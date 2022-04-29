 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: You're tidying your house wrong. And stop folding laundry, there's no reason for it
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking of just building shelves that store laundry baskets.  Three for each person, maybe four so one can act as a hamper.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not having to iron clothes is a good reason for folding properly.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I used an iron was in the 1980s. It's a four-letter word.

I put everything on hangers except for socks and underpants.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why fold when you can roll?  Take that suitcase packing trick and apply it to clothes that go in a dresser.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean I hang up most of my laundry
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Folding laundry?

Ok, Richmitter...

//too good for a pile in the corner, huh?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She said she doesn't fold laundry because she has small children. Those are small clothes, you can just keep them in one place and pull them out as needed.

No one was suggesting that everyone just keep a clothes pile. Although, when they're warm straight out of the dryer, there is something to be said for just dumping a pile of warm clothes on the bed and lying down on them to take a nap.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i take stuff out of the dryer, and just dump it in an open suitcase. simple
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The funny hacks Davis has come up with along the way to make her own life work better-veggies in the fridge door, a rack for dirty dishes as well as clean, a family closet to cut down on trips to put away clean clothes-are not meant as prescriptions, but as inspiration.

cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

I guess the regular Slate Boomery editors must be on vacation, lol.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Davis' argument [ . . .] is that people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

"It's perfectly fine to be a slob if that's the best you can do."
"You're four hundred pounds of beautiful just as you are."
"There's someone out there for everyone, so don't bother bathing, maybe your special person doesn't have a sense of smell."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Not having to iron clothes is a good reason for folding properly.


Why not just wear wrinkled clothes? Who gives a fark anyway?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have 5 baskets of clean laundry on my treadmill.  (treadmills are shelving for must people but i SWEAR I use mine when it rains)  somehow folding laundry is way less important than sleeping, feeding myself, bathing, etc....


why don't we have bots for laundry yet?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"If I designed refrigerators, they would be 6 feet long and 1 foot deep."

OK.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean I hang up most of my laundry


on your body as you don it again?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: Davis' argument [ . . .] is that people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

"It's perfectly fine to be a slob if that's the best you can do."
"You're four hundred pounds of beautiful just as you are."
"There's someone out there for everyone, so don't bother bathing, maybe your special person doesn't have a sense of smell."

[Fark user image image 600x315]


*looks at COVID numbers in America*

That sense of smell one is definitely getting more and more likely... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you simply wait long enough then your laundry will fold itself.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: lindalouwho: Not having to iron clothes is a good reason for folding properly.

Why not just wear wrinkled clothes? Who gives a fark anyway?


judgmental assholes with nothing better to do.  Karens, even!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best New Year's resolution I've made yet was to stop reading articles about how I've been doing some ordinary thing wrong for the last 50 years.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
who needs cloths everyone's working from home
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean I hang up most of my laundry


Exactly.  I fold underwear and towels.  That's pretty much it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I didn't even bother reading this. If you don't want to fold your laundry, don't, but some of us do. Folding makes shiat easier to stack and find. Scrabbling around inside a pile of mixed-up clothing to find something is annoying. Whatever time you're saving by not folding you're using up so you can find something that's just in a pile of clothes. It's why putting categories of like items in the same place is better than just putting all your stuff in a giant pile in the middle of your living room.

But whatever. Do what you want in your own home. I'm gonna continue folding laundry because I'm not such a basket case that I can't do that much. For kids, sure, don't bother folding tiny tshirts and socks. Getting baskets and teaching them how to sort stuff is a way to teach and get a chore done at the same time. (shrug)

I pick up stuff off the floor so I don't farking trip over it as I walk around. Most of my housework isn't about some OCD need to have everything just so. I got piles of little projects/tasks all over. Just not on the floor.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I have 5 baskets of clean laundry on my treadmill.  (treadmills are shelving for must people but i SWEAR I use mine when it rains)  somehow folding laundry is way less important than sleeping, feeding myself, bathing, etc....


why don't we have bots for laundry yet?


A laundry robot you say?

https://foldimate.com/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
a produce drawer, that's where things go to die and rot," Davis says, putting cucumbers and Pyrex containers of carrots in the fridge's door compartments.

