(KBZK Bozeman)   Made-to-fade tattoos offer recurring revenue for ink artists, recurring bad choices for Mr. Cool Ice   (kbzk.com) divider line
    Tattoo, Tattooing, tattoo culture, Ephemeral Tattoo, traditional tattoos  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember that time we all got tattoos in Tijuana?

Only because of the hepatitis!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All the glory without the commitment?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty cool.  Meanwhile, I just had a consultation for my 3rd piece that is going to be a sleeve.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why? I spend a lot of time considering ink. And usually get it done 4 or 5 years out. And only have 2. I'm sitting on 31 current piercings.

I don't want a clean slate. I want it to purposefully represent me. Hell I was considering mjolnir over my heart as a teen. I went into my 20s before pulling the trigger.
 
Vespers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is usually some scarring involved with being repeatedly stabbed with a needle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow now I can tattoo my skull.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good idea. It gives the persona  chance to undo the stupidity they may have done in their younger years.

imgix.ranker.comView Full Size


These permanent tattoos and excess piercings, especially on the face, are known as "Everlasting Job-Stoppers".
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't that guy dead?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always wanted one the spelled out 'poor impulse control' in barbed wire.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Why? I spend a lot of time considering ink. And usually get it done 4 or 5 years out. And only have 2. I'm sitting on 31 current piercings.

I don't want a clean slate. I want it to purposefully represent me. Hell I was considering mjolnir over my heart as a teen. I went into my 20s before pulling the trigger.


It's a good option when that red flag of a lover demands you get their name tattooed on you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Then he can be Mr. Hot Ice, then Mr. Cool Heat, then Mr. Icy Hot...
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Come on Fark, you're slipping...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Totally not worth it. Tattoos can hurt like a motherfarker. And they scar.
 
JZDave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He ded.
 
shabu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It seems like many older folks realize that your identity can change over the years. Made to Fade allows you to make your identity visible while leaving room for life changes. You can experience the consequences of wearing your heart on your sleeve, and have agency to minimize the impact if it is more than you want to deal with forever.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm sitting on 31 current piercings.


That sounds uncomfortable.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Once reserved for the misfits and outcasts, ink permeates the mainstream today.

Still is. Misfits and outcasts are mainstream.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Interesting factoid:
Busiest "season" for tattoos (in US) is after April 15. Tax returns. Excess cash for people who aren't used to having excess cash.

Slowest season? Christmas. Gotta buy gifts, no extra cash for impulse tattoos.

/brother's a tattoo artist
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doesn't made to fade just mean "looks great for 1 month, looks like shiat for 11 months as it fades away"?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think tats are primitive and stupid.

So, this is less primitive and stupid, I guess.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Why? I spend a lot of time considering ink. And usually get it done 4 or 5 years out. And only have 2. I'm sitting on 31 current piercings.

I don't want a clean slate. I want it to purposefully represent me. Hell I was considering mjolnir over my heart as a teen. I went into my 20s before pulling the trigger.


I'm iny 50s, still deciding what I want to get.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something something sharpie something something.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Come on Fark, you're slipping...
[preview.redd.it image 660x498]


I used Mr. Cool ICE as my player picture for a DnD campaign.

When I hit level 10 I updated my photo and demanded a permanent +1 to Charisma, which I was given.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really not one farker has any regerts?

Damn amateurs.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm sitting on 31 current piercings.


In a row?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ragrets
 
id10ts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Really not one farker has any regerts?

Damn amateurs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
