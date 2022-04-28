 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Egad, NGAD fighter$ could be very expen$ive
20
    United States Air Force, U.S. Air Force, Cost, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Costs, Price, House Armed Services Committee, keynote speech  
20 Comments
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Next Generation Air Dominance fighters", or as drone programmers will call them, "slow-moving targets".

The Air Force is not going to accept that the century of the fighter jock is over until its wasted a few more trillion dollars on yet another expensive and brittle fighter program that will barely, if ever, see combat against the enemy fighters it is intended to dominate; and in this case will be rendered obsolete by radically cheaper drones that can climb, dive, and turn far faster than any human pilot can withstand; and that operate in swarms that overwhelm defenses; or as kamikazes*; or as platforms for launching air-to-air missiles that also fly faster and maneuver better than fighters.

Maybe its time to abolish the Air Force and hand the responsibility back to the Army and Navy. It's had a good run, but times change.

*Fun fact: "kamikaze" literally means "divine wind" (or "spirit wind").
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a drone drops a bomb on them during one of their long maintenance intervals. Bayraktar go brrrr
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need the Honda Accord of fighters. Good, reliable, and you can buy 20 of them for each Porsche of fighters.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'll never know what they cost. Like the under construction B-21 bomber, they'll run it as a black program to hide the costs and delays from the public.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Air Force is unconstitutional
 
Dinodork
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: You'll never know what they cost. Like the under construction B-21 bomber, they'll run it as a black program to hide the costs and delays from the public.


They've already flown the NGAD prototype. Sucker's coming ready or not.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're not even really using what we already have...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A cruise missile is basically a kamikaze drone.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do I think the NGAD is likely to be NGOOD?
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But can it fly in the rain?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The Air Force is unconstitutional


The Oxford comma is all of the comma defense that needs supporting.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Airforce should have transitioned to the Space Force and stationed some trebuchets on the Moon
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The biggest failure in aircraft procurement was not just ordering the air force a bunch more F22s, then we could have skipped the F35 and bought the Navy the F18 E/F for reduced visibility. Then all that would have been needed was a purpose built VTOL for the Marines. While the per-airframe cost of the F22s would have been about 200% higher the total cost would have been billions and billions less.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: You'll never know what they cost. Like the under construction B-21 bomber, they'll run it as a black program to hide the costs and delays from the public.


And that's fine.

Nobody's expecting grocery store margins when it comes to advanced weaponry.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think competition would keep the cost down. I think that competition for Congress members would keep the demand up. By that I mean that the money involved would drive the producers of this weapon to buy more Congress members who would press the budget to require that more be produced. Real economics has these added avenues for competition to play a role.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: We need the Honda Accord of fighters. Good, reliable, and you can buy 20 of them for each Porsche of fighters.


That was supposedly a proposal for how future fighters could be purchased. Rather than running a program like the F-22 or F-35 with decades of development and then supporting the plane for a couple decades, the idea was as follows:
1. Quickly (yes, I know, that's funny) field a program to buy a block/tranche of new fighter jets.
2. Build them with the best technology that you can get off-the-shelf right now.
3. Field them as quickly as you can and make sure the technology interfaces with other things the military operates now.
4. Don't buy thousands but instead buy a couple hundred.
5. When technology makes another generation of advancement, repeat numbers 1 through 4.
6. Operate a couple or a few (3-4) different types of fighters for as long as the technology can interface and for as long as they can reasonably be maintained at a decent price, or until they are obsolete.
7. Retire the older generations as they become obsolete.

Doing the things above, the idea is that we have a fleet that is replenished with new technology without it being constrained to be added to existing airframes. We turn the fleet over with new technology and with a few different blocks of planes that have lower maintenance costs because they are newer. When they are obsolete and/or get expensive to maintain, we scrap them because we have newer blocks of planes that have been built to take their place.

This idea that the F-35 was going to be "one plane" that arrived in three different versions but is somehow still supposed to be a single parts and maintenance workflow is stupid and expensive. This newer idea was to get away from this dumb idea that we can spend a huge amount of time and money building one plane that we buy thousands of for economies of scale (that never arrive) and get back to having a more mixed fleet because the costs to maintain a mixed fleet aren't that huge if you are at least turning the fleet over more often with newer planes that need less maintenance and upgrades.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So you're saying we fling rocks at them?

/TANSTAASFL
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, Russia just dropped its pants and showed the world that it wasn't the military threat it was pretending to be, at least in conventional war.  We've already got, and are obligated to purchase, enough F-22's and F-35's to make China think 3 or 4 times... and then probably say no about getting into a conventional war with us.  That sums up the need for an air supremacy fighter.

Lets focus on a new F-16.  Originally designed to be a "day fighter" although modern avionics killed that distinction.  Let's build a 4.5th generation fighter for 20 million dollars and crank out thousands of them.  We don't need all of our planes to be state of the art fighters.  Focus on reliability and operating costs then crank out a few thousand of them.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Plasma cannons and Elerium thrusters can get pretty expensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does anyone that isn't Raytheon actually want the damn thing to exist?
 
