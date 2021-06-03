 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   How racist is the Minneapolis PD? Prosecutors can't use their body cam footage in court as the jury would acquit the suspect based on the amount of racial slurs they use while arresting them   (yahoo.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember that it's BLM that's spreading the hate message.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously they just need more funding. It's their complete lack of money and equipment and free reign to do whatever they want that makes them so angry and hateful.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Obviously they just need more funding. It's their complete lack of money and equipment and free reign to do whatever they want that makes them so angry and hateful.


Hey, don't worry, some* of that money will go to classes or seminars to ask the pigs nicely to not be racist, murderous thugs.

/*a few hundred bucks, tops.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No justice, no peace.
F*ck these racist ass police.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.


Is there any reason the defense can't use it?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Remember that it's BLM that's spreading the hate message.


How dare you suggest we take funding from racists. That kind of thinking would devastate conservatives across the country.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.


Agreed...

And, why not just mute the audio?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense attorneys furiously taking notes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police organizations opposed body cams at every turn. Basically, the people whose job involves convincing you that if you didn't do anything wrong, you should have nothing to worry about, were always worried about being observed for some reason.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: johnryan51: Remember that it's BLM that's spreading the hate message.

How dare you suggest we take funding from racists. That kind of thinking would devastate conservatives across the country.


And quite a few "liberals", like Joe Biden.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Minnesota Nice".
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so, I don't get the logic.

The cam footage is SO BAD, the prosecutors have a difficult time using it? What? Why?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Agreed...

And, why not just mute the audio?


Why mute it?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Ok, so, I don't get the logic.

The cam footage is SO BAD, the prosecutors have a difficult time using it? What? Why?


Because they're not using it to prosecute cops
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

true okie doke: whosits_112: Ok, so, I don't get the logic.

The cam footage is SO BAD, the prosecutors have a difficult time using it? What? Why?

Because they're not using it to prosecute cops


Oooooo. Ok. I had assumed this was about bad cops being prosecuted. My mistake.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Obviously they just need more funding. It's their complete lack of money and equipment and free reign to do whatever they want that makes them so angry and hateful.


They need a thesaurus to learn more words
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me, what function do the police serve again? It's getting hard to keep track what they're supposed to be doing.

Extract wealth from the peasant class for the bourgeoisie?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.


All body cam footage should be public record and subject to request. ALL of it. At this point, cops have proven they should have that shiat on even when they go to take a piss.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police "consistently" use racist and misogynist language, selectively enforce the law based on suspects' race, and violate human rights law, the report also revealed."

And that was more or less the intended result of body camera mandates. People have been making these claims for years, but nobody wanted to believe them. Now you've completed the first step in the process, confirming that there is a problem. Time to move on to the next step, fixing it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Remind me, what function do the police serve again? It's getting hard to keep track what they're supposed to be doing.

Extract wealth from the peasant class for the bourgeoisie?


Bingo.  American policing has always been about the cost of labor.  Originally it was free.  That's what "originalism" means.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok guys, we don't need to reform the police, they already covered this one!

"Since as early as 1993, MPD has had a policy requiring its officers to use professional language and conduct with community members."

Right? Guys? Where did everyone go?
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Remind me, what function do the police serve again? It's getting hard to keep track what they're supposed to be doing.

Extract wealth from the peasant class for the bourgeoisie?


Enforce social hierarchical order?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a police departments best defense is 'Hey, we aren't racist, we also shoot and kill unarmed white women who  are reporting crimes', maybe it is time to dismantle that department and rebuild it from bare metal
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Agreed...

And, why not just mute the audio?


Didn't we have a case like this recently where some right-wing lawyer for a Jan 6th defendent confused the judge with all kinds of questioning about whether a tape had been edited?

-Is this the full tape that was recorded?
-Well, no, we cut it down to a specific time--
-Aha! So you are saying the tape is doctored!
-No, we just cut the beginning and end to get to the part of interest and saved as a new file
-So this isn't the original recording?
-Well, it's a digital copy that's been adjusted. We put a highlight on the portion of relevance for the viewer
-So not an original tape. And it's been altered to make things more prominent.
-This is common practice, you have to specify the part in question in order..
-FALSIFIED EVIDENCE! STRIKE IT FROM THE RECORD!


