baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus
There is no soul in either of their eyes
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... well... F*ck. that's a great story to start the day with.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awful, isn't this kind of "normal"  though, that the victims of such monsters can become monsters themselves?
It seems some heavy counseling and therapy should be the standard, and for a LONG time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Awful, isn't this kind of "normal"  though, that the victims of such monsters can become monsters themselves?
It seems some heavy counseling and therapy should be the standard, and for a LONG time.


Abuse is often generational.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. Enough internet for me today

Why green a daily mail link about such a horrific story?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Put the kid out of our misery now. There's no fixing him.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baka-san: Jesus
There is no soul in either of their eyes


Absolutely none.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why green a daily mail link about such a horrific story?


Because then there's a chance it never happened?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Other than Lily, there are no good people in this story. Even her parents are dirtbags. Poor girl never had a chance.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I need to erase my last few minutes of memory.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus - the description of the images alone is enough for the day....
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Terminate the bloodline. Cleanse the gene pool.

Hell, put a lead shield over Leinenkugel's brewery and nuke the whole county.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This should end here in this timeline.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every bit of that story is disgusting.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Put the kid out of our misery now. There's no fixing him.


No death penalty in Wisconsin but guessing any of our fine facilities wouldn't be mad if he's taken out in a bodybag sooner rather than later.
 
someonelse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy crap, the entire family are dirtbags. Both kids were farked from the start.
 
someonelse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why the Daily Fail needed to point out the "clapperboard house" and the location of the Leinenkugel brewery is inexplicable.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a tree?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dad was likely raping his son too - he was doomed from the beginning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: big pig peaches: Put the kid out of our misery now. There's no fixing him.

No death penalty in Wisconsin but guessing any of our fine facilities wouldn't be mad if he's taken out in a bodybag sooner rather than later.


They don't crush people to death under a giant wheel of cheese?
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am usually a very anti-death penalty person, mainly due to the overuse of it in shaky cases, and the number of wrongful convictions we have learned about with the advent of DNA analysis.

But I make an exception for pedophiles.

They can not, will not, ever be "fixed".    They can never be released.   They will do it again.

The only option is to remove them from society, permanently.

I'm not talking about a 17 year old who had sex with his 16 year old girlfriend.

I'm talking about these kinds of people, who target children.

Bullet, burial, done.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why did I effing read that?

Maybe I'll go scroll the D'aww tab for a bit.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Ken VeryBigLiar: big pig peaches: Put the kid out of our misery now. There's no fixing him.

No death penalty in Wisconsin but guessing any of our fine facilities wouldn't be mad if he's taken out in a bodybag sooner rather than later.

They don't crush people to death under a giant wheel of cheese?


And sully the cheese?  Unless it has a thick rind though....
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I believe, if there are gods, they certainly are not worth worship.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have no desire to ever have children, but stories like this make me want to go kidnap any siblings these kids have and raise them as my own because I'm at least not a total piece of shiat.
 