I'm going to stop you right there.  None of my produce rots because I've got a plan for all of it.  If you plan your meals and shop with a list, you can avoid food waste entirely.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: Davis' argument [ . . .] is that people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

"It's perfectly fine to be a slob if that's the best you can do."
"You're four hundred pounds of beautiful just as you are."
"There's someone out there for everyone, so don't bother bathing, maybe your special person doesn't have a sense of smell."

[Fark user image 600x315]


I think that say, a single working parent, may struggle to keep their house perfectly clean and organized.  But that doesn't mean that they have to be slobs.  There's a lot of space between perfection and slobbery.

People who think that the only 2 states of houses are "perfectly clean in all ways" and "complete slob" are the kind of people that I actively avoid. I've never met one who isn't small minded.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean I hang up most of my laundry


When I actually bother to put the clean laundry away (rather than just leave it in the bags/baskets), I hang most things.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

toraque: Davis' argument [ . . .] is that people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

"It's perfectly fine to be a slob if that's the best you can do."
"You're four hundred pounds of beautiful just as you are."
"There's someone out there for everyone, so don't bother bathing, maybe your special person doesn't have a sense of smell."

[Fark user image 600x315]


According to Fark, the best way to find a partner is to change yourself so you're no longer who you are. But also just be yourself!
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I have 5 baskets of clean laundry on my treadmill.  (treadmills are shelving for must people but i SWEAR I use mine when it rains)  somehow folding laundry is way less important than sleeping, feeding myself, bathing, etc....


why don't we have bots for laundry yet?


They tried, but for some reason the research always halts once they've sorted out how to fold the socks:
Sockification
Youtube KKUaVzf3Oqw
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I usually grab all the shirts from the dryer and stack them flat. That takes all the wrinkles out. Later I fold them up, just takes 10-15 minutes. It's easy and I get unwrinkled clothes that store neatly in a drawer.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: a produce drawer, that's where things go to die and rot," Davis says, putting cucumbers and Pyrex containers of carrots in the fridge's door compartments.

I'm going to stop you right there.  None of my produce rots because I've got a plan for all of it.  If you plan your meals and shop with a list, you can avoid food waste entirely.


You can also just cook/eat the food in your fridge before it rots. That's what I do and we rarely throw stuff out.
 
zbtop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who folds laundry? It goes on a hanger or gets stuffed in a drawer. There is no other way.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: toraque: Davis' argument [ . . .] is that people who are struggling with tasks like laundry, dishes, or picking up don't need advice on keeping houses perfectly clean and organized; they need a plan for how to do what they can.

"It's perfectly fine to be a slob if that's the best you can do."
"You're four hundred pounds of beautiful just as you are."
"There's someone out there for everyone, so don't bother bathing, maybe your special person doesn't have a sense of smell."

[Fark user image 600x315]

According to Fark, the best way to find a partner is to change yourself so you're no longer who you are. But also just be yourself!


The incels are onto something with all of the talk about statusmax, moneymax, and looksmax. If you actually take steps to improve your social status by being a friendly, confident person, increase your earnings potential by focusing on your career, and go the gym, cut your hair, and dress nicely, you'll magically be able to attract more of the opposite sex.

The "be yourself" canard is a terrible view when the "yourself" is a farking mess. Be yourself after you fix yourself.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wax_on: Rapmaster2000: a produce drawer, that's where things go to die and rot," Davis says, putting cucumbers and Pyrex containers of carrots in the fridge's door compartments.

I'm going to stop you right there.  None of my produce rots because I've got a plan for all of it.  If you plan your meals and shop with a list, you can avoid food waste entirely.

You can also just cook/eat the food in your fridge before it rots. That's what I do and we rarely throw stuff out.


Also, add to that the strategic use of a plastic containers for leftovers storage, possibly combined with a freezer.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Why not just wear wrinkled clothes? Who gives a fark anyway?


In the early '90s I was expected to wear an ironed shirt and tie to work at a (fairly low level, non customer facing) office job.  This was around the time that many office dress codes for women were even worse, requiring hose and heels for such environments.

One of the best things that came out of the '90s was that ridiculous dress codes like that mostly went out the window.
 
The Envoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All of my clean laundry is stored carefully in my floordrobe.

I have solved the wrinkle issue by becoming so fat that all of my clothes are now skin tight.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.