(Metro)   It belongs in a museum   (metro.co.uk) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He deserves to be released if only on the basis of his excellent mustache.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Russians are looting Ukrainian museums. I'm sure they will be locked up any day now.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3 Things to Never ask:

1. A woman her weight.
2. A man his salary.
3. Where the British got the artifacts in the British Museum
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh isn't that special. Somebody wants a bribe.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the_rhino: 3 Things to Never ask:

1. A woman her weight.
2. A man his salary.
3. Where the British got the artifacts in the British Museum


I disagree for #2, talking about salaries is how to find out you're all underpaid peons and can collectively rebel/strike.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha ha 50 years ago he'd have gotten a knighthood.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chawco: He deserves to be released if only on the basis of his excellent mustache.

[metro.co.uk image 480x360]


Sam Elliot is looking pretty good for being 77.
I hope he gets freed.
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Our lawyer has drafted a proposal for cessation of the case and the immediate repatriation of our father, which requires the backing of the Foreign Office to put to the Iraqi judiciary."

A WHITE MAN IS BEING MADE TO FACE CONSEQUENCES!!

HOW IS THAT EVEN ALLOWED?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
