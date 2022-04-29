 Skip to content
(Guardian) We came damn close to not needing Brian Blessed in the Fark daily Ukraine thread
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't understand what a behemoth Russia unleashed at the time, but I do remember thinking on day one that Russia had already lost.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: I didn't understand what a behemoth Russia unleashed at the time, but I do remember thinking on day one that Russia had already lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead.  Make him a martyr.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, assassins are scary, but has he ever had to deal with dangerous tomatoes?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hero we need, but don't deserve.

/🇺🇦
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failure to secure the airport was the first event that foretold of the many setbacks to come
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Go ahead.  Make him a martyr.


I'd kind of prefer they didn't.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Sure, assassins are scary, but has he ever had to deal with dangerous tomatoes?


Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Trailer
Youtube txfdGlxEsG8
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure it would matter any more.  Kill Zelensky now and the Ukrainians would put up huge bronze statues of him around Ukraine.

Then melt them down the next day for the copper to make more shaped charges to kill orcs
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to a comedian to make a laughingstock of a superpower.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish the leader of my country was 1/2 as good. Instead he stands on tv showing battle plans and every one laughs at him.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great article btw, they basically held off Russian troops with his administrative staff and one guy who had ever fired a gun before.
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

valenumr: I didn't understand what a behemoth Russia unleashed at the time, but I do remember thinking on day one that Russia had already lost.


It took me a little longer than that.  I think it took me about a week to start thinking that even if Russia takes the capital and installs a puppet, they're still not going to win.  It wasn't until the 40 km convoy appeared when I realized that they're never going to take Kyiv.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I'm not sure it would matter any more.  Kill Zelensky now and the Ukrainians would put up huge bronze statues of him around Ukraine.

Then melt them down the next day for the copper to make more shaped charges to kill orcs


I think it was about day 3 when I suggested sending the copper discs for EFPs to Ukraine. The ones we confiscated from the Iranian smugglers & Quds wankers bringing them into Iraq.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Sure, assassins are scary, but has he ever had to deal with dangerous tomatoes?


TFG is scared of getting killed by a pineapple

/and stairs
//he really is a pussy
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Three Russian Paratroopers walk into a Ukranian bar in Kyiv"
One asks the Bartender, Hey, do you know where we can find your President, Ze... *BANG*
*BANG* *BANG*

Bartender says "Drinks are on these guys!"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
-sniff-sniff-

This thread has the aroma of hubris.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

discoballer: Leave it to a comedian to make a laughingstock of a superpower.


whyy.orgView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

discoballer: Leave it to a comedian to make a laughingstock of a superpower.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

2wolves: -sniff-sniff-

This thread has the aroma of hubris.


Now it smells like horsesh*t... 🤔
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin will fail to take Ukraine. Even if, by some opposite-of-miracle, he takes Ukraine, he will never really "take" Ukraine. Sanctions agai st Russia will continue for as long as Putin remains in power (read: alive).

Putin's also fighting a war against Russia's possible future as a democracy. Putin was KGB (and when the USSR fell apart, he was GRU). He believes what the KGB taught him: democracy is evil, and must be destroyed, and that doing so is the effort of decades, if not centuries.

Putin hates the United States, and wants to destroy it. He wants this to become a war against the U.S.
But the idea that, after he is gone, Russia might become a democracy itself?
He's fighting this war against *that* too.
Or at least trying.

Alexi Nevalny may still be alive (Putin didn't want to make him a martyr).
If he is, he is hope for Russia's future to become everything Putin doesn't want it to.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ker_Thwap: Sure, assassins are scary, but has he ever had to deal with dangerous tomatoes?

[YouTube video: Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Trailer]


I liked the second one better, it starred George Clooney!

Product Placement
Youtube ogId4kCae1A


/"Hey Chad, how 'bout a Crest?!"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes your brilliant idea comes with unintended consequences.  Let's replace 'moths,' with Javelins and see what happens...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Apologies if the bad word means we have to delete.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ker_Thwap: Sure, assassins are scary, but has he ever had to deal with dangerous tomatoes?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/txfdGlxEsG8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was fun, but the sequel was...well, just as bad.


Return of the Killer Tomatoes - Trailer
Youtube 2aIXhmygh3A


/yuppie pervert
 
knbwhite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump-Godwined already. It crept in early, and went full redacted in less than 20.
 
boog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That must be one hell of a country you Ukrainians come from!!
 
discoballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: discoballer: Leave it to a comedian to make a laughingstock of a superpower.

[whyy.org image 850x623]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
