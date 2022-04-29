 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   American family causes panic at Ben-Gurion Airport after presenting explodey souvenir for inspection   (jpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?


C'mon, I'll bet you can name at least 25 stupid people with a lot of money right off the top of your head.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: edmo: How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?

C'mon, I'll bet you can name at least 25 stupid people with a lot of money right off the top of your head.


Yep. And none of them actually earned it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen meet American Man (an offshoot of Florida Man)
"brought to security inspectors an unexploded shell that they found while visiting the Golan Heights and had packed for their return trip."
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Security officials immediately evacuated.
Then they got everyone out of the building.
 
lymond01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Allowed to board with a big "and please do not return" no doubt.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine if it was a Palestinian family instead of American.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Imagine if it was a Palestinian family instead of American.


Palestinians would know better than to do that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly it's the Holy Hand Grenade.

Y'all are slippin'.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My guess is they were going to display it next to all the other crap they've picked up during their touristing

"This is our collection of Hard Rock Cafe coasters, and these are shot glasses from Planet Hollywood, and this an unexploded rocket propelled grenade.."
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images.jpost.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Once again entitled American tourists are making all Americans look bad.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?


Right to return.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those guys do not fark around when it comes to security.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The article did not say whether the RPGs were live.  Or is it just impossible to disable an RPG?
 
tekmo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?


Because in America your compensation isn't based on your intelligence.
 
I have an account now
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They don't "cause panic," Subby. That's what the TSA Kabuki / crisis actors would do in the US. Instead, watch how the pros do it:

Israel Airports Authority said the family was allowed to board their flight after an interrogation by security staff, who declared an all-clear.

Of course, this is a nation that has been enduring actual terrorism besieging their public spaces for decades.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: How do people that stupid scrape up the cash to make the trip?


Arms trafficking, obviously
 
