(Thrillist)   New York City has made getting to LaGuardia free. On the downside, you're still going to LaGuardia   (thrillist.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I flew in and out of that dump a lot in the 90s. Unbelievabe appearance now. Well, then too, but the other way.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great airport for flying to Cleveland.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Guardia sucks but Newark is still worse
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I flew in and out of that dump a lot in the 90s. Unbelievabe appearance now. Well, then too, but the other way.


Even after all the construction?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: La Guardia sucks but Newark is still worse


THIS!

Luckily they're starting to renovate that craphole too.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charleshstewart.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?


Considering the number of New Yorkers moving to Florida........I'm going to guess "no"
/There's a reason my parents moved away in '79
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I flew in and out of that dump a lot in the 90s.


60s for me. As a kid. Nearest airport to my cousins in Connecticut. My first experiences flying unaccompanied. Somewhere I still have one of the tags they made unaccompanied children wear.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what we needed. A way out of New York. 😜
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?


No. Everybody who lives in NYC hates it. They just stay there for the super affordable housing.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Zero Point Scalar Field: I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?

No. Everybody who lives in NYC hates it. They just stay there for the super affordable housing.


It was a rhetorical question, but I do appreciate the snark.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was little, we used to take our boat over there and watch to see if any planes fell off the runway. We always missed it
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you take a cab you might run into a what looks like a giant turtle in an overcoat..
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only way you want to go to LGA is via the Marine Air Terminal.  Underutilized, uncrowded, and purposed to only handle small jets from regional airports in NE and the tri-state area.  It's how air transport used to be, and should be: Small hubs, easy dis/embarkation.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The only way you want to go to LGA is via the Marine Air Terminal.  Underutilized, uncrowded, and purposed to only handle small jets from regional airports in NE and the tri-state area.  It's how air transport used to be, and should be: Small hubs, easy dis/embarkation.


I've occasionally caught a jet blue flight out of there, and have parked closer to my plane than my gate was. Its also a cheaper parking lot, and a kind of cool terminal.

Every so often i see it as an option an jump at it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Zero Point Scalar Field: I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?

Considering the number of New Yorkers moving to Florida........I'm going to guess "no"
/There's a reason my parents moved away in '79


They were hicks?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But you still have to buy an MTA ticket (granted it has free transfers) or an LIRR ticket, so great, the free bus to subway riders is now a free bus for the three people who are walking to 74th and 61st and NOT taking another bus or train.

/non-story is non-story
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: /There's a reason my parents moved away in '79

They were hicks?


Or maybe they were just fed up with one of the most dangerous and polluted cities to live in. Especially in '79. In other news, you believe everyone who doesn't live in New York is a hick. You seem to have the ignorance of a New Yorker.

*clicks profile*

Yup.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've only been to LaGuardia once, during a layover before continuing on to the Albany area and came away thinking "This dump makes Midway look good".
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't there a new, redesigned LaGuardia?  (Yes, the old one sucked).

But before we pile on the New Yorkers, the worst airport that I've been through recently is McClaren in Las Vegas.  It was new in the 1980s but when I went through there were lines 40 people deep for the restrooms.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LaGuardia is like 100x better than it was 10 years ago

Back when Biden called it a third world country airport he was farking right
It actually looks like a modern airport after like a decade of renovations
Thank God that man talks shiat
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: LineNoise: /There's a reason my parents moved away in '79

They were hicks?

Or maybe they were just fed up with one of the most dangerous and polluted cities to live in. Especially in '79. In other news, you believe everyone who doesn't live in New York is a hick. You seem to have the ignorance of a New Yorker.

*clicks profile*

Yup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: LaGuardia is like 100x better than it was 10 years ago

Back when Biden called it a third world country airport he was farking right
It actually looks like a modern airport after like a decade of renovations
Thank God that man talks shiat


Terminal B is passable, but Terminal D is still a 1970s era nightmare.

I always try to fly out of JFK even though I live 5 mins from LGA because the lounge access is wayyyyyyyyyyy better.

LGA has basically nothing for Priority Pass holders.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Zero Point Scalar Field: I figure leaving New York would make LaGuardia the gateway to heaven. Do people actually ENJOY living in New York?

Considering the number of New Yorkers moving to Florida........I'm going to guess "no"
/There's a reason my parents moved away in '79

They were hicks?


Late 70s/early 80s NYC was NOT a nice place, even if you're the kind of person who likes NYC today it would have been easy to hate NYC from that period. That's why the city's population went down every year from 1975 to 1981. They had another bad string from 1989 to 1993 with the crack epidemic.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

