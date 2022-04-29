 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 65 of WW3: Orc bombers hit a field hospital in Azovstal Steel Plant, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov volunteers to soon be the next General KIA, and the world grimly realises it's going to be a long-ass war. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russian economy, Ukrainian government, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Maj. Serhiy Volyna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, capital region, Russian Central Bank  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Further good analysis showing the backwardness of Orc logistics.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, made it in early today
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion


Apparently he was in a PMC that's operating professionally in Ukraine against Russia. Not a foreign volunteer, but apparently he did volunteer to join the operation for ideological reasons according to the articles I've read.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's hoping that Ukraine gets to victory sooner because of the sacrifices he and the rest of their people made.

Glory to Ukraine.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Apparently he was in a PMC that's operating professionally in Ukraine against Russia. Not a foreign volunteer, but apparently he did volunteer to join the operation for ideological reasons according to the articles I've read.

Apparently he was in a PMC that's operating professionally in Ukraine against Russia. Not a foreign volunteer, but apparently he did volunteer to join the operation for ideological reasons according to the articles I've read.


Left behind wife and infant.

If he wasn't a professional soldier and his company sent him knowing his familial status I hope they get sued so she never has to work.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to redo the list of Ukraine aid links as I discovered a group that is keeping a much more comprehensive list:

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly


I bask in the aura of the greatness of your fark number.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, you have to wonder how many US spies in Russia are working overtime. And how many teams are on alert to go in. Because unless the fight is brought to Russia, it's not going to end. They're just going to keep sending kids to get chewed up because they got nothin' at home. No prospects. No hopes. Just drugs and thieves everywhere from the street corner to the halls of power.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long ass war? Maybe. I hope not but I do recall that Hemingway once made the observation: How does a man go bankrupt? 'Gradually, then suddenly.' Captured supplies shows that explosives were actually lumber. The corruption is deep, and will be revealed to be very deep.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a long discussion thread about how bad storage of missiles wrecked a lot of inventory.

It may be that the Russians go bankrupt in the battlefield 'gradually, then suddenly'.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should actually post my curated list, too, and keep up my 3 week streak:

Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Military aid:

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Humanitarian Aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Capitalism (Things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:)

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think spies get vacation days when they're in deep.

"Sorry, I'm not Igor today, I need a day off."


I don't think spies get vacation days when they're in deep.

"Sorry, I'm not Igor today, I need a day off."
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am eagerly awaiting reports and video on the effectiveness of the new weapons systems delivered to Ukraine.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate in the days before May 9.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I posted the link toward the end of yesterday's thread.


I posted the link toward the end of yesterday's thread.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's a long discussion thread about how bad storage of missiles wrecked a lot of inventory.

It may be that the Russians go bankrupt in the battlefield 'gradually, then suddenly'.

[Fark user image 360x611]

Here's a long discussion thread about how bad storage of missiles wrecked a lot of inventory.

It may be that the Russians go bankrupt in the battlefield 'gradually, then suddenly'.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While you're waiting for VHTS to wake up and feed his cats, here's a Ukranian doing English standup in a bomb shelter:

Anton Tymoshenko - Stand-Up Comedy In Wartime Kyiv І Performing Live In A Bomb Shelter
Youtube XRURq2WSK98

/haven't finished watching it
//thought I would share, then finish
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Why is he doing it in English?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRURq2WSK98]
/haven't finished watching it
//thought I would share, then finish


Why is he doing it in English?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Orcs harvesting adrenochrome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Orcs, who I do not support, were right to kill those shiatlib Hobbits.

-By Glenn Greenwald
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Thanks to VHTS and others for keeping these going.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Need more eyes on the ground to document things. BRB.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion


He may technically be the second.  I have not heard a peep from that fat Texas Q Annon idiot who was riding with the Orcs at the beginning of the invasion.  The one that liked to wear a cowboy hat and had the intelligence of a mentally ill donkey.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Why is he doing it in English?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRURq2WSK98]
/haven't finished watching it
//thought I would share, then finish

"Know your audience"


"Know your audience"
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly


Are we posting links to house refugees? I know there are groups in Texas doing this.

I just realized my stepson has a decent chance of having a refugee kid in his class. There's already an Afghan kid there. That is already depressing enough, but two refugee kids? Ugh.
 
ingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I don't think spies get vacation days when they're in deep.

"Sorry, I'm not Igor today, I need a day off."

I don't think spies get vacation days when they're in deep.

"Sorry, I'm not Igor today, I need a day off."


Not Igor or just not igor to do any work?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?


Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?


if he ain't, he soon will be.
 
fireclown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an Orc Bomba might look like.

/Red ones go FASTA
//WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH!!!!!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image image 720x540]
SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!


Needs an AK, will make supplying easier

HEDIGES OF DEATH FROM ABOVE
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Orcs, who I do not support, were right to kill those shiatlib Hobbits.

