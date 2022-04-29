 Skip to content
(NPR)   Texas has closed most of its oyster reefs to fishing, and oystermen fear their jobs may soon disappear. Can't they just collect bounties on pregnant women or something?   (npr.org) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll all have no problem changing jobs and working in a call center for min wage, no benefits and crappy bosses!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TPWD has been doing an outstanding job on the bays and inlets.  They've been bringing back oyster beds and huge fields of sea grass that have long since disappeared.  All of that took decades of regulation-less overfishing and boating (commercial and recreation) to destroy.  The revitalization of the bays and surrounding areas is evident in the water quality alone.  If you look closer. you'll see thriving sea life.

I feel bad for these oyster fishermen but there's been an obvious and strong effort by TPWD for over a decade now.  There's been plenty enough time to prepare for it.  I mean hell, I'm a "dumbass mainlander" and when I see three story luxury condos and $1M+ homes going up with foundations 2-feet above tide pool (we have small tide movements here) right off the damn oyster beds, I sure as shiat know the state is going to throw money at making sure the sand doesn't erode out from under them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't believe Texas is the good guy in this story, and that the Republican state has a reasonable regulation system to make sure that reefs aren't cleaned out of its wildlife!
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TFA:  "They're punishing us, instead of helping us," Ayala says in Spanish.

What's Spanish for "dilemma of the commons"?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunGent: TFA:  "They're punishing us, instead of helping us," Ayala says in Spanish.

What's Spanish for "dilemma of the commons"?


tragedia de los (bienes) comunales
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there was something that we could do to make sure that such jobs didn't disappear due to climate changes....
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Atlantic bay oysters are better than gulf oysters. Fact.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It's taken a big toll on me actually," Jurisich says. "I started this right out of high school. So I mean, this is all I've ever done."

Have you tried ... bootstraps?

How bad is the problem when a state as fark all do whatever you want is actually like, no dude this area needs to close for a bit.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I can't believe Texas is the good guy in this story, and that the Republican state has a reasonable regulation system to make sure that reefs aren't cleaned out of its wildlife!


No kidding. A Texas state agency actually doing something that is the right thing to do... does not compute.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I can't believe Texas is the good guy in this story, and that the Republican state has a reasonable regulation system to make sure that reefs aren't cleaned out of its wildlife!


Neither can I.

PunGent: TFA:  "They're punishing us, instead of helping us," Ayala says in Spanish.


Never mind, I can see exactly why Texas isn't helping the oyster fishermen.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Atlantic bay oysters are better than gulf oysters. Fact.


They both still look like giant boogers.  Pass.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Atlantic bay oysters are better than gulf oysters. Fact.


Pascale's Manale, Dryades Street, New Orleans
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Atlantic bay oysters are better than gulf oysters. Fact.


Those dainty Atlantic oysters are weak. Sure they have a better advertising campaign but they at just overpriced little things. You have to eat them raw because they are too small and flavorless to actually cook.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They could sell their boats and raise oysters in cages near shore.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We can drill for oil in those areas now
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I can't believe Texas is the good guy in this story, and that the Republican state has a reasonable regulation system to make sure that reefs aren't cleaned out of its wildlife!


Recreational fishing is where the voters are. You not only have lots of people fishing, you have all the boats and gear that's sold and maintained, so there's huge $ involved. I don't know Texas but it sounds from TFA like they're doing stuff that benefits recreational fisheries.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: TPWD has been doing an outstanding job on the bays and inlets.  They've been bringing back oyster beds and huge fields of sea grass that have long since disappeared.  All of that took decades of regulation-less overfishing and boating (commercial and recreation) to destroy.  The revitalization of the bays and surrounding areas is evident in the water quality alone.  If you look closer. you'll see thriving sea life.

I feel bad for these oyster fishermen but there's been an obvious and strong effort by TPWD for over a decade now.  There's been plenty enough time to prepare for it.  I mean hell, I'm a "dumbass mainlander" and when I see three story luxury condos and $1M+ homes going up with foundations 2-feet above tide pool (we have small tide movements here) right off the damn oyster beds, I sure as shiat know the state is going to throw money at making sure the sand doesn't erode out from under them.


Undersize harvest is also a big issue. A lot of the oyster fishers do a fairly crappy job of culling out the smaller oysters resulting in the survey finding less mature oysters.
Another issue is removal of the mature oysters results in less places for the spats, baby oysters, to adhere to and start forming their shells. In SC we started recycling oyster shells and returning them to the shoals so the spats have some place to attach.
 
EL EM
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walrus and carpenter out front could have told you.
 
