 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Not to be outdone by the Rockets and Texans playoff runs, now the whole city of Houston is collapsing   (chron.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Oceanography, Water, Current sea level rise, 10th fastest sinking city, world's largest cities, Groundwater pumping, Geology, City  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 8:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In the Houston area, groundwater pumping has caused 3,200 square miles to sink more than a foot since 1836, with some areas sinking 12 to 13 feet, according to the Texas Living Waters Project.

Problem of their own making, but you guys just keep pumping.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a thing, but I'm waiting for Saudi Arabia to sink after they suck the oil out and the whole place becomes an Atlantis.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wademh: [i0.wp.com image 419x709]


I don't get it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: wademh: [i0.wp.com image 419x709]

I don't get it.


It's an infamous example of subsidence. The Central Valley of California is sinking because of all the groundwater pumped out for irrigation. It's also another lesson of non-sustainability as so much agriculture is based on a resource that being depleted at an accelerating rate.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wildcardjack: It's a thing, but I'm waiting for Saudi Arabia to sink after they suck the oil out and the whole place becomes an Atlantis.


They pump in seawater in order to push out the oil and the wells are much deeper than those for surface water.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wademh:

Fark user imageView Full Size



How can they tell? If the land was really sinking, wouldn't the measuring poles be hovering?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wademh: foo monkey: wademh: [i0.wp.com image 419x709]

I don't get it.

It's an infamous example of subsidence. The Central Valley of California is sinking because of all the groundwater pumped out for irrigation. It's also another lesson of non-sustainability as so much agriculture is based on a resource that being depleted at an accelerating rate.


You would think we'd learn lessons from this stuff.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Therion: wademh:

[Fark user image 419x709]


How can they tell? If the land was really sinking, wouldn't the measuring poles be hovering?


They use surveyor techniques to determine the altitude above sea level.  It's not like the ground is sinking down some giant deeply rooted pole.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Always has been.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Puh-leeeze! Satan is going to notice Houston descending into his realm shortly, go all nimby & push it back up.
Even he doesn't want to deal with that sh*t.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.