-By Glenn Greenwald


The Shire has always been a part of Arnor, which was conquered by Angmar and therefore rightfully belongs to Sauron. There is no true separate national or cultural identity of The Shire, it is a lie created by Gondor, Imladris, Lothlorien, and other puppets of The West.

Mordor recognizes the authority of the Sackville-Baggins and Sandyman families, and repudiates the Baggins, Gamgee, Took, and Brandybuck usurpers.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Seet in comfy chair viz cushions & snacks. Dis iz going to be long one.
Bums will get tired & tingly (and maybez nuceelears radiated).'

/The 2020s has eight more suck-ass years, folks.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Why is he doing it in English?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRURq2WSK98]
/haven't finished watching it
//thought I would share, then finish

Why is he doing it in English?


Oh, forgot to mention that part:

It's a fundraiser.  And of course by embedding it, I screwed up as there's no link to the donations in the description:


This is my first stand-up in English, sorry for mistakes. I wrote it in a week, so sorry if it's not funny. I was in a hurry to avoid death. Please donate to the Ukrainian support funds below, so we can kick the russians back to their caves.
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/
https://prytulafoundation.org/en

If you know someone from Netflix share this video with them. If Netflix contacts me I promise to learn grammar and start doing Trump impressions.


... and it seems that YouTube screws with all of the links when you copy the description, so go the video for the rest of them: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XRURq2WSK98
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?


Do we care about that waste of DNA?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?


only in a schadenfreude sense
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

only in a schadenfreude sense


Fair enough.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baka-san: Kit Fister: [Fark user image image 720x540]
SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!

Needs an AK, will make supplying easier

HEDIGES OF DEATH FROM ABOVE


maybe I can find an artist to do a hedgie Ukrainian soldier.
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

if he ain't, he soon will be.

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

if he ain't, he soon will be.


and by those Chechens with any luck.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

if he ain't, he soon will be.

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

if he ain't, he soon will be.


star-telegram.comView Full Size


Russell Bonner Bentley

Turns out via google he's been in Ukraine pootie knob gobbling since 2014, so I guess technically he missed the maggat boat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: somedude210: First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion

He may technically be the second.  I have not heard a peep from that fat Texas Q Annon idiot who was riding with the Orcs at the beginning of the invasion.  The one that liked to wear a cowboy hat and had the intelligence of a mentally ill donkey.


He's more tankie than Qanon, although there is a lot of commonalities.

Still alive as of 10 days ago, unfortunately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?


Wouldn't that be a constitutional definition of treason? Or does the fact we've not officially declared war on Russia stop that?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Oneiros: I need to redo the list of Ukraine aid links as I discovered a group that is keeping a much more comprehensive list:

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

They also have specific links for foreigners based on the country they're in.

... but this is too damned early to think clearly

Are we posting links to house refugees? I know there are groups in Texas doing this.

I just realized my stepson has a decent chance of having a refugee kid in his class. There's already an Afghan kid there. That is already depressing enough, but two refugee kids? Ugh.



why does your kid's class having refugees make you go ugh?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Why is he doing it in English?

"Know your audience"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRURq2WSK98]
/haven't finished watching it
//thought I would share, then finish

Why is he doing it in English?

"Know your audience"


Yep, he put that routine together as a fundraiser.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

Wouldn't that be a constitutional definition of treason? Or does the fact we've not officially declared war on Russia stop that?

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

Do we care about that waste of DNA?

Wouldn't that be a constitutional definition of treason? Or does the fact we've not officially declared war on Russia stop that?


Nope. Yes.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: thecactusman17: somedude210: First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion

Apparently he was in a PMC that's operating professionally in Ukraine against Russia. Not a foreign volunteer, but apparently he did volunteer to join the operation for ideological reasons according to the articles I've read.

Left behind wife and infant.

If he wasn't a professional soldier and his company sent him knowing his familial status I hope they get sued so she never has to work.


I got sent to work in countries at war twice, and actively dangerous places a lot. I am not sure what a PMC is, but for me it was voluntary, and came with a massive pay bump per day, so there was no suing if you didn't come back (everyone came bacl, long live Jambi).
 
Prickly Pete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

somedude210: Wow, made it in early today


Same here. I've not made it to the bottom of one of these threads yet, but maybe today is my lucky day!

Many thanks to all who contribute to these informative discussions.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Kit Fister: Vlad_the_Inaner: somedude210: First American killed in Ukraine, haven't seen the story yet but I assume he was fighting for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion

Are we sure that MAGA guy who embedded himself with the Russians isn't dead?

if he ain't, he soon will be.

[star-telegram.com image 850x477]

Russell Bonner Bentley

Turns out via google he's been in Ukraine pootie knob gobbling since 2014, so I guess technically he missed the maggat boat


Oxygen thief.
 
