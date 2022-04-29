 Skip to content
(My Champlain Valley)   State employee reports she's a victim of domestic abuse. State responds by investigating her for using a work phone to document the domestic violence. And now she's been murdered, but at least no red tape was damaged   (mychamplainvalley.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet they made her sign a copy of the  VAWA when they hired her.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fire every f*cker responsible.  That smacks of jobsworth bullsh*t from one of the types common in government work:  time-serving f*cktards benfitting from the Peter Principle, and only when they get into positions where they can harm people is their utter stupidity revealed.

In every (UK) government department I've worked in (BEIS, Department of Health, DCLG, Home Office) you could have fired fully 40% of the people and the service would have got better.  There are great people in the civil service but they're constrained by the anachronistic management of people whose abilities clearly do not lie in their current roles.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone disciplined?

Anyone demoted?

Anyone fired?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah they probably had to follow supreme court precedent.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gaslight: Anyone disciplined?

Anyone demoted?

Anyone fired?


RTFA?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember. The law is unable to protect you, it is only designed to punish you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

"We will never know, if any kind of intervention could have prevented this tragedy," said Inspector General, Lucy Lang.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Remember. The law is unable to protect you, it is only designed to punish you.


Go drink your tap water, eat all the tasty food in your fridge, and enjoy your electricity, all of which don't kill you.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just in case anyone reading needs these numbers.
You aren't stuck, you can get out because there is help. It's not too late and people will believe you.
Get help. Get out.
There is a better life for you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Fire every f*cker responsible.  That smacks of jobsworth bullsh*t from one of the types common in government work:  time-serving f*cktards benfitting from the Peter Principle, and only when they get into positions where they can harm people is their utter stupidity revealed.

In every (UK) government department I've worked in (BEIS, Department of Health, DCLG, Home Office) you could have fired fully 40% of the people and the service would have got better.  There are great people in the civil service but they're constrained by the anachronistic management of people whose abilities clearly do not lie in their current roles.


Having been one of those barnacles on the ship of state, I agree.

As to the situation in TFA, this was a "why not both" situation. The type of discipline issued wasn't listed, but I would guess it was a written reprimand with a note the next time might be termination. That part probably was appropriate.

However, a good HR person would have also done two things 1) A referral to a third party like an EAP for the lady, and 2) an engineered transfer to a new position in another agency for the man. While these actions might not have prevented the outcome, it would show the agency did enough to cover its butts about it.
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gaslight: Anyone disciplined?

Anyone demoted?

Anyone fired?


There is wrong and there is wrong and then there is this.

We take that annual training every year.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: thatboyoverthere: Remember. The law is unable to protect you, it is only designed to punish you.

Go drink your tap water, eat all the tasty food in your fridge, and enjoy your electricity, all of which don't kill you.


I think the argument they are making is sort of flawed.  Basically, the government will punish the company later not actively stop the food from harming you.  Which is false.  However, a individual actor v. a company is a lot different.  Very rare for a company to irrationally actively harm someone, think the opiod or tharnos, compared to all the crime that is committed by individuals against others; murders, assaults, stalking, etc...
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gaslight: Anyone disciplined?

Anyone demoted?

Anyone fired?


Promoted, most likely.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Yeah they probably had to follow supreme court precedent.


This is one of the best arguments for 2A.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x355]
"We will never know, if any kind of intervention could have prevented this tragedy," said Inspector General, Lucy Lang.


Being the morbid and sarcastic mf'er that I am the first Simpsons reference that came to my mind was,
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GloomCookie613:
RTFA?

Reading the article. Are we doing that now? Hey everyone! Look at the new guy!
 