I can see prosecutors being loath to touch video at all, muting or not. Either it gets shown as-is, or they're opening the door to all kinds of scrutiny.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
June 3, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday described systemic racism as a "left-wing myth"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the prosecutors withhold evidence to railroad the victims and protect the racist shiatbag cops?!?!?

nice.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the bodycam footage also shows MPD shooting the guy's dog. They always shoot a dog if they can find one.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: Ok, so, I don't get the logic.

The cam footage is SO BAD, the prosecutors have a difficult time using it? What? Why?


Bob committed a crime. The footage shows the police acting and speaking in such an offensive and antisocial way that a jury might not convict for emotional reasons. Offended by police behavior.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Agreed...

And, why not just mute the audio?


Why not supply subtitles?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really sick of cops giving all kinds of reasons why they can't follow the rules. There's no farking right to be a cop. If we want to change the rules, we will, and you will follow them or fark off back to mall security.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

All body cam footage should be public record and subject to request. ALL of it. At this point, cops have proven they should have that shiat on even when they go to take a piss.


Every moment, every pig, in a web-searchable database. Combined with a new rule: if the pig turns off the camera or audio, 2 years in state prison. I want to watch a pig take a shiat. Every single video should have a share button. Finally hold pigs accountable for their actions and time.
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Is there any reason the defense can't use it?


The footage in question probably shows the defendent doing something bad, so even if it shows that the police are racists jerks, it doesn't help their case.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Police organizations opposed body cams at every turn. Basically, the people whose job involves convincing you that if you didn't do anything wrong, you should have nothing to worry about, were always worried about being observed for some reason.


When Inwas deployed to Iraq, our platoon often had embedded reporters from various news agencies.

Our commander pulled aside and said anyone who said a racial slur about the Iraqis was getting their figurative nuts crushed, and not just in front of a journalist, because it would become a bad habit that would slip out when your adrenaline was up.

Again.  One of the reasons veterans hate the term "military-style policing."

We were never allowed to be that unprofessional.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old Twin Cities cop joke told to me by an old St. Paul cop 20 years ago. "Why are Minnesota Cop cars so fast?  They have an engine in the front and an Injun in the trunk."

Minnesota cops have gotten in trouble for beating Native Americans and stuffing them in the trunk.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abb3w: "Minnesota Nice".


Pretty Unfriendly, Actually
Youtube mo2oq0UktAs

One of the best descriptions of Minnesota Nice I've ever heard.

/Especially when about half of your coworkers are in MN
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Remind me, what function do the police serve again? It's getting hard to keep track what they're supposed to be doing.

Extract wealth from the peasant class for the bourgeoisie?


Yeah, that, and union breaking, plus the murders.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: abb3w: "Minnesota Nice".

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mo2oq0UktAs]
One of the best descriptions of Minnesota Nice I've ever heard.

/Especially when about half of your coworkers are in MN


I always thought "Minnesota Nice" was a euphemism for "actively evil passive-aggression."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Is there any reason the defense can't use it?


If it has nonstop Disney soundtracks playing in the background?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But some kids stole some chips from the corner store so we totes have to give the police a trillion dollars right? /s
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Is there any reason the defense can't use it?


Just the usual ones. The cop accidentally pressed the stop recording button while effecting the arrest. During the struggle the suspect turned off the microphone. The video was lost due to unforeseen reasons during recovery. The prosecution straight up lies and says there is no video.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: abb3w: "Minnesota Nice".

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mo2oq0UktAs]
One of the best descriptions of Minnesota Nice I've ever heard.

/Especially when about half of your coworkers are in MN


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Remember that it's BLM that's spreading the hate message.


BLM is a money laundering scam but that doesn't mean  they aren't right about some things. Just don't send them any money.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: AngryTeacher: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

Agreed...

And, why not just mute the audio?

Didn't we have a case like this recently where some right-wing lawyer for a Jan 6th defendent confused the judge with all kinds of questioning about whether a tape had been edited?

