sq foot place with 4 occupants and a blend of gas/electric heat runs as low as $200/ month and as high as $800/month.

Even last month was $750, but that's coming off the coldest spring on record here.


$750? Sheesh. I'm in Minnesota in a single family house and our worst Xcel bill was about $450.

We took a trip to south Florida this spring and I don't see the appeal either. Sure, it was nice to get a break from the Minnesota snow, but most of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale just seem like dingy highways and strip malls with luxury cars speeding by. My neighborhood is by no means fashionable, but the "nice" parts of south Florida just don't seem that nice, certainly not for the price you pay.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: On the plus side, my house in Florida is apparently worth $2m now.


Still trying to figure out how my house gained 70% in value in 3 years. To bad I can't sell and move. So is this what it is like to be California house rich?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

It's terrible here. Don't move here. State's all full up. Alligator at the St Mary River bridge on I-95 should have told ya.


Don't worry. I live in Oklahoma, and wouldn't move to Florida if someone paid me. If that's not an indictment of the state of your state, I don't know what is. No use trading one urine-soaked, red-state hellhole for a more crowded urine-soaked, red-state hellhole.
 
ng2810
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

starlost: When you are 30 years old and the weather reports say a hurricane is going to hit somewhere near you it doesn't take much of a toll on you emotionally and physically. When your parents are elderly and the hurricane is about to hit and you are pleading with them to drive 4 hours inland and find a hotel or 8 hours and stay with you but they think their modular home will be safe because they have faith will teach you a hate for florida. When residents can't  or won't drive themselves out of the state because of storm warnings is the time they need to move. Yeah. That does mean every hurricane season they should be ready or better yet leave every time a hurricane shows.


I was visiting family in the Philippines during typhoon season. Friends in the states were freaking out and calling to make sure I was ok. Yeah the power went out meaning no lights or water, but since this is a regular thing that happens every year, my family was prepared with lots of candles, lamps, huge containers filled with water, generators and ice boxes. My aunts house was built of solid concrete and rebar and reinforced glass, so the major storm outside barely made an impact on us inside.

Another aunt of mine lives in Florida and lives in similar accommodations. She scoffs at folks from out-of-state who freak out every time a hurricane warning comes through Florida, basically saying "If they haven't figured out how to live here where these things happen regularly, they're dumb."

She confirms that Florida is indeed full of dumb people.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Turns out that places with good jobs and good income and desirable homes are more expensive.
Places with less good jobs and less income and less desirable homes are cheaper.
Who would have thought.
I learned the hard way when I quit my 6 figure tech job in San Francisco and got a stocker job at Wal-Mart in Pensacola.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lulululu_1: $750? Sheesh. I'm in Minnesota in a single family house and our worst Xcel bill was about $450.


Yeah, that's a combination of a significant electric portion of house heating, not so great insulation, heating my two car garage (no way I live in Minnesota without a heated garage), and the four of us making roughly zero effort to conserve.

Plus, the house is carved up into our three apartments, where people might be home at any hour of the day, so I cant back off on the heat or A/C while I'm gone.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Intrepid00: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

It's terrible here. Don't move here. State's all full up. Alligator at the St Mary River bridge on I-95 should have told ya.

Don't worry. I live in Oklahoma, and wouldn't move to Florida if someone paid me. If that's not an indictment of the state of your state, I don't know what is. No use trading one urine-soaked, red-state hellhole for a more crowded urine-soaked, red-state hellhole.


We're only urine soaked because everyone waters their yards with recycled pee-pee water. The rains wash the rest of it away.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.


I've never lived up north but I have to imagine after a few decades of shoveling snow I'd probably be over it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I make 3.5x the salary I made in Florida doing essentially the same work in Oregon.  And that was before living costs and rent got so high in Florida.  Even with home costs skyrocketing in the Portland metro area, I am doing FAR better here than I was there.  Florida's economy is a depressed piece of shiat heavily weighed down with state government and university jobs that don't pay.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: I make 3.5x the salary I made in Florida doing essentially the same work in Oregon.  And that was before living costs and rent got so high in Florida.  Even with home costs skyrocketing in the Portland metro area, I am doing FAR better here than I was there.  Florida's economy is a depressed piece of shiat heavily weighed down with state government and university jobs that don't pay.


