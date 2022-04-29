 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The inmate beatings will not continue at this Florida prison thanks to these three guards being arrested for murder   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
throwing pee on a guard? urine a lot of trouble
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank God they found all the rotten apples.  We can go back to raking in profits for incarcerating Americans.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prison guards are the people not qualified to be cops or private security.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
handcuff the guards and beat them to death
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Bart Is In Jail And His Father Is A Prisoner!
Youtube bOvwwYbX8vI
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh the beatings will continue, just not by those 3.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
AllBadApples.jpg
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
APGAB
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New guards to beat on the prisoners have already been hired.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First everyone complains about prison overcrowding, and then they complain when someone does something about it.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 493x311]


I still have a hard time reconciling the fact that man is the voice of Mr. Krabs.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How long until the Governor pardons them?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not surprising. At least they didn't cook this inmate to death. Inmates are killed much more often by guards then by other inmates. I have seen insane abuses committed by officers in doc during my incarceration. The cameras only work to get you in trouble. They are always broken when it comes to crimes committed by staff.
/Not hyperbole
 
