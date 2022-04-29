 Skip to content
(NPR) Much like your sex life, Netflix's "Ozark" had a few briefly thrilling moments but ultimately ended in disappointment for everybody involved
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know


You need to see her in that Anna movie/series... it was pretty good.

--------------------

The first season of Ozark was one of the best seasons of TV I've seen in awhile. It was almost perfect in every way. The writing, the acting, amazing. Much like the first season of House of Cards... had that same "I CANNOT STOP WATCHING THIS" vibe going... But like all things, it gets hard to stretch it out.

Looking forward to watching the ending.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well  I, for one, am looking forward to Julia Garner brightening my weekend. Hopefully her character finally does pack up a huge bag of cash and heads out seeking greener pastures, hookups with me.

/a fella can dream, right?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.com
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to get into it, but it felt too much like "Breaking Bad, but make it southern."
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it has gone downhill since its first season it hasn't degraded to the point where I start hate watching it like the second season of Picard just yet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What most people think of, when they hear the term "Ozarks"

Fark user imageView Full Size


What they really look like

What they really look like
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Binge watched Season 1 over a weekend. Season 2 just got really ridiculous.

Fark user image
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it. But I tend to watch entertainment for, you know, entertainment purposes. Not to overthink a bunch of shiat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember where it left off. But it's definitely in the overstayed it's welcome territory.  Still, I will check it out.

someonelse: I tried to get into it, but it felt too much like "Breaking Bad, but make it southern."


This. "Make it like Walter is really good at finance instead of science, switch meth to heroin, keep the cartels and the infinitely annoying wife and move it from the south west to the south east."
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: Binge watched Season 1 over a weekend. Season 2 just got really ridiculous.

Mmm sketty


Mmm sketty
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, crap, NPR, that was totally unnecessary.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I can't remember where it left off. But it's definitely in the overstayed it's welcome territory.  Still, I will check it out.

someonelse: I tried to get into it, but it felt too much like "Breaking Bad, but make it southern."

This. "Make it like Walter is really good at finance instead of science, switch meth to heroin, keep the cartels and the infinitely annoying wife and move it from the south west to the south east."


Unlike BB though, the kids are complicit, which I thought was a cool and different approach. Pretty much everything is derivative. If Hollywood can keep shiatting our super hero dreck I'm not going to lose too much sleep over a derivative yet still good TV show.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being mortal does that
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got about 2 or 3 episodes in but couldn't deal with the cookie cutter child characters. The know-it-all older daughter who is going to generate bad times because she just knows better than everyone else and gets in with the wrong people.  The too-wholesome-for this world little brother who generates bad times because he's too good and trusts too much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like the Ozarks themselves....
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know

You need to see her in that Anna movie/series... it was pretty good.

director: can you do a German accent?  No?  how about Russian?  No?  well then, we'll just hire a 14 year old from Nebraska to help you come up with an accent.


"i find the pynting to be ideous but i rilly lovv the fryme!"

"the baynk is baying st00pid!  i will goll tham eggan and thay will wyre it doo you.  stop baying SO drahmattic!"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: I tried to get into it, but it felt too much like "Breaking Bad, but make it southern."


Your sex life?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't watched it yet, but I really want Ruth and Marty to start working for the FBI and start a spinoff buddy cop show. They're both just so awesome. Everyone else can die. Or I guess Charlotte can go off to college or something.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we're shiating on Netflix shows, I just finally got around to watching Squid Games.

They definitely had a writer on staff for the first three episodes. Not so sure about the rest of it.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think their best decision was to split this last season in two parts. That way the internet had *two* chances to tell us how over the show they were and how they like Barry much better.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruth is my new totem animal.
Fark user image
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This show is terrible just like all the other netflix drek. So glad Barry is back.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They complain about a prestige television show being less this grand narrative and more a series of great moments allowing actors to show their acting chops, and I am wondering what series they think actually does the "we have a story to tell and we're going to tell it" that is more than maybe two seasons?

Even stuff like The Wire is a series of small arcs that don't necessarily contribute to the grander narrative other than "can't have shiat in Detroit Baltimore", clearly focused on getting through a seasonal story and then they'll figure out the next season later. Breaking Bad might have had a general structure of where they wanted Walt and Jessie to end up at the end but the season to season need for a conflict that resolves in 12 episodes definitely leads to some meandering.

TV series can be good but the format is not well suited to being thrilling and leaving you satisfied that it ends in a place that the begin appropriately foreshadowed or promised.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earlier family-on-the-run series --The Riches -- ended far too soon. That was a great (although truncated) series.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Ruth is my new totem animal.
She does have a way with words.


She does have a way with words.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruth Langmore might be the best written and acted female character in TV history.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

red230: While it has gone downhill since its first season it hasn't degraded to the point where I start hate watching it like the second season of Picard just yet.


We liked most of season 1, but lost our way somewhere in season 2 and nver came back.  If it was getting rave reviews we might have made it back.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
funzyr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How does subby know that i don't enjoy crying after sex?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it is shocking how jaded some of you are. i will enjoy every second of this. huge fan of jason bateman.

Smokin' Aces (3/10) Movie CLIP - Ripped Reed (2006) HD
Youtube w6RItV0ZDgI
 
strutin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know

You need to see her in that Anna movie/series... it was pretty good.