-Is this the full tape that was recorded?
-Well, no, we cut it down to a specific time--
-Aha! So you are saying the tape is doctored!
-No, we just cut the beginning and end to get to the part of interest and saved as a new file
-So this isn't the original recording?
-Well, it's a digital copy that's been adjusted. We put a highlight on the portion of relevance for the viewer
-So not an original tape. And it's been altered to make things more prominent.
-This is common practice, you have to specify the part in question in order..
-FALSIFIED EVIDENCE! STRIKE IT FROM THE RECORD!


I can see prosecutors being loath to touch video at all, muting or not. Either it gets shown as-is, or they're opening the door to all kinds of scrutiny.


I think you're referring to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.  It was a shirt show of not a single lawyer in the place understanding anything about technology.

There were two different issues:

First issue: someone from the prosecutor's office tried to email a giant video file to the defense.  Well, that failed because you can't email giant files - most email services have a cutoff somewhere in the range of 10 and 50 megs.

So she tries instead to text it from her phone.  Well, as most phones do, the video was automatically compressed to get it down to whatever size the iPhone considers to be acceptable.

So the result was that the defense received a very low-quality video.  They looked at it, you couldn't see a darned thing, and they said "we don't care".  Then, during the trial, the prosecution shows a 4k version of it that the defense had never received and the defense, obviously, cried foul.

Second issue: there was one spot in the video where there is a black object protruding from Rittenhouse that might have been his gun pointed upward.  (Or it might have been something in the background behind him.  Or it might have been an artifact from bad lighting.  But the prosecution wanted to argue that it was his gun being aimed upward in the general direction of one of the alleged victims.)

Someone from the prosecutor's office used a program like Photoshop to blow up that section of the video.  When you use this particular program, it asks you which algorithm for blowing things up you want to use.  I'll try not to get too technical, but if you have an image that is 10 pixels by 10 pixels and you want to blow it up to be 15 pixels by 15 pixels, you have to choose somehow where to get the data for those extra 5 pixels.

The defense spent a long time arguing about this.  Their point was that suppose your 10 pixels by 10 pixels was a pattern of alternating pixels of blue and red.  Is it possible that the algorithm for blowing up the photo would generate these 5 extra pixels by averaging the colors from the pixels it has, giving you purple pixels?  Well, his argument was, there was zero purple in the original photo and now you have purple in this blown up version.  That's not a faithful representation of the original.

The guy from the prosecutor's office, who was supposedly technical, but wasn't much better than the lawyers, said that he used the "smart size" algorithm to blow up the photo.  Well, "smart size" is not an algorithm.  "Smart size" is just a setting on certain photoshop-type programs that means "use your best judgment to pick out an algorithm to use".

The real solution for what to do would have been simple - blow it up to a multiple of 100% - 200%, 300%, 400%, whatever.  Then you can do it without needing to create any new pixels and you can look and see if there's a black thing in the picture.
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x573]


I was trying to find a picture which would reinforce the idea.

Holy crap that did more than enough.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: HerptheDerp: Barricaded Gunman: To me that's a 100% PERFECT reason to use the bodycam footage.

All body cam footage should be public record and subject to request. ALL of it. At this point, cops have proven they should have that shiat on even when they go to take a piss.

Every moment, every pig, in a web-searchable database. Combined with a new rule: if the pig turns off the camera or audio, 2 years in state prison. I want to watch a pig take a shiat. Every single video should have a share button. Finally hold pigs accountable for their actions and time.


As much as I love the general thought behind this, keep in mind the 90%+ of all bodycam footage is more useful/favorable to the police, rather than the other people in the video. Blasting it all out all the time is... probably not great. Especially when you consider that police are often inside of non-public spaces.

I would suggest instead, that the problem is that police themselves manage the footage. All footage should instead be sent to a 3rd neutral party. FOIA requests should have a flat fee associated with producing footage too, no more $1000+ bills. While we're at it, that same group can be flag and forward concerning clips to a non-police public review board proactively, instead of depending on a public youtube clip going viral.

The audio mute should simply not exist on the camera, the 3rd party can decide if a particular conversation was too sensitive and redact it as needed, not the police themselves. Failure to wear the camera (even when nothing happens) will result in punishment and eventually termination. Failure to wear the camera for any crimes committed under color of law becomes an enhancement charge, add 15 years to the crime.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
