 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Always make sure that the Airbnb you're reserving actually exists   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Fraud, Ms Jones, Hannah Jones, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Deception, prospective holidaymaker, charity worker, initial bogus listing  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 1:14 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mrs edmo just dealt with an issue simliar to this. Real property but not actually for rent. Done through booking.com which was great about instant refund. Still, hesistant to use them again because it's not clear how they vet those who list.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You should refund me for a payment made off your site"

"lol...no, next time don't be an idiot"

Sounds like a host with a good rep got their password hacked. Happens on ebay all the time. A poor password, the weakest link in the chain. Airbnb should force two factor authentication.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "You should refund me for a payment made off your site"

"lol...no, next time don't be an idiot"

Sounds like a host with a good rep got their password hacked. Happens on ebay all the time. A poor password, the weakest link in the chain. Airbnb should force two factor authentication.


If someone 'hacks' your password it only means you either used the password on many different sites, including sketchy ones, or it's just a weak-ass password. It's like leaving your car in a rough neighborhood, unlocked, and with a bag of cash in plain sight on the passenger seat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rather pretty, but dumb. Beware.
 
blasterz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "You should refund me for a payment made off your site"

"lol...no, next time don't be an idiot"

Sounds like a host with a good rep got their password hacked. Happens on ebay all the time. A poor password, the weakest link in the chain. Airbnb should force two factor authentication.


No hacking required. Nothing stopping me from copying/pasting the description and photos of an existing listing then putting in instructions to handle everything via some third party platform not monitored by AirBnB. This was pure stupidity on the part of the consumer and 2FA would have done nothing to stop it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The upshot is that a really stupid person has been made a little smarter.  Let's see if it sticks.
 
Gough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We had some friends to whom this happened.   After they booked it, they went on Google Maps/Earth to look at it.  There was nothing there.  They called an acquaintance who lived near the supposed place.  He went and verified that it was an empty lot.  They did eventually get their money back.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe airbnb needs to be checking things better.
I never booked a hotel and there was no hotel
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, the properties on Airbnb that do exist have pervert cameras installed in every room.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.