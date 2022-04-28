 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Has anyone seen Weird Al lately?   (bbc.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a matter of fact, yes.

He's on tour right now: https://www.weirdal.com/tour/
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That article is just sad.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll see him next week.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'll see him next week.


Unless some Lesthoton gets to him first.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another One Rides the Bus
Youtube 79QxturUolo
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, we have Accordions, Bagpipes, and Vuvuzelas.

What other musical instruments should be considered Weapons of War?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...or Scotty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: So, we have Accordions, Bagpipes, and Vuvuzelas.

What other musical instruments should be considered Weapons of War?


The plastic recorders they give kids in elementary school
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: So, we have Accordions, Bagpipes, and Vuvuzelas.

What other musical instruments should be considered Weapons of War?


Finally, we're talking about buttstuff.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: So, we have Accordions, Bagpipes, and Vuvuzelas.

What other musical instruments should be considered Weapons of War?


Theremins.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

enry: I'll see him next week.


I'll see him in June
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dick Contino - accordionist (1955)
Youtube XHsIE97wXx0


Got more ass than a toilet seat
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: [preview.redd.it image 600x800]


Who the duck else has had dog fighting scandals other than Michael Vick...and God backwards?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HedlessChickn: As a matter of fact, yes.

He's on tour right now: https://www.weirdal.com/tour/


Holy fark! That's like, what... over 100 tour stops this year? fark. Dude works hard.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom-Servo: HedlessChickn: As a matter of fact, yes.

He's on tour right now: https://www.weirdal.com/tour/

Holy fark! That's like, what... over 100 tour stops this year? fark. Dude works hard.


That's why I've seen him several times, sometimes the same tour in different cities.

XD
 
