 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   You people don't like raisins? Fine, there will be no potato salad   (salon.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Abraham Lincoln, American Civil War, Emancipation Proclamation, Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Slavery in the United States, Little Rock, Arkansas, Texas, Vice President Kamala Harris  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 3:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am sure Arkansans don't let Black people host anything in that state, especially on Juneteenth, it could give those folks bad ideas.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must have been quite a "white supremacist chuckle" to culturally appropriate a Black holiday celebrating freedom from slavery. If they were trying to be funny, it would have been comedy gold.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
r-a-i-s-i-n-s is an odd way to spell mustard, Subby.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The June 17 event, which had been scheduled to take place at the Little Rock War Memorial Stadium, promised "3 floors of food from some of Arkansas' top restaurants and caterers."

Cracker Barrel
Denny's
Cracker Barrel
Fuddruckers
Bob Evans
Golden Corral
Boston Market
Papito's Mexican Grill *cancelled due to local complaints*
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I got a rope around my neck, and I'm tarred and feathered over an event that's already dead," Harris told the outlet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those weren't raisins...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: "I got a rope around my neck, and I'm tarred and feathered over an event that's already dead," Harris told the outlet.

[Fark user image 425x240]


That's funny to racists funny, not funny funny.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality follow-up, Subby.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
event organizer Muskie Harris, a Black former Razorback football player and former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, announced that he was pulling the plug on the event, which was supposed to have a theme of "unity."

So, just another cause co-opted by connected folks to make money. Everything would have worked out if they would have had the right colors on the poster.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: The June 17 event, which had been scheduled to take place at the Little Rock War Memorial Stadium, promised "3 floors of food from some of Arkansas' top restaurants and caterers."

Cracker Barrel
Denny's
Cracker Barrel
Fuddruckers
Bob Evans
Golden Corral
Boston Market
Papito's Mexican Grill *cancelled due to local complaints*


Fuddrucker's is gone, dude. It might come back as something disappointing, but they aren't getting the old restaurants back.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.