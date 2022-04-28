 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Doll nightmares on the Texas Golf Coast   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, Gulf of Mexico, Jace Tunnell, dozens of creepy dolls, 40-mile stretch of Texas beach, Dolls, University of Texas Marine Science Institute, scientific work, two-year study  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 2:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Golf Coast, Subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't get me started on disfigured, floating doll heads.  Fool me once, officer.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Better than Garfield phones.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stuff in the sand trap is par for the course.

Stubby had a lot of balls to post that headline.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok so there's creepy and then there's horror movie shiat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Creepy sentence needs a proofreader.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Comb.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.