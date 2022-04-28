 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   Man loses his unique sunglasses while been chased by police. Police post to social media if anyone knows who these belong to, call the office. Someone did, the police kindly returned his sunglasses. Mugshot with sunglasses   (ky3.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Howell County, Missouri, Sheriff, Ozark County, Missouri, OZARK COUNTY, Fulton County, Arkansas, Constable, Mark Twain National Forest, Arrest warrant  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 9:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WOW... I just did not realize the homogeneity of the north east.... you could find 15 identical pairs of those discarded on local beaches.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you get up in the morning in Ozark County
And find you're on the run due to some sort of bounty
When you're in the woods a-runnin', trying beat those asses
You'd better not drop unique sunglasses
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't cute or funny. Ftp
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping that this would be King Douchenozzle Von Crunk's comeback thread.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: When you get up in the morning in Ozark County
And find you're on the run due to some sort of bounty
When you're in the woods a-runnin', trying beat those asses
You'd better not drop unique sunglasses


OH YEAH
OH YEAH
OH YEAH
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they weren't dumb, they wouldn't be criminals...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't think obscuring your eyes was allowed in mugshots.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: WOW... I just did not realize the homogeneity of the north east.... you could find 15 identical pairs of those discarded on local beaches.


Missouri is not in the North East
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unique? Must have come from one of those fancy gas stations.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: WOW... I just did not realize the homogeneity of the north east.... you could find 15 identical pairs of those discarded on local beaches.


WOW. Geography wasn't your thing in school I guess.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Monty_Zoncolan: WOW... I just did not realize the homogeneity of the north east.... you could find 15 identical pairs of those discarded on local beaches.

Missouri is not in the North East


I wrote a whole thing about how you were right and I was misled by the KY news logo and how somefolks think Cleveland is in the mid-west too but I guess I deleted it instead of posting, whatever, the sunglasses are generic.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wearing digital camo sunglasses isn't normal.
On meth, it is.
 
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I expected them to be Christian LaCroix, but I don't know a lot about Missourah.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like he had warrants when they first approached him so he was already identified?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I didn't think obscuring your eyes was allowed in mugshots.


I'm sure the sheriff did it just for the Facebook post. There's probably a normal mugshot in the official records.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.