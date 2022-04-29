 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   This could be the very biggest explosion that you'll ever see on video. In times other than these that is   (youtube.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, looks like almost everyone got away. Looking at the play time I thought it was a minute from accident to bleve.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it...
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is four years old... Why mods?
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepcon had entered the chat
Pepcon Huge explosion
Youtube cPVpzjxRjPk
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, that's a nasty fire, but not really an explosion.  Looks pretty hot though.  No wonder all those cars are backing---

"WHOA!"
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luddite v2.0: Pepcon had entered the chat
[YouTube video: Pepcon Huge explosion]


Oo, rocket fuel
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luddite v2.0: Pepcon had entered the chat
[YouTube video: Pepcon Huge explosion]


2015 Tianjin explosions
Youtube iv5g2MhPT5I


China laughs at your puny explosion
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Beirut was caught on video if you've forgotten that. Buildings crumbling in the face of the shockwave.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Beirut 04 August 2020 still smokes it. (Vid start at 24:15 for 100 seconds of escalation)

Multiple Scenes of Beirut Explosion💥 Caught in Camera. (WARNING:- Graphic Content)
Youtube t77cF9sCaFk
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was pretty cool when the Mythbusters blew up a cement truck simply because they could.

Mythbusters Cement Truck Blow Up
Youtube 4IcHUHRf_S0
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not going to buff right out. It will take several hours of vigorous buffing to remove that mark.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen trailers for Michael Bay movies.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbeshear: Beirut 04 August 2020 still smokes it. (Vid start at 24:15 for 100 seconds of escalation)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/t77cF9sCaFk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1455&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


What was the kt on that, anyone remember offhand?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dbeshear: Beirut 04 August 2020 still smokes it. (Vid start at 24:15 for 100 seconds of escalation)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/t77cF9sCaFk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1455&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

What was the kt on that, anyone remember offhand?


That explosion was the equivalent of detonating 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. We know this because that's actual footage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate going off.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Beirut was caught on video if you've forgotten that. Buildings crumbling in the face of the shockwave.


Some of the videos of that incident are absolutely terrifying. There was one floating about where the explosion is seen and the person keeps filming until the shockwave comes blowing by exploding the window back into the person taking the video.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.