Yeah, man, but, like, think about how much Patagonia you had to buy.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: derpes_simplex: I make 3.5x the salary I made in Florida doing essentially the same work in Oregon.  And that was before living costs and rent got so high in Florida.  Even with home costs skyrocketing in the Portland metro area, I am doing FAR better here than I was there.  Florida's economy is a depressed piece of shiat heavily weighed down with state government and university jobs that don't pay.

Yeah, man, but, like, think about how much Patagonia you had to buy.


None.  Employers here give it to you for free.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

I've never lived up north but I have to imagine after a few decades of shoveling snow I'd probably be over it.


One winter I had to shovel out a 6 car driveway with snow up to the second floor windows.

Anyway, now I live in Florida.
 
thornhill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

There might be no state income tax, but BELIEVE ME when I tell you the government finds ways to get their money.  Property taxes here are outrageous, sales taxes depending on where you give aren't friendly, gas taxes are high, insurance is outrageous (for literally everything), if you live in the southern part of the state you're basically dependent on electricity for just about everything-- so you have crazy electric bills. I'm paying $55+/month in electric for a 740 sq/ft apartment that I barely run the a/c in.  I couldn't imagine what people who have larger homes, central air, and do more home cooking (the stoves and ovens are electric) are paying.


I used to live in Alabama where income and property taxes were next to nothing -- I was paid less than a previous job up north, but netted more after taxes.

As you point out, they get you elsewhere. The local sales tax was 10 percent, and it applied to groceries.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thornhill: TheEdibleSnuggie: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Tampa's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,682

Since there's no income tax, and my states sales tax is more than Florida's, that would amount to about three free months rent were I to make the move.

/ not going to make the move

There might be no state income tax, but BELIEVE ME when I tell you the government finds ways to get their money.  Property taxes here are outrageous, sales taxes depending on where you give aren't friendly, gas taxes are high, insurance is outrageous (for literally everything), if you live in the southern part of the state you're basically dependent on electricity for just about everything-- so you have crazy electric bills. I'm paying $55+/month in electric for a 740 sq/ft apartment that I barely run the a/c in.  I couldn't imagine what people who have larger homes, central air, and do more home cooking (the stoves and ovens are electric) are paying.

I used to live in Alabama where income and property taxes were next to nothing -- I was paid less than a previous job up north, but netted more after taxes.

As you point out, they get you elsewhere. The local sales tax was 10 percent, and it applied to groceries.


That's a nice fark you to the poors. At least when grocery and other need items are exempt you can lower your tax burden avoiding luxury items.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We need to refuse relocation to people moving to Florida from here out. We all know it's going to be under within our life times. And I'm pushing 50.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: EJ25T: Intrepid00: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

It's terrible here. Don't move here. State's all full up. Alligator at the St Mary River bridge on I-95 should have told ya.

Don't worry. I live in Oklahoma, and wouldn't move to Florida if someone paid me. If that's not an indictment of the state of your state, I don't know what is. No use trading one urine-soaked, red-state hellhole for a more crowded urine-soaked, red-state hellhole.

We're only urine soaked because everyone waters their yards with recycled pee-pee water. The rains wash the rest of it away.


To be fair, if I stay here long enough, it will be just as bad. Stitt is so much of a conservative wanna-be he literally copies his entire legislative agenda from DeSantis and Abbott.

Wouldn't surprise me if Stitt's thinking about doing something to Frontier City just to piggyback onto the Disney thing. Can't have all of those Western-themed costumed characters walking around indoctrinating kids with... umm, I don't know.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: NeoCortex42: Crazy humidity, annual hurricanes, Florida Man, rising sea levels, and run by insane people.

I can't say I see the appeal.

I've never lived up north but I have to imagine after a few decades of shoveling snow I'd probably be over it.


Live in a neighborhood with kids around and it's cheap to take care of.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: AirForceVet: Florida changed over the years from a relatively rural state

If you still want rural Florida with good old values Polk county is still around. Best part is your level headed neighbors will be easy to find when the dip comes from both ends of their mouth.


Polk county is now home to 1000 empty warehouses, 45000 new apartment complexes, 76289 Wendy's restaurants, and 989564233467 new car washes.
Plus:  low pay, meth, inadequate infrastructure, no variety of stores, high crime, lower education, high temperatures, flooding, daily violent storms, pollution, litter, people who don't give a crap about anything but themselves, the horrors of driving on I-4, mosquitoes, old geezers driving 30 in the fast lane, invasive species, Publix (who claims to be a lot better than they actually are), anti maskers and anti vaxxers, religious nuts, drunks,

ahhh...tired of writing. You get the idea.
 
