(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Hacker faces 18 charges that he accessed his ex-girlfriend's private information. Police officer Derrick Hacker
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do these guys all look alike?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Crystal, Minnesota law enforcement officer with more than two decades of experience

20 years experience getting away with crimes.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: A Crystal, Minnesota law enforcement officer with more than two decades of experience

20 years experience getting away with crimes.


render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Begoggle: A Crystal, Minnesota law enforcement officer with more than two decades of experience

20 years experience getting away with crimes.

[render.fineartamerica.com image 437x400]


It would be funny if it was a joke.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The biggest mystery here is that a woman actually dated this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being a data tourist is a risky buisness.

/ I've dealt with a few LEO adverse actions like this
// They never think they'll get caught
/// Until their stupidity takes over
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 490x275]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Throw the book at him.  Three days of Paid Administrative Leave!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diabolic: The biggest mystery here is that a woman actually dated this guy.
[Fark user image 271x324]


Article makes a special point of saying she was struggling financially and didn't even like him.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He will be defended by Attorney I. Object.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Why do these guys all look alike?


Pigs?
 
