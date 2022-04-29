 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   California woman stole $3,875 worth of panties from Victoria's Secret, hoped to sell both pairs to pay for a tank of gas   (kron4.com) divider line
19
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've heard enough. Arrest her for Sedona Infarction and Poonshield Abuse.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The store manager described her as between 30-40 years old, standing 5-foot-4 with a medium build. She was wearing long sleeves and tight, black pants.

Go on...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to sniff around there sometimes see what I can find
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: The store manager described her as between 30-40 years old, standing 5-foot-4 with a medium build. She was wearing long sleeves and tight, black pants.

Go on...


I'm sorry, Foo. Medium build here in 2022 is... not a helpful description.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
victoria's secret still exists?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Subby. Don't exaggerate. For that money, it was two bras, not panties.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synopsis: Panties were snatched.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: victoria's secret still exists?


Death spirals from that size take a long time.  How long has the slow death of Sears (admittedly, they were *huge*  in the 20th century) been on fark?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How come crotchless panties and thongs cost more than granny panties?  It's significantly less material.

You canna splain that.
 
squidloe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People really think VS is expensive?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Victoria's secret
 
rydad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: Synopsis: Panties were snatched.


<slowclap.gif>
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

squidloe: People really think VS is expensive?


When you get your panties from the Dollar Store, Victoria's Secret is expensive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gasoline? Well, if she needs to hitch a ride somewhere, she'll be more successful without the panties.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love to go and ask what perfume the strippers buy. Or baby hookers.
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
