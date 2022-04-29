 Skip to content
(Komo)   Getting in on the hot trend of electric mail, California leads current charge to electrify USPS truck fleet. Lawsuits filed to stop purchase of gas guzzlers, may go as far as circuit   (komonews.com) divider line
216 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2022 at 12:05 AM



Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to be able to deliver email.  It'll be slower and cost 60 cents apiece, but it's a huge step forward.
We can't expect Grandma to master the internet, and we can't expect teenagers to write things down or communicate in speech or learn how to do anything that isn't on their phones.
The problem is that we just don't have enough ways to communicate.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.


Apparently you haven't driven one becaue when you do, there's no going back.

Gas=suck
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 miles per gallon until 2052  by then gas will be obsolete, yet we elect morons in positions of power
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limit residential mail delivery to just three days a week.


A.)  No one will care

B.)  It'll cut fuel consumption on those routes nearly in half
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: alex10294: It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.

Apparently you haven't driven one becaue when you do, there's no going back.

Gas=suck


Yeah, by the time you get where you're going the battery is dead.

/not true
//you set that up so I had to take it
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, Subby, is  the Fifth Circuit shorter than the Ninth?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alex10294: It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.


It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, capitalism still doesn't work and is a threat to life on earth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Musk should take over the mail
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Limit residential mail delivery to just three days a week.


A.)  No one will care

B.)  It'll cut fuel consumption on those routes nearly in half


But they're already backed up, delivering to me six pounds a week of advertising I don't look at.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alex10294: It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.


You don't need some huge infrastructure investment for using EVs for mail delivery. The vehicles would literally just charge when you get back at the end of the day, they don't need to charge at all during the day. The average rural route is only 45 miles. Electric vehicles do best in stop-and-go situations because of regenerative braking, things like mail delivery and garbage pickup are ideal situations for using EVs. And the unusually long routes where EVs would need to charge mid-day can stick to using gas, just buy the rural county a crossover from the UK or Japan and retrofit some sorting bins into it.

/don't own an EV
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It makes no sense to buy a whole fleet of obsolete trucks with *terrible* mileage. Electric is the perfect format for mail trucks because they have predictable use patterns and return home every night to charge.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootysama: alex10294: It's almost as if, even with economies of scale, a big budget, and the ability to install infrastructure mostly free of interference, electrics don't make sense economically or practically yet, and most people have to be forced or bribed to buy them.

You don't need some huge infrastructure investment for using EVs for mail delivery. The vehicles would literally just charge when you get back at the end of the day, they don't need to charge at all during the day. The average rural route is only 45 miles. Electric vehicles do best in stop-and-go situations because of regenerative braking, things like mail delivery and garbage pickup are ideal situations for using EVs. And the unusually long routes where EVs would need to charge mid-day can stick to using gas, just buy the rural county a crossover from the UK or Japan and retrofit some sorting bins into it.

/don't own an EV


Great. I guess that's why they have to be forced to buy them then.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The EPA apparently still has hydraulic hybrid programs out there, but other than press releases they never seem to indicate how they are fairing in the real world. They seem promising for regenerative braking for heavier vehicles, but have gotten very little attention compared to electric.
 