--------------------

The first season of Ozark was one of the best seasons of TV I've seen in awhile. It was almost perfect in every way. The writing, the acting, amazing. Much like the first season of House of Cards... had that same "I CANNOT STOP WATCHING THIS" vibe going... But like all things, it gets hard to stretch it out.

Looking forward to watching the ending.


Is it the kind of show where one could binge the first season, take a break for a month or so, then catch the last 4 or 5 eps of the series and have it mostly make sense?

/I love watching really good entertainment
//But I could've done without the middle seasons of "Lost" and the like
///Hate unresolved endings more than anything.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: They complain about a prestige television show being less this grand narrative and more a series of great moments allowing actors to show their acting chops, and I am wondering what series they think actually does the "we have a story to tell and we're going to tell it" that is more than maybe two seasons?

Even stuff like The Wire is a series of small arcs that don't necessarily contribute to the grander narrative other than "can't have shiat in Detroit Baltimore", clearly focused on getting through a seasonal story and then they'll figure out the next season later. Breaking Bad might have had a general structure of where they wanted Walt and Jessie to end up at the end but the season to season need for a conflict that resolves in 12 episodes definitely leads to some meandering.

TV series can be good but the format is not well suited to being thrilling and leaving you satisfied that it ends in a place that the begin appropriately foreshadowed or promised.


That is incredibly wrong. The grand narrative of The Wire is that America, as a whole, is made up of extremely flawed institutions that all interact with each other and impact each other in an incredibly inefficient and ineffective way that ultimately solve none of the problems facing low-income communities and the African American community, and that the cycle will continue on a loop until the end of time unless root causes are addressed. It's also not subtle about that at all, so how you missed it is beyond me.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it is shocking how jaded some of you are. i will enjoy every second of this. huge fan of jason bateman.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/w6RItV0ZDgI]


He is prettier than his sister
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The house used as the Byrde residence in the show is 1/2 a mile from my house. Sometimes I would ride my bike down there to see what was going on. The loneliest job in the world is the poor security guard who watches that place when they are not filming. I always got a chuckle when we got a notice in the mail that there would be machine gun fire in the neighborhood and not to worry. The show started off great but became somewhat unbelievable later on. No one could live with that level of stress.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

strutin: NewportBarGuy: vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know

You need to see her in that Anna movie/series... it was pretty good.

--------------------

The first season of Ozark was one of the best seasons of TV I've seen in awhile. It was almost perfect in every way. The writing, the acting, amazing. Much like the first season of House of Cards... had that same "I CANNOT STOP WATCHING THIS" vibe going... But like all things, it gets hard to stretch it out.

Looking forward to watching the ending.

Is it the kind of show where one could binge the first season, take a break for a month or so, then catch the last 4 or 5 eps of the series and have it mostly make sense?

/I love watching really good entertainment
//But I could've done without the middle seasons of "Lost" and the like
///Hate unresolved endings more than anything.


Well... kinda sorta. You could do the first season and skip to the end. There's a lot of meaningless bullsh*t in there, but there are also a few good secondary characters you'd miss.

The casino part takes up a lot of space and you could FFW through that.

Second season was pretty good too, because i liked the story about the local drug kingpin... But yeah, go for it.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know


She was hotter as a kid in The Americans (jk, i'll take a seat over there)
But yeah, The Americas. Great show.

NewportBarGuy: You need to see her in that Anna movie/series... it was pretty good.


She was less attractive in Inventing Anna AND that show was farking dumb. her accent was annoying, but that whole character was just totally unlikeable and the overall production was just a little too Shonda for my liking. Wife loved it though.

LL316: Haven't watched it yet, but I really want Ruth and Marty to start working for the FBI and start a spinoff buddy cop show. They're both just so awesome. Everyone else can die. Or I guess Charlotte can go off to college or something.


Yeah, they managed to pretty much make me not give a shiat about any of the other characters, but tbh I'd be perfectly fine with everyone dying at this point. It's been a steady downhill since about midway through S2 imo.

Rooster Cogburnh: The house used as the Byrde residence in the show is 1/2 a mile from my house. Sometimes I would ride my bike down there to see what was going on. The loneliest job in the world is the poor security guard who watches that place when they are not filming. I always got a chuckle when we got a notice in the mail that there would be machine gun fire in the neighborhood and not to worry. The show started off great but became somewhat unbelievable later on. No one could live with that level of stress.


My inlaws have a house on Lake Lanier and we've taken their boat by the Byrde house a couple times, assuming this is the one you're talking about, and I honestly wouldn't be all that surprised to hear gunshots in the general surroundings regardless of any TV filming. Lake Lanier is so deadly that I've heard it started packing heat these days to protect itself from the locals...
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Best show on TV.  Love it and am sad it's coming to an end.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: some_beer_drinker: it is shocking how jaded some of you are. i will enjoy every second of this. huge fan of jason bateman.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/w6RItV0ZDgI]

He is prettier than his sister


pagesix.com

yikes....agreed!!!@
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: vudukungfu: Ruth is hot.
That's all you need to know

Fark user imageView Full Size


I would be more concerned about the Cthulhu larva sprouting from her loins than whatever that bag may be concealing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: LimpDickRicky: some_beer_drinker: it is shocking how jaded some of you are. i will enjoy every second of this. huge fan of jason bateman.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/w6RItV0ZDgI]

He is prettier than his sister

That's a rough 56.
yikes....agreed!!!@


That's a rough 56.
